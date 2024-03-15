Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

It’s a doggy dog world.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

When we show up, we win.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The words do not have to be perfect.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists and cowards.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

“Look, it’s not against the rules anywhere, but a black woman with power was dating and there has to be something wrong with that.”

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

You are here: Home / Humorous / Friday Afternoon Comic Relief

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous at Work
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • BigJimSlade
  • hells littlest angel
  • HumboldtBlue
  • japa21
  • Josie
  • Misterpuff
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • randal sexton
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SuzieC
  • TBone
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    1. 1.

      West of the Rockies

      If he wasn’t a raging homophobe, it shouldn’t matter who he wants to have consensual sex with.  Alas…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @West of the Rockies:  I started a serious post with that as the first tweet, then came across the silly cow video and deleted the Ohio senate tweet.

      Then when the post went up, I saw that I had deleted the wrong tweet.  So now your comment at #1 will make no sense unless I explain that the deleted tweet was about how they (who is putting that out there?) has receipts to indicate that the Republican candidate for senate in Ohio is gay.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Did somebody fraudulently sell this guy a mini-cow? “Just look at me now!”

      Admit Ahnold at the kitchen table with his mini-horse and mini-donkey were one of the things that got me through lockdown.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      randal sexton

      @WaterGirl: well that comment about the post about another tweet and not that tweet was very mooooving.  And I’m glad you did not COWer away from admitting error

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      Do NOT have a link but the fam showed me video of a dog coming into the house through the doggie door, followed moments later by a fawn. And yes, it was a squeeze.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      japa21

      You know, after the week, month, year, nearly a decade of what we have been through.

      And that’s just the last 24 hours.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Old School

      @WaterGirl: Thanks for the explanation!  I puzzled too long about what West of the Rockies meant.  I scrolled back up and re-read the post.  Then decided to move on.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ohio Mom

      @WaterGirl: I’m not even sure I know who all the Republicans are who are running in the primary to be Sherrod Brown’s challenger.

      My feeling is, I’m not voting for them, why pay any attention? They don’t deserve it. But now my curiously is piqued. A little.

      Let’s see, there’s the nitwit who is the currrently the Secretary of State, LaRose, and I think two others. I’m guessing it’s one of the others because LaRose is already in the spotlight and a known entity.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      rikyrah

      There’s now a Twitter Account:

       

      On This Day Four Years Ago (@Was2020Better) posted at 9:52 AM on Fri, Mar 15, 2024:
      Four Years Ago Today: On the same day as New York City is forced to close its schools, restaurants, and bars, the NYT publishes a devastating Op-Ed highlighting all of Trump’s early attempts to play down the seriousness of the Coronavirus. https://t.co/BRF1t07jJ1
      (https://x.com/Was2020Better/status/1768651491659649057?t=ciRdmXZ68UJRW7A9DH885A&s=03)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Josie

      @WaterGirl: Bernie Moreno is the guy’s name. The nym on the site was Nardo. It makes sense when you realize that both names are nicknames for ‘Bernardo.’

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.