Fanni Davis did nothing fucking wrong. Her “crime” is being a black woman with a sex life. That’s it. I’ve had people say bullshit like “she should have known” and that’s just nonsense on stilts. There is no conflict of interest. And this never would have happened to a white man. Ever. And definitely not a Republican. Jesus christ if it were a Republican the most shocking thing about it would be if it were consensual.

And it should have never been an issue, but our system is so fucked up because it was designed to operate in a world where people acted in good faith. But Trump and the Republicans don’t do that, so much like every other institution this nation relies on, Republicans have corrupted it an co-opted it. Fucking hell, some bullshit organization is giving the Ruth Bader Ginsburg award to Elon fucking Musk and Rupert Murdoch whose name I can’t even remember. The nation is broken and there are no guard rails. And it wasn’t by accident, it was intentional and by design by people like newly minted Ruth Bader Ginsburg award winners Mush and Murdoch and all their billionaire friends.

***

Joelle safely made it to Minnesota for the funeral, so it’s just me and three dogs and two cats at Camp Cole. Spent the day doing laundry so I could pack all my stuff I am taking with me and so Joelle would not come home on Sunday to a bunch of dirty laundry. I tell you what, folding someone else’s laundry is amusing. All her clothes look like little kids clothing. It’s so small I can’t even fold half of it very well.

And before 100 of you ask, yes, I know how to do laundry and separate colors and fabrics and use the right settings on the washing machine. I was a lifelong bachelor, not a moron. Actually, I’m a moron, but I do know how to do laundry correctly.

It rained all day and was unseasonably cold, so that kinda killed my plans to do stuff outside and to work on the car. Can’t really go to the car wash and clean the car in a downpour, can you. I mean you can, but I didn’t.

I really don’t have anything else. House does feel empty, though.