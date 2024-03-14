On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

HinTN

Just up the hill (OK, 1000 feet of elevation change) is The University of the South. It’s situated on top of the Cumberland Plateau and it has a lot of bluff views into the coves below. It maintains a very nice walking and biking trail called, not surprisingly, The Perimeter Trail. One section of this is below a north facing bluff and is home to a profusion of wildflowers. This section is called Shakerag Hollow and today I walked about a mile each way (in and back out) looking for the early show. It was really early because we’ve had a pretty cold winter. The onset of Spring can be really variable here. Anyway, here’s a few shots with my substandard Galaxy S8 from the walk.