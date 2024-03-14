Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Cole is on a roll !

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – HinTN – The Perimeter Trail

On The Road – HinTN – The Perimeter Trail

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

HinTN

Just up the hill (OK, 1000 feet of elevation change) is The University of the South. It’s situated on top of the Cumberland Plateau and it has a lot of bluff views into the coves below. It maintains a very nice walking and biking trail called, not surprisingly, The Perimeter Trail. One section of this is below a north facing bluff and is home to a profusion of wildflowers. This section is called Shakerag Hollow and today I walked about a mile each way (in and back out) looking for the early show. It was really early because we’ve had a pretty cold winter. The onset of Spring can be really variable here. Anyway, here’s a few shots with my substandard Galaxy S8 from the walk.

On The Road - HinTN - The Perimeter Trail 9
The western entrance to the wildflower walkFebruary 24, 2024

Shakerag is way back to the right in this picture. The plateau in the distance keeps on narrowing that cove until there’s no more farmland and the mountain side forms one side of the drainage and the bluff above this trail forms the other.

On The Road - HinTN - The Perimeter Trail 8
Perimeter TrailFebruary 24, 2024

The first flowers I encountered on the walk today were technically not wildflowers, just feral daffodils. The presence of these in the woods generally indicates that a homeplace was here once upon a time.

On The Road - HinTN - The Perimeter Trail 7
Perimeter TrailFebruary 24, 2024

The first wildflower was right in the middle of the trail. It was protected by a root. You have to look hard for Salt and Pepper in the early stages of bloom. They’re really tiny.

On The Road - HinTN - The Perimeter Trail 6
Perimeter TrailFebruary 24, 2024

Here’s another one.

On The Road - HinTN - The Perimeter Trail 5
Perimeter TrailFebruary 24, 2024

This creek is really the entrance to Shakerag Hollow. It tumbles below where I was sitting and joins the creek flowing out of Shakerag proper. This is also where the wildflowers peter out, so I generally turn around here.

On The Road - HinTN - The Perimeter Trail 4
Perimeter Trail

I missed this guy on the way in. It’s Spring Beauty and was the only other flower I expected to see this early. Glad I caught it on the way out. It was the only one.

On The Road - HinTN - The Perimeter Trail 3
Perimeter TrailFebruary 24, 2024

Here’s a look at the woods on a really flat and easy section of the walk.

On The Road - HinTN - The Perimeter Trail 2
Perimeter TrailFebruary 24, 2024

There was lots of lichen pretending to be flowers and catching my eye.

On The Road - HinTN - The Perimeter Trail 1
My front yardFebruary 23, 2024

The Red Maple is getting ready to aggravate Mrs H’s allergies. 😎

On The Road - HinTN - The Perimeter Trail
My yardFebruary 17, 2024

Proof of recent winter.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • HinTN
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Steve in the ATL

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In that first pic they misspelled ‘Holler’ again. ;-)

      Thanx for the pics H, it’s been a while since I was in that neck of the woods.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @HinTN: Enjoy.

      The bloodroot is another week away for us I think, soon to be followed by the trout lilies. The spring beauties will no doubt make their appearance while we are in NOLA next week, maybe as soon as Sat/Sunday.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.