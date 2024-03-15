I was hospitalized for several days recently, and the experience was exactly like an alien abduction-themed horror movie. Don’t look at me like I’m crazy for saying that, the way my husband did. It really, really was!

It’s true that I entered the facility of my own free will (and was not plucked off the surface of the planet via tractor beam), albeit under duress due to a weakened state. But after that, things spiraled completely out of my control, and I was a specimen in my captors’ hands.

The next thing I knew, I was lying in a darkened room, tethered to beeping, whirring machines, and clad in an absurd smock that was apparently designed to expose the wearer’s ass unless awkwardly held closed with both hands. What in the wide world of FUCK?

And if I managed to lapse into sleep despite the terrors of my captivity, masked creatures would swoop into my cubicle to stab me with needles and/or bundle me off for scans or probes. It was horrifying. HORRIFYING! I don’t want to talk about it.

***

I read the NYT pretty much cover to cover every day during my…sabbatical. I know, the NYT, but the app was right there on my phone, and there was no streaming TV on the alien vessel, only cable. I could only watch so many back-to-back episodes of “Guy’s Grocery Games” on Food Network without completely losing my mind. Feh!

Anyhoo, the fucking NYT and its abysmal opinion page — I was immersed in it, which is worse than infinite grocery games, to be honest. Weirdly, Friedman is making more sense than he has in two decades or so? That was surprising.

Also, I didn’t think a rhetorical gambit could lower my opinion of the contemptible ninny Bret Stephens, but I was wrong. This preamble to an “interview”-style column on 3/12 did:

I’ve argued that Israel has no choice but to destroy Hamas as an effective fighting force. Here I imagine a conversation with an intelligent critic of that view.

In other words, what that lazy-ass motherfucker did was set up strawman objections to his preferred Israeli policy and kick them over. Sweet tap-dancing Christ!

But I figured since this mode of argument is acceptable to the Times, I’d submit one of my own arguing that they should fire Stephens and replace him with me.

Here I imagine a conversation with a Times hiring manager:

Stephens has degrees from prestigious institutions, including the University of Chicago and the London School of Economics, plus extensive editorial experience at top-tier publications and a Pulitzer Prize. Why should we shitcan Stephens and replace him with you, an obscure Floridian who writes for a sub-top-10K blog who has only a bachelor’s degree from an SEC football school? For one thing, I wouldn’t disgrace NYT op-ed real estate with a lame-ass strawman demolition derby like Stephens just did. Even if you don’t hire me, you should fire him for cause. But you should hire me because I guarantee you what I’d write would be more interesting and relevant than that sloppy shit sandwich Stephens served up. Even if it was just a description of assembling an IKEA credenza. Stephens is objectively terrible! Stephens has a contract and would lawyer up if we summarily fired him. How could we justify the expense that would entail? I live among Trump voters, so I could be your diner story connection without the expense of transporting an employee to the hinterlands and paying them a per diem. In the long run, it would be a money saver even if you had to buy Stephens out. Plus, you’d be getting rid of a tiresome bore. That would likely improve morale and expand your subscriber base. That sounds terrific! We were paying Stephens $450,000 per year. Is that salary acceptable to you? No. I’m at least 10 times as good as Stephens, plus I’m not an embarrassing climate change-denying hack, so I should make 10 times more. You drive a hard bargain, Betty Cracker, but $4.5 million is reasonable, so welcome aboard!

Well, that worked out even better for me than Stephens’ imaginary conversation did for him. Woot! We’ll see if they print it.

