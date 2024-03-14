On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
HinTN
Just up the hill (OK, 1000 feet of elevation change) is The University of the South. It’s situated on top of the Cumberland Plateau and it has a lot of bluff views into the coves below. It maintains a very nice walking and biking trail called, not surprisingly, The Perimeter Trail. One section of this is below a north facing bluff and is home to a profusion of wildflowers. This section is called Shakerag Hollow and today I walked about a mile each way (in and back out) looking for the early show. It was really early because we’ve had a pretty cold winter. The onset of Spring can be really variable here. Anyway, here’s a few shots with my substandard Galaxy S8 from the walk.
Shakerag is way back to the right in this picture. The plateau in the distance keeps on narrowing that cove until there’s no more farmland and the mountain side forms one side of the drainage and the bluff above this trail forms the other.
The first flowers I encountered on the walk today were technically not wildflowers, just feral daffodils. The presence of these in the woods generally indicates that a homeplace was here once upon a time.
The first wildflower was right in the middle of the trail. It was protected by a root. You have to look hard for Salt and Pepper in the early stages of bloom. They’re really tiny.
Here’s another one.
This creek is really the entrance to Shakerag Hollow. It tumbles below where I was sitting and joins the creek flowing out of Shakerag proper. This is also where the wildflowers peter out, so I generally turn around here.
I missed this guy on the way in. It’s Spring Beauty and was the only other flower I expected to see this early. Glad I caught it on the way out. It was the only one.
Here’s a look at the woods on a really flat and easy section of the walk.
There was lots of lichen pretending to be flowers and catching my eye.
The Red Maple is getting ready to aggravate Mrs H’s allergies. 😎
Proof of recent winter.
