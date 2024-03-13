I’m sure we’ll be hearing more from the legal eagles soon, as to whether this is a big deal. While we wait.

This is NOT the Fani Willis disqualification motion ruling. It is an order quashing certain counts in the indictment because they lack specificity to put the defendants on notice so they can prepare an adequate defense. https://t.co/aKnhiUikYq — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) March 13, 2024

The charges dismissed from the indictment include counts 2, 5, 6, 23, 28, and 38. They relate to alleged efforts by Trump and others to solicit violations of oaths of office from state officials like Brad Raffensperger and former GA House Speaker David Ralston. pic.twitter.com/IdU4cO3Aex — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) March 13, 2024

New: As we await a decision from Judge McAfee on whether to disqualify Fani Willis, he has issued an order dismissing some charges in the indictment against Trump and others–but denies efforts to dismiss certain “overt acts” included in the indictment.https://t.co/jbV4sO7oVJ — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) March 13, 2024

BREAKING: in somewhat of an indication that Judge McAfee will NOT disqualify Willis, he’s refusing to throw out key elements of the RICO charge although he is tossing a few of the later counts against a few of the defendants for lack of specificity (1/x) pic.twitter.com/Vr84iedqOp — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) March 13, 2024

