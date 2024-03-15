Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread

Fanni Davis did nothing fucking wrong. Her “crime” is being a black woman with a sex life. That’s it. I’ve had people say bullshit like “she should have known” and that’s just nonsense on stilts. There is no conflict of interest. And this never would have happened to a white man. Ever. And definitely not a Republican. Jesus christ if it were a Republican the most shocking thing about it would be if it were consensual.

And it should have never been an issue, but our system is so fucked up because it was designed to operate in a world where people acted in good faith. But Trump and the Republicans don’t do that, so much like every other institution this nation relies on, Republicans have corrupted it an co-opted it. Fucking hell, some bullshit organization is giving the Ruth Bader Ginsburg award to Elon fucking Musk and Rupert Murdoch whose name I can’t even remember. The nation is broken and there are no guard rails. And it wasn’t by accident, it was intentional and by design by people like newly minted Ruth Bader Ginsburg award winners Mush and Murdoch and all their billionaire friends.

***

Joelle safely made it to Minnesota for the funeral, so it’s just me and three dogs and two cats at Camp Cole. Spent the day doing laundry so I could pack all my stuff I am taking with me and so Joelle would not come home on Sunday to a bunch of dirty laundry. I tell you what, folding someone else’s laundry is amusing. All her clothes look like little kids clothing. It’s so small I can’t even fold half of it very well.

And before 100 of you ask, yes, I know how to do laundry and separate colors and fabrics and use the right settings on the washing machine. I was a lifelong bachelor, not a moron. Actually, I’m a moron, but I do know how to do laundry correctly.

It rained all day and was unseasonably cold, so that kinda killed my plans to do stuff outside and to work on the car. Can’t really go to the car wash and clean the car in a downpour, can you. I mean you can, but I didn’t.

I really don’t have anything else. House does feel empty, though.

    2.

      Roberto el oso

      Agree 100%. There’s a lot of pressure, including from Dems themselves sometimes, for our candidates and our elected officials to be as close to perfect as is humanly possible. But no where is this pressure greater than when directed at women of color.

    5.

      Quaker in a Basement

      Her “crime” is being a black woman with a sex life.

      Yeah. Well, if that doesn’t nullify an attempt to coerce state officials to cheat in a national election, then what does?

    6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I think one of the things I hate worst about this timeline is the blatant way the right just co-opt patriotic symbols and progressive icons. They have basically laid full and exclusive claim to the flag for years now. They have an anti-abortion group named after one of the most seminal figures in feminist history, Susan B. Anthony, “the mother of us all.”  Now they are using Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s name and legacy to honour the Musks and Murdochs of this world. It’s disgusting.

    9.

      NotMax

      Mustered enough energy to tackle the overdue lawn mowing and … it’s raining. Lightly but steady enough to make the ground too mushy.

      Looking forward come din-din time to the lima bean and barley soup cranked out yesterday.

    11.

      SiubhanDuinne

      O/T, I know this isn’t his usual time, but I don’t recall seeing Raven around here recently. Has he posted and I’ve just missed it?

    20.

      Gvg

      Spent the day helping my dad repair my car. Estimates for a mechanic were around 800 up to 1100. This would also have involved waiting for an appointment to see a reputable mechanic. We spent just over 100 and it’s taking a whole day with lots of breaks. Mom had company come so that stopped us for several hours.

      The repair involve disconnecting and moving a lot of other parts to get to the part….and terror that we would drop a screw or bolt into the tangled pipes and wires where we wouldn’t even be able to find it. I invested in an extendable mirror and telescoping magnet. Had to use it almost right away.

      Never learned to like car repairs and prefer to take it in, but this time the bill seemed too high. I discovered there are magnetic sockets, rather high priced, and will now start looking for sales. Not too hard because I don’t do this sort of thing often, but I just can see the utility.

    21.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @eclare: Glad it’s not just me.

      @Jay: Good, thanks.

      @SpaceUnit: Oh, is that happening already? For some reason, I thought that wasn’t until next month.

      But then I lose track of my own calendar, I don’t know why I seem to think I should be on top of Raven’s!

    22.

      Roberto el oso

      @SiubhanDuinne: Agree, and it’s been that way almost my entire life. MLK jr is another one whose invocation by conservatives is vomit-inducing. Similar to Fredrick Douglass, although I don’t remember the details of that one as it was washed away in the hilarity of realizing that Trump not only had no idea who Douglass was but was under the impression he was still alive.

    23.

      BlueGuitarist

      Just saw that “Judge Scott McAfee had written his order on Willis and Wade early last week, according to NBC News, but because he had been receiving threats, he waited until today to make it public in order to allow for proper security to be in place for him and his family.”

      oof.

      Seems already forgotten that before Willis offered the job to Wade, former GA Governor Roy Barnes declined the job saying he didn’t want to have bodyguards the rest of his life.

      good to see that worker power thermometer going up, cause we have to stop the fascists and their thugs and enablers.

