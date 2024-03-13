Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

True Detective's Nic Pizzolatto Needs a Time Out

When compared to comedic gems such as The Producers, Young Frankenstein and Silent Movie, I have to confess that History of the World, Part 1 is disappointing. This lackluster 1981 film by Mel Brooks feels like a series of hit-or-miss comedy sketches barely held together by duct tape.

However, a highlight of History of the World, Part 1 for me is the hilarious “Dawn of Man” sequence in the beginning of the film. Underneath the sitcom caveman schtick, Brooks sees a fundamental truth and happily knocks it out of the park.

Narrator: Even in primitive man, the need to create was part of his nature. This need, this talent clearly separated early men from animals, who would never know this gift.

[a group of cavemen is intently watching someone doing something on the wall]
Narrator: And here, in a cave about 2 million years ago, the first artist was born.

[a drawing of a buffalo is shown, and a proud artist exhibiting his work to the tribe]
Narrator: And, of course, with the birth of the artist, came the inevitable after birth… the critic.

[the critic urinates on the drawing]

And millions of years later, some things never change. The war between Artists and Critics goes on, with no ceasefire in sight. However, oddly enough, there are times where the combatants will switch roles and go to the Dark Side.

Case in point, Nic (True Detective) Pizzolatto. He went all in and Nic ain’t taking any prisoners.

Pizzolatto created the True Detective series for the premium cable network, with the first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The fourth season, titled True Detective: Night Country, stars Kali Reis and Jodie Foster and is the first season without Pizzolatto’s involvement, although he is still credited as an executive producer of the drama.

Night Country recently wrapped its season and now ranks as the most-watched season of the franchise that started in 2014. Although the show created by Issa López has enjoyed good ratings and positive reviews, franchise originator Pizzolatto has thrown shade throughout the series’ run. 

Pizzolatto has reshared posts from some viewers criticizing the fourth season of True Detective. In a screenshot posted on social media, Pizzolatto shared an opinion from a fan slamming the finale, calling it “some of the sloppiest writing” and praising the show’s first season.

Is it me or does Pizzolatto sound like a bitter divorcee who’s enraged that his ex-wife has the gall to be happy without him? Worse, Pizzolatto doubled down on his online blitzkrieg.

Phillip Maciak@pjmaciak . Feb 19
You may have liked the TRUE DETECTIVE finale or you may have hated the TRUE DETECTIVE finale, but one thing is indisputable: Nic Pizzolatto is on Instagram, posting other people’s stories about how Issa López ruined the franchise like an absolutely enormous baby.

I see a “cease and desist” order in Nic Pizzolatto’s future. Nic has already found out to his dismay that if you can’t stand the heat, stay out the kitchen you tossed a grenade in. If this public meltdown was happening at a bar, Pizzolatto would have been cut off already. Sorry, dude. You don’t gotta go home, but you can’t stay here.

Anyway, in response to these slanderous comments, Issa López refused to get into the trench and wrestle in the mud with Pizzolatto. Instead, López released a statement that was more gracious and compassionate than he deserved.

In an interview with Vulture, López said, “I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them.”

Translation: Not my clowns, not my circus.

(Wanna bet López choosing to take the high ground made Mr. Pizzolatto feel like she was rubbing salt into his wound with a Brillo pad?)

Still, it begs the question: why did Nic Pizzolatto decide to piss in his own bowl of cornflakes?

Here’s a theory: Sometimes the creative architects who build franchises get lost.

Maybe Pizzolatto is freaking out that True Detective became a puzzle he forgot how to solve so he does the guy thing and blames the women who he thinks don’t deserve to keep what he used to have even though he can’t tell you why.

It’s not Ms. López’s fault, Nic. You’re on the same side. Stop acting like a drunk Fred Flintstone writing your critique on the wall in the cave.

Sometimes the Muse stops speaking to you. Poetry becomes gibberish and the lovely melodies you used to sing together abruptly degenerated into loud and intolerable static.

The last thing an Artist ever wants to hear from their Muse is I’m not into you anymore, goodbye. Sadly, it’s an occupational hazard that inflicts creative people, and it happens without warning.

Why? Who the hell knows? Creativity is fragile magic to begin with. But yeah, it happens. A lot.

Chris Carter of the X-Files forgot who Scully and Muldur were.

Star Wars needed to step out from the enormous shadow of George Lucas to find itself again.

It took a while for Star Trek: The New Generation to build an identity because a Gene Roddenberry-sized road block was in the way.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey movies were such a joyless, by-the-numbers corporate product that moviegoers would be justified in asking for a DNA sample just to confirm that Peter Jackson was somewhere in there.

James Cameron, one of the best action movie directors of his generation, is trapped in a time loop making endless sequels to Avatar.

These visionaries got served an eviction notice from the franchises they built from the ground up and nobody knows why.

Too much interference from the Boss who signs the paychecks? Burnout? A cunning pickpocket stole your Karmic Lottery Ticket? Ain’t got a clue. Sometimes it goes and all you can do is hope it comes back.

I hope Nic Pizzolatto works it out soon and gets back in the game. No more standing outside your ex’s house with a boom box over your head. Please. It wasn’t a good look when John Cusack did it.

    49Comments

    1. 1.

      eclare

      I’ve only seen the first season of True Detective, so I can’t comment on year to year quality.  Plus the first year had Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, hard to miss with those two.  But Nic’s piss fest reminds me of when Katherine Heigl withdrew from Emmy consideration for Grey’s Anatomy because the writing for her character wasn’t good enough.

      Why would you dump all over your own show?  It certainly didn’t do her career any favors, and I suspect the same will happen to Nic.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Dangerman

      Person of Interest was great then went wayyyyy off the rails. Creative license on that one should get revoked.

      If there were an Olympic medal for shark jumping, POI gets the gold.

      ETA: What would we call shark jumping if Fonzi didn’t jump the shark?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Sean

      Perhaps the most baffling part was that he was credited as executive producer and getting paid to do absolutely nothing. Free money, with a big ol’ created by credit in there.

      You have to be a special kind of vindictive sad dude to be mad about the success of a franchise you kicked off that keeps making you richer, even as it has expanded beyond you.

      I’d take the money and give my happy thanks.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      satby

      Is it me or does Pizzolatto sound like a bitter divorcee who’s enraged that his ex-wife has the gall to be happy without him?

      Nope, not at all just you. Great to see you posting!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      My guess is that something happened. We denizens of the peanut gallery may or may not ever find out exactly what.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ejoiner

      Speaking of a great series – check out the new “Shogun”! I was a big fan of the first at the tender age of 13 and loved the book. The new one is excellent and has some great production work (on top of the phenomenal cast).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yutsano

      It took a while for Star Trek: The New Generation to build an identity because a Gene Roddenberry-sized road block was in the way.

      To be fair, a lot of that had to do with him dying. But even before that it could have been other producers who were really interfering in ST:TNG being what it could have been from the outset. For example, firing the wonderful Gates McFadden and setting up such a poison pill for Diana Muldaur that she has since refused to return to the franchise. And I’m one of those rare ducks that actually LIKED Pulaski!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Yutsano: It wasn’t just Roddenberry’s health issues, unfortunately. From some reports I read, there were several instances where Gene would do some unsolicited “revisions” on ST:TNG scripts in the early seasons. More to the point, as much of an advocate as Gene was in regard to having a diverse crew that looked like America, the sexism in a lot of episodes were cringe-inducing. It’s not a coincidence that the best episodes featuring Tasha Yar was after she died.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NeenerNeener

      @eclare:  Heigl was right though; the writing for her character really did suck. That was the “brain tumor caused her to have sex with Ghost Denny” plot.

      True Detective seasons 2 and 3, which as far as I know were Pizzolatto’s output, were both underwhelming. While Season 4 didn’t approach the quality of season 1, it was no worse than seasons 2 and 3.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      H.E.Wolf

      Great to see your ‘nym on a front-page post again! I always appreciate your writing – and when it’s a topic (like this one) that I know virtually nothing about, I learn a huge amount. Thank you!​

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Citizen Alan

      The only thing I ever found interesting about True Detectives was the fact that S1 appeared to be a stealth HP Lovecraft story. And then, after the first season, they dropped all the Lovecraft elements.

      Fun fact: Johnny McPhail, who played creepy bartender Robert Doumain in two episodes, was a casual friend of mine when I was living in Oxford, MS.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anoniminous

      I enjoyed Jackson’s Lord of the Rings because I know movies ain’t books and the back room efforts were truly marvelous.  His The Hobbit however sucked little green donkey balls.  I walked out after the Goblin Kingdom rip-off of Raider’s Temple of Doom roller coaster through the mine sequence and never came back.  Since learned Jackson didn’t want to make The Hobbit but he got stuck when del Toro quit so he came on the pictures and dialed it in.  The films grossed $2,914,620,020 world wide so I concede my opinion counts for nothing, nada, zip.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      cthulhu

      The first season of True Detective was masterful but season two went completely off the rails, good acting notwithstanding. Season three was fine and I personally liked it a lot but most people I’ve talked to much prefer season one overall by a large margin. So can’t really say Pizzolatto’s run was that great in any case.

      Haven’t yet finished season 4 but it definitely beats season 2 no matter what is going to happen, writing-wise.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Citizen Alan

      @Salty Sam:

      “That was when the show jumped the shark.”

      “That was when Cousin Oliver moved in.”

      “That was when the did the musical episode.”

      “That was when Coy and Vance showed up.”

      And for some shows, “That was the pilot episode.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Leto

      Sometimes the Muse stops speaking to you. Poetry becomes gibberish and the lovely melodies you used to sing together abruptly degenerated into loud and intolerable static.

      You’re talking about S2 of True Detecto (what the wife and I call it) aren’t you? That was such a shit show. S3 was good, but we both really enjoyed this season. Maybe it’s the fact that it centered on primarily women and indigenous issues, and not white dudes and their flat circles, that so rankled him. Doesn’t matter.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      E.

      He is right though, in my opinion, that the writing was sloppy. I liked watching the two leads do the best they could with what they were given but some of that writing was pretty cringe.  Like I started to wonder if it was done with AI. Still do.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Soprano2

      @Dangerman: Yep, I totally agree. Same with “X-Files”, it was great and then they went crazy. I think the people involved with the show get bored, and that’s when the craziness begins. I like what JMS did with “Babylon 5” – he plotted out the 5 seasons and said when that was done, the show was done, so although it did get changed some because he was afraid of cancellation after S4 and didn’t want to screw the fans the story completed and then ended. No going off into Crazytown because they were tired of the characters as they were. I wish he would have told the story about the Telepath Wars, though.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Shalimar

      Star Wars needed to step out from the enormous shadow of George Lucas to find itself again.

      Has Star Wars really found itself again though?  The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker were creatively worse than any of Lucas’s movies.  The Last Jedi was good as a standalone movie but doesn’t work at all with the other 2 movies in it’s trilogy.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Anoniminous: The “Might Have Been” repercussions of Del Toro dropping out from The Hobbit t is heartbreaking. From looking at some of the preliminary drawings and set designs, it definitely had a darker tone to it. It didn’t help that Peter Jackson used a lot more FX while filming it. McKellen complaining about trying to act opposite a tennis ball on a stick.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Brent

      The whole discourse around Season 4 is… I wanna say weird, but it very much reflects what has become a common pattern around shows with female leads and directors.  I personally found this most recent season to be a pretty run of the mill example of bad storytelling. Certainly better than season 2 and on par with if not better than season 3,  which isn’t meant to be high praise.  But attempting to engage in any type of real discussion around the show, either online or in real life, too often devolves into a whole culture war discussion that I do not enjoy.

      As I say,  this has become a pattern in recent years and as someone who has always loved to discuss movies and television,  even especially when those discussion involve real social stakes around topics like gender and race, the quality of these new sorts of discussions has been dispiriting.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Shalimar: But I really liked Rogue One, and other than the lead being terribly miscast, I thought Solo was a solid addition to the franchise. And the TV shows are much better than the new generation of movies.

      (Old School nailed it.)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jess

      S1 was amazing. S2 and S3 were each a disappointing and depressing mess in their own ways. S4 was an amazing mess. I really liked it for it’s eerie darkness (both literal and psychological), and thought it had the right balance of poetry and grit. But I agree with others who complain it ended in a tangled, anticlimactic jumble of plot lines. Another episode or two might have pulled it together more gracefully, but I’m thinking they focused too much on the journey and shortchanged the destination. I appreciated the issues it focused on, though. That made a nice change from the earlier seasons, and I wonder if that’s what triggered Pizzalatto.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @Old School: Disney’s Star Wars TV shows have been a mixed bag, too.

      Mandalorian was fun in S1 and beginning of S2. (I still have my baby yoda coffee mug!) Andor was good, and had lots of fans. Otherwise, it’s just live action Clone Wars and empty fan service (exhibit A: the Obi-Wan Kenobi show).

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WV Blondie

      Don’t knock History of the World Part 1 – that gave our household our Jan. 6 song. Every time we hear a talking head refer to the insurrection, my husband and I sing in chorus, “Wow! What a show!”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @The Thin Black Duke: Especially the TV shows that came out of Lucasfilm Animation – The Clone WarsRebels, and especially The Bad BatchThe Mandalorian and the recent live-action miniseries have been hit-and-miss, I’ll grant you, but the animation house has been knocking them out of the park.

      (And Dee Bradley Baker, man. You would not believe how many characters – distinct characters – that one voice actor can bring to life.)

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Citizen Alan

      @Anoniminous:  What killed the Hobbit for me was the fact that Bombur was basically a single never-ending fat joke with a silly moustache. There’s a scene in the first movie which is just Bombur stuck in a barrel rolling down a hill that lasted forever. 

      Reply
    46. 46.

      3Sice

      The Rings of Power >>> The Hobbit

      While ostensibly based on different IP, much of it simply regendered The Lord of the Rings through lines, so the baby-men were enraged.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      rikyrah

      @Anoniminous:

      I enjoyed Jackson’s Lord of the Rings because I know movies ain’t books and the back room efforts were truly marvelous.

       

      As a trilogy, it stands up 20 years later. Not only the storytelling, but, the visual effects. It still works.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      eclare

      I watch Only Murders in the Building.  Season one was very good, season two was meh, there were too many subplots and back stories.  I am still not sure I understand what happened.  But season three, wow!  I was worried but it got back on track and more.  Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd were the guest stars.  Meryl Streep, of course, was great, but Paul Rudd was a revelation.  I know him as the goofy guy from Friends and rom-coms, he stole every scene he was in.

      I don’t know if the show changed writers or showrunners, but it more than recovered.  If you’re interested, you don’t need to watch the prior seasons to enjoy season three.

      Reply

