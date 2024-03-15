Maybe a little comic relief is in order. You know, after the week, month, year, nearly a decade of what we have been through.
I laughed way too hard at this 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3UTMkF9DW3
— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) March 13, 2024
Open thread.
West of the Rockies
If he wasn’t a raging homophobe, it shouldn’t matter who he wants to have consensual sex with. Alas…
West of the Rockies
That vid… another afternoon at Schrute Farm.
@West of the Rockies: I started a serious post with that as the first tweet, then came across the silly cow video and deleted the Ohio senate tweet.
Then when the post went up, I saw that I had deleted the wrong tweet. So now your comment at #1 will make no sense unless I explain that the deleted tweet was about how they (who is putting that out there?) has receipts to indicate that the Republican candidate for senate in Ohio is gay.
Anonymous at Work
Cost of video: Fifteen bucks and some cleanup
Benefit to Society: priceless
trollhattan
Did somebody fraudulently sell this guy a mini-cow? “Just look at me now!”
Admit Ahnold at the kitchen table with his mini-horse and mini-donkey were one of the things that got me through lockdown.
HumboldtBlue
FEED ME SEYMOUR!
trollhattan
@WaterGirl: Still am. Looping this all afternoon.
Misterpuff
That is some moo-ving video.
I wonder if the cow likes roast beef sandwiches as well….
Baud
@WaterGirl: I actually think Comment # 1 works better with the cow video.
randal sexton
@WaterGirl: well that comment about the post about another tweet and not that tweet was very mooooving. And I’m glad you did not COWer away from admitting error
trollhattan
Do NOT have a link but the fam showed me video of a dog coming into the house through the doggie door, followed moments later by a fawn. And yes, it was a squeeze.
japa21
You know, after the week, month, year, nearly a decade of what we have been through.
And that’s just the last 24 hours.
@trollhattan: We demand a link.
trollhattan
@Misterpuff: Something I learned via the mad cow thing was cattle feed included cattle, which is how it was being propagated. 👁👁
SuzieC
My cats do that.
trollhattan
@WaterGirl: Will ask, but you know those Insta addicts.
hells littlest angel
You know what would go good with that? A glass of milk.
BigJimSlade
I ain’t cleaning the litter box.
zhena gogolia
@WaterGirl: I thought the guy with the cow was a raging homophobe, and I wondered how we knew that!
bbleh
That is hilarious! Thank you!
(And yeah, I wondered about the raging homophobe thing.)
Old School
@WaterGirl: Thanks for the explanation! I puzzled too long about what West of the Rockies meant. I scrolled back up and re-read the post. Then decided to move on.
Ohio Mom
@WaterGirl: I’m not even sure I know who all the Republicans are who are running in the primary to be Sherrod Brown’s challenger.
My feeling is, I’m not voting for them, why pay any attention? They don’t deserve it. But now my curiously is piqued. A little.
Let’s see, there’s the nitwit who is the currrently the Secretary of State, LaRose, and I think two others. I’m guessing it’s one of the others because LaRose is already in the spotlight and a known entity.
There’s now a Twitter Account:
On This Day Four Years Ago (@Was2020Better) posted at 9:52 AM on Fri, Mar 15, 2024:
Four Years Ago Today: On the same day as New York City is forced to close its schools, restaurants, and bars, the NYT publishes a devastating Op-Ed highlighting all of Trump’s early attempts to play down the seriousness of the Coronavirus. https://t.co/BRF1t07jJ1
(https://x.com/Was2020Better/status/1768651491659649057?t=ciRdmXZ68UJRW7A9DH885A&s=03)
TBone
@trollhattan: this little guy helped me thru lockdown, I miss him a lot!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PnnImRWTJls
The dancing queen story 😆
@sab:
NEW: AP review of leaked data from the site Adult Friend Finder confirms private GOP worries.
TRUMP backed candidate Bernie Moreno’s email was used to create a profile in 2008 seeking “Men for 1-on-1 sex.”
“Looking for young guys to have fun with”
— Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) March 15, 2024
;
zhena gogolia
@WaterGirl: But does he have a pet cow?
SiubhanDuinne
I have no idea who that is.
Also have no idea who the guy in the cap is.
ETA: Never mind. WG explained things.
Josie
@zhena gogolia:
Lol. I just figured it was someone that everyone else knew about but I didn’t. That does happen to me with some regularity these days.
Josie
@WaterGirl: Bernie Moreno is the guy’s name. The nym on the site was Nardo. It makes sense when you realize that both names are nicknames for ‘Bernardo.’
