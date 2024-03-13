When compared to comedic gems such as The Producers, Young Frankenstein and Silent Movie, I have to confess that History of the World, Part 1 is disappointing. This lackluster 1981 film by Mel Brooks feels like a series of hit-or-miss comedy sketches barely held together by duct tape.



However, a highlight of History of the World, Part 1 for me is the hilarious “Dawn of Man” sequence in the beginning of the film. Underneath the sitcom caveman schtick, Brooks sees a fundamental truth and happily knocks it out of the park.

Narrator: Even in primitive man, the need to create was part of his nature. This need, this talent clearly separated early men from animals, who would never know this gift.



[a group of cavemen is intently watching someone doing something on the wall]

Narrator: And here, in a cave about 2 million years ago, the first artist was born.



[a drawing of a buffalo is shown, and a proud artist exhibiting his work to the tribe]

Narrator: And, of course, with the birth of the artist, came the inevitable after birth… the critic.



[the critic urinates on the drawing]

And millions of years later, some things never change. The war between Artists and Critics goes on, with no ceasefire in sight. However, oddly enough, there are times where the combatants will switch roles and go to the Dark Side.

Case in point, Nic (True Detective) Pizzolatto. He went all in and Nic ain’t taking any prisoners.

Pizzolatto created the True Detective series for the premium cable network, with the first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The fourth season, titled True Detective: Night Country, stars Kali Reis and Jodie Foster and is the first season without Pizzolatto’s involvement, although he is still credited as an executive producer of the drama.



Night Country recently wrapped its season and now ranks as the most-watched season of the franchise that started in 2014. Although the show created by Issa López has enjoyed good ratings and positive reviews, franchise originator Pizzolatto has thrown shade throughout the series’ run. Pizzolatto has reshared posts from some viewers criticizing the fourth season of True Detective. In a screenshot posted on social media, Pizzolatto shared an opinion from a fan slamming the finale, calling it “some of the sloppiest writing” and praising the show’s first season.





Is it me or does Pizzolatto sound like a bitter divorcee who’s enraged that his ex-wife has the gall to be happy without him? Worse, Pizzolatto doubled down on his online blitzkrieg.

Phillip Maciak@pjmaciak . Feb 19

You may have liked the TRUE DETECTIVE finale or you may have hated the TRUE DETECTIVE finale, but one thing is indisputable: Nic Pizzolatto is on Instagram, posting other people’s stories about how Issa López ruined the franchise like an absolutely enormous baby.





I see a “cease and desist” order in Nic Pizzolatto’s future. Nic has already found out to his dismay that if you can’t stand the heat, stay out the kitchen you tossed a grenade in. If this public meltdown was happening at a bar, Pizzolatto would have been cut off already. Sorry, dude. You don’t gotta go home, but you can’t stay here.



Anyway, in response to these slanderous comments, Issa López refused to get into the trench and wrestle in the mud with Pizzolatto. Instead, López released a statement that was more gracious and compassionate than he deserved.



In an interview with Vulture, López said, “I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he’s entitled to them.”



Translation: Not my clowns, not my circus.



(Wanna bet López choosing to take the high ground made Mr. Pizzolatto feel like she was rubbing salt into his wound with a Brillo pad?)



Still, it begs the question: why did Nic Pizzolatto decide to piss in his own bowl of cornflakes?



Here’s a theory: Sometimes the creative architects who build franchises get lost.



Maybe Pizzolatto is freaking out that True Detective became a puzzle he forgot how to solve so he does the guy thing and blames the women who he thinks don’t deserve to keep what he used to have even though he can’t tell you why.



It’s not Ms. López’s fault, Nic. You’re on the same side. Stop acting like a drunk Fred Flintstone writing your critique on the wall in the cave.



Sometimes the Muse stops speaking to you. Poetry becomes gibberish and the lovely melodies you used to sing together abruptly degenerated into loud and intolerable static.



The last thing an Artist ever wants to hear from their Muse is I’m not into you anymore, goodbye. Sadly, it’s an occupational hazard that inflicts creative people, and it happens without warning.



Why? Who the hell knows? Creativity is fragile magic to begin with. But yeah, it happens. A lot.



Chris Carter of the X-Files forgot who Scully and Muldur were.



Star Wars needed to step out from the enormous shadow of George Lucas to find itself again.



It took a while for Star Trek: The New Generation to build an identity because a Gene Roddenberry-sized road block was in the way.



The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey movies were such a joyless, by-the-numbers corporate product that moviegoers would be justified in asking for a DNA sample just to confirm that Peter Jackson was somewhere in there.



James Cameron, one of the best action movie directors of his generation, is trapped in a time loop making endless sequels to Avatar.



These visionaries got served an eviction notice from the franchises they built from the ground up and nobody knows why.



Too much interference from the Boss who signs the paychecks? Burnout? A cunning pickpocket stole your Karmic Lottery Ticket? Ain’t got a clue. Sometimes it goes and all you can do is hope it comes back.



I hope Nic Pizzolatto works it out soon and gets back in the game. No more standing outside your ex’s house with a boom box over your head. Please. It wasn’t a good look when John Cusack did it.