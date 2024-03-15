Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

T R E 4 5 O N

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

He really is that stupid.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

In after Baud. Damn.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

I really should read my own blog.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

You are here: Home / Immigration / Open Thread: DHS Secretary Mayorkas Is Much More Than A GOP Chew Toy

Open Thread: DHS Secretary Mayorkas Is Much More Than A GOP Chew Toy

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Story is paywalled, but it’s clear Gym Jordan will not give up pestering Secretary Mayorkas while he thinks there’s a Newsmax hit or a spate of Truth Social attention left to milk. I’ve been collecting intriguing stories about Mayorkas since this sideshow started almost two months ago, and never found the right time to post them… but between my wonky personal schedule and the never-ending rush of news, it seems like there will never be a perfect time, so here we are.


Well worth reading the whole thing: Jonathan Blitzer, at the New Yorker, on “The Trials of Alejandro Mayorkas”:

In early December, 2020, Alejandro Mayorkas was called to Wilmington, Delaware, for a meeting with Joe Biden. The President-elect was choosing his Cabinet, and Mayorkas, whom Biden knew personally, had the sort of résumé that made him an obvious contender for a top role in the new Administration. Then a partner at WilmerHale, an élite white-shoe law firm in Washington, D.C., he had been a U.S. Attorney under Bill Clinton and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security under Barack Obama. Now Biden wanted to discuss Mayorkas’s interest in running D.H.S. During their conversation, which lasted ninety minutes, Biden kept returning to the same question: “Are you sure you want to do this?”

D.H.S. has a sprawling portfolio, with two hundred and sixty thousand employees spread across two dozen agencies, including the Coast Guard, the Secret Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and a cybersecurity division. But the department is best known for presiding over what some have called the third rail of American politics: the country’s immigration system, which was last reformed in 1990 and has been in a state of disrepair for decades. “I’ve seen it,” Mayorkas told Biden. “I’ve been up close. I know what I’m getting into.”

Mayorkas made history twice when he was confirmed as D.H.S. Secretary, the following February. Born in Cuba and raised in Los Angeles, he became the first immigrant ever to head the department. He is also D.H.S.’s first homegrown leader; typically, secretaries have burnished their standing elsewhere in government or in public life. Marielena Hincapié, a former director of the National Immigration Law Center, told me, “Immigration was going to be front and center whether Biden wanted it to be or not. How would Democrats be able to present a different vision, and to talk about it? They had someone in Mayorkas.”

In the three years since, with record numbers of migrants arriving at the border, Mayorkas has had to testify before Congress twenty-seven times, far more than any other Cabinet member. “Get the popcorn,” Mark Green, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, told a group of conservative donors last spring, before one of the hearings. “It’s going to be fun.” He went on to accuse Mayorkas of the “intentional destruction of our country through the open southern border.” Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the homeland-security adviser at the White House, told me that Mayorkas “did not anticipate, as none of us could have anticipated, how savage the attacks would be personally.”…

On February 6th, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives held a vote to impeach Mayorkas—the first time Congress had attempted to charge a Cabinet secretary since 1876. Every Democrat in the chamber, along with three Republicans, opposed the resolution, but they were still short a vote. At around 6:50 P.M., Al Green, a seventy-six-year-old Democrat from Texas, was wheeled into the chamber wearing a gown and socks. He’d come from the hospital, where he was recovering after surgery on a blocked intestine. “I believe him to be a good, decent man,” he said of Mayorkas. “I don’t want his reputation to be besmirched.” The Republicans were stuck. With the vote now tied, at two hundred and fifteen, they needed all their members to be present to pass the resolution, but one was missing: Steve Scalise, the House Majority Leader, who has blood cancer, was back in his district, in Louisiana, recovering from a stem-cell transplant.

At the House dais, Speaker Mike Johnson held the gavel, looking stricken. Several Republicans swarmed a member of their party who’d voted against impeachment, trying to pressure him to switch sides. “Order! Order!” the Democrats yelled. A little before seven o’clock, Johnson conceded defeat. Standing off to the side was Mark Green, of the Homeland Security Committee, who, hours earlier, had described Mayorkas as a “reptile with no balls.” The failed impeachment “frustrated” him, he said. “But we’ll see it back again.”…

Contending with a border crisis has become a political rite of passage for American Presidents. Obama dealt with one in 2014; Trump had his in 2019. But the current moment is unique. In the past, authorities were overwhelmed by migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. Central Americans, however, no longer make up the majority of border crossers—their numbers, though still large, have been eclipsed by arrivals from South America, Asia, and Africa. Until very recently, the Darién Gap, a treacherous stretch of jungle that straddles Colombia and Panama, served as a natural buffer limiting migration from South America. Only eleven thousand people, on average, crossed it each year. In 2023, five hundred thousand made the journey. A decade ago, Mayorkas pointed out, “a third of the Venezuelan population wasn’t seeking refuge in multiple countries.”

The U.S. immigration system encompasses far more than securing the two thousand miles of border separating the country from Mexico, and, under other circumstances, the Administration’s track record might have earned it plaudits. Legal immigration is now higher than it was before the Trump Presidency. The refugee system, which was hobbled by Trump, is on pace to resettle more people this year than at any time in the past three decades. Away from the border, immigration arrests that result in deportations are also down, in part because of a series of directives from Mayorkas that have emphasized discretion. “You don’t hear about ICE picking up grandmothers,” he told me. “Even during Obama, that was a huge issue. We have changed the landscape.

Most of the new arrivals to the U.S. are seeking asylum, but few of them qualify. Eligibility depends on strict types of identity-based persecution, related to someone’s religion, political beliefs, or race, among other factors. But, because Congress has failed to open other channels for legal immigration, travelling to the U.S.-Mexico border and claiming asylum has become a migrant’s best shot at entering the country. Mayorkas, who for much of his career has defended asylum, is now in the uncomfortable position of conceding that the system no longer works. “Ten thousand people at the border in one day is not an asylum system,” he told me…

On the wall of Mayorkas’s office is a photograph of his late parents at a garden party. His mother stands in the foreground, gazing at the camera. His father, wearing a tan suit, is laughing in the background. The two of them, both Jewish and both only children, met in Havana in the early nineteen-fifties. Mayorkas’s father, Charles, who was known as Nicky, was the son of Turkish and Polish immigrants who left Europe after the First World War. Mayorkas’s mother, Anita Gabor, was Romanian, and had lost two grandparents and seven uncles in the Holocaust. She arrived in Cuba after her family fled to France during the rise of the Nazis.

As a boy, Mayorkas joked with his mother that he would one day write a sitcom about “how our family wasn’t like the other families.” They blended Cuban and Central European traditions—paella and potato soups, conversations in Spanish, English, and Romanian. Anita spoke five languages and read widely. “You’d walk into our living room and to the left was a collection of books about antisemitism,” Mayorkas said. “The fragility of life as a Jewish person was something extraordinarily present in our home.”…

… After the war in Ukraine began, large numbers of Ukrainians had started gathering in northern Mexico. Mayorkas and his advisers came up with a plan to grant them entry using the Administration’s powers of “parole,” a Presidential authority, in place since the Eisenhower era, that allows the government to bring in vulnerable people in moments of international emergency. Their legal status would be temporary, but they’d get authorization to work. “Almost immediately, the gatherings at ports of entry dissipated, and people began accessing the program,” Mayorkas told me. “We then applied it to the Venezuelans.”

The idea was to manage the flow of people to the border, not simply to fight it. The government would open legal pathways for some migrants to gain entry to the U.S., but it would refuse asylum to anyone who attempted to enter the country by crossing the border between ports of entry. D.H.S. identified the fastest-growing populations of new arrivals—Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans, and Nicaraguans—and built a parole process around them. It would allow as many as thirty thousand members of these nationalities to enter the U.S. legally each month. At the same time, the government had expanded access to a scheduling app, called CBP One, that migrants could use once they reached central Mexico; this would grant them an appointment at a port of entry, where they had a chance to get paroled into the U.S.

In the past year, some four hundred and fifty thousand people have used CBP One to make an appointment at the border. Another three hundred and sixty thousand have used the program reserved for the four nationalities. At the same time, between the middle of last May, when Title 42 was lifted, and the end of January, D.H.S. deported roughly half a million migrants, including some ninety thousand who crossed the border with family members.

Jason Houser, the former ICE official, had been critical of the White House’s handling of the situation in Del Rio. “We had twenty-five flights to Haiti on Title 42,” he told me. “No one got to seek asylum.” But the parole process, he said, was the only sensible response to what is happening at the border. In the first months of the program, encounters at the border with migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba, and Nicaragua dropped ninety per cent. What was especially striking, Houser said, was that some of the same Haitians the Administration had expelled in 2021 were now applying for parole…

On February 13th, a special election was held in New York to fill Santos’s seat, which Democrats were poised to flip. While the returns came in, and Republicans guarded their dwindling majority in the chamber, the Speaker convened another vote to impeach Mayorkas. As before, the charges failed to identify any concrete acts of wrongdoing. There was still no chance of conviction in the Senate. But this time Scalise was in attendance, and two Democrats—one with COVID, the other stuck in an airport in Florida—were not. The resolution passed. History was made, abjectly.

Biden called it a “blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship.” Schumer dismissed it as a “sham.” Mayorkas kept quiet. When I reached him two days later, he was flying to a security conference in Munich. “Our work continues,” he told me. “The threats we face are real.” ♦

Mayorkas - STOCKPILE

Mayorkas - STOCKPILE 1

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Anoniminous
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • currants
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Jackie
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • Jess
  • JML
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Ruckus
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Steve in the ATL
  • topclimber
  • Villago Delenda Est

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      CNN asks Mayorkas, “Is it the policy of the Biden administration to allow as many migrants to come across the border in order to change the political dynamics, the electoral dynamics, of America?”

      A softball question, or am attempt to spread the GOP’s talking points?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jess

      Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the homeland-security adviser at the White House, told me that Mayorkas “did not anticipate, as none of us could have anticipated, how savage the attacks would be personally.”

      Why on earth not? Why are so many Dems blindsided by this over and over?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      H.E.Wolf

      Speaking as the descendant of immigrants who left their beloved country of origin in order to stay alive, I have – at best – contempt for the Republicans who engage in anti-immigrant charades like the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JML

      @Baud: Response should have been “No. is CNN in the business of repeating crazed conspiracy nonsense as if it’s a serious question?”

      Jebus, I remember when CNN used to be reputable.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Almost Retired

      Mayorkas is awesome.  We went to the same not-particulary-prestigious law school in Los Angeles in the 80’s, although he was a couple years ahead of me.  Our paths crossed occasionally when we were younger with local bar stuff, although I doubt he’d remember me.  He was one of those people you meet when they’re young that you can tell is going on to greater things.  Please proceed Republicans.  You’ll regret it!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ruckus

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      It’s always fresh, unmitigated, unfiltered, unrefined horse shit. 

      That’s all they’ve got and they constantly spit that horse shit out of their mouths. I’m still wondering how many horses asses it takes to create all the horse shit that rethuglicans seem to have an unending supply of.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      These immigrants who are coming in are not even reliable Democratic votes–especially not if Republicans weren’t so racist and xenophobic. Their cultural attitudes may well be relatively conservative. If they do change the electoral dynamic of America, that’s an own goal on the Republicans’ part for being bigots.

      If the Republicans could see past the ends of their noses and the conspiracy garbage they sell to fire up the rubes, even if they thought a bit about their idol Ronnie Reagan and how he built his coalition, they’d realize that.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: If you are out and about this weekend, check out Chiles Peach Orchard in Greenwood. I drove by yesterday and there’s like 20 acres of peach trees coming into bloom. It’s quite a sight!

      The store has good stuff too, like apple cider donuts.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anyway

      CNN asks Mayorkas, “Is it the policy of the Biden administration to allow as many migrants to come across the border in order to change the political dynamics, the electoral dynamics, of America?”

      Wonder if CNN continued with “When did you stop beating your wife?”

      What tools. plus you can’t just waltz in across the border and begin to vote – it takes years and years before someone can get added to the electoral rolls.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Jess: They aren’t.  It’s for show.  They are making it clear that what the GOP is doing is completely outside of all norms of behavior.  They are also shocked about the gambling at Rick’s.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jackie

      Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!

      Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Fox News that he would not endorse his former boss as Trump seeks another term in office, CNBC reports.

      Said Pence: “I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year.”

      Jeffro beat me.

      Too much news to keep on top of this Fri news dump day!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Anoniminous:
       

      Winter Haven, Florida

      Three little words that say so much. I first learned that at summer camp over 40 years ago and it has been reinforced many times since. No offense to my many friends who majored in waterskiing at Rollins!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.