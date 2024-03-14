my sincerest condolences to the Muslim people https://t.co/XNtKiBz35M — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) March 11, 2024

There is a fresh block of naive individuals on social media, angry about a widely publicized tragedy, eager to donate their mite to reparation or retribution — especially if they can gain clout among their peers by doing so.

Of course Shaun King has reemerged from the grey zone, with an eye-catching announcement…

"Dear Muslims, unfortunately, it's your turn" – love, Black people ??????? pic.twitter.com/ogsDnKqWBI — T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) March 11, 2024

Perhaps we cynics wrong Mr. King… possibly he has seen the errors of his past and renounced them?…

If they ever establish a Grifting Hall of Fame, Shaun's easily a first-ballot choice. https://t.co/ACWWYWYpDu — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) March 12, 2024

A refresher, if necessary, from Ralph Leonard at Unherd — “Is Shaun King’s Islam conversion a grift?”:

… After affirming the Muslim creed — that there is only one God and his messenger Muhammad — King, who used to be a Christian pastor, addressed a crowd, proclaiming that his decision to convert was due to the “past six months of suffering, pain and trauma that we’ve seen in Gaza”. He went on, while donning a keffiyeh, to praise Gazans’ “faith and their devotion to Islam”, which “not only opened my heart but has opened the hearts of millions of people around the world”. This, however, isn’t going to be the beginning of a genuine spiritual odyssey; instead, it marks the next stage of King’s career as a performative activist. Before it was Black Lives Matter. Now he has detected where the wind is blowing and knows that Palestine, specifically Gaza, is the hottest, most en vogue issue within the activist world. King’s record as a grifter and pathological fabricator runs long and deep. Many activists have complained about how he has repeatedly received donations in the name of the families of victims of police shootings in America, yet none of the money seems to have ever reached the families, leaving them feeling exploited and denouncing King for profiting from their pain. In relation to Israel-Palestine, King claimed that he worked “behind the scenes” to secure the release of two American citizens held hostage by Hamas. However, the families have refuted this claim, saying that he was not involved in the negotiations for their release and lied about it… Don’t be surprised if King organises fundraisers to feed the needy children of Gaza and later can’t prove if the money went to them. If he possessed a genuine desire to help the people of Gaza, then there would be no need to have the added gimmick of converting to Islam alongside it. Plenty of non-Muslims have been emotionally affected by the war in Gaza and feel a deep solidarity with its suffering people, and have done much more to help them than King ever could…

It didn't take long for Talcum X's new nicknames to start rolling in. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) March 11, 2024





This is the best response to Shaun King converting to Islam. I love this video so much. I can't express how much I love this video. pic.twitter.com/wladpnt9Dk — Andrea Karshan | #JusticeforMalkiRoth (@karshanandrea) March 13, 2024

Always read the fine print and research whom you’re donating to! I seriously had to question what type of organization would want to work with Shaun King given what the Black community has said about him… Just going to leave this right here… Here’s some Backround on the charity pic.twitter.com/a2klJi26Qm — Naomi #houseofmoderna ?????????? (@nantienomi) March 13, 2024



Ticket money goes to this group:

