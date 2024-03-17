Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mad Dog Margaritas

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: 

Mad Dog Margarita

Since it is St. Patrick’s Day, I was listening to a mix of Irish music, and one of them was “Dublin Blues” by Guy Clark.  The song mentions Mad Dog Margaritas, and I googled it, boy did I learn a lot.

First, the recipe:  “[T]wo parts Monte Alban Mezcal, one part Triple Sec, one part fresh lime juice, shaken vigorously with ice and served on the rocks.” (Monte Alban is a low-end Mezcal with a worm in it.  I do like Mezcal, but I’d recommend Del Maguey Vida or, if you can find it and afford it, one of the Bozal varieties.)

Second, the restaurant:

The Chili Parlor first opened that door to the public in 1976. (As a side note, chili was named the official state dish of Texas just a year later.) Among the establishment’s early patrons was a loose-knit assemblage of fun-loving rabble-rousers known as the Mad Dogs, a group founded by legendary Texas Monthly writer Gary Cartwright and his equally legendary wordsmithing compadre Edwin “Bud” Shrake. Circling around the Mad Dog nucleus of Cartwright and Shrake was a constellation of other Lone Star luminaries (as well as out-of-state friends and associates) that included writers, politicians, artists, actors, rascals, and musicians. Larry L. King, Dan Jenkins, Willie Morris, Billy Lee Brammer, George Plimpton, David and Ann Richards (yes, the same Ann Richards who went on to become Texas’s second female governor), Susan and Jerry Jeff Walker, Willie Nelson, and one Guy Clark were all members in good standing.

Individually, the Mad Dogs were mostly creative, productive, and important members of society. As a unit they were less so. Though their proposed plans were big—multiple attempts to buy a town, the production of thirty-minute pornographic movies with socially redeeming value, an all-night general store, the launch of “the world’s first literate and non-hysterical underground newspaper”—these schemes went almost wholly unfulfilled.

Now you know.  Happy St. Patrick’s Day to those who celebrate.

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      The Chicago River is green..

       

      and, everyone is Irish for this weekend. :)

      I did order a corned beef and some red potatoes, that I will cook once I get off work today.

    3. 3.

      TBone

      Love this although we don’t drink anymore the story is marvelous!  In Galveston, my local friends made a thing called Yucka.  Not yucca.  A large, glass orange juice bottle frozen icy.  A bottle of the best tequila (Gallardo when we could afford it but usually something not Cuervo).  Fresh limes squeezed in.  Shake up and pass around.  Must be drunk before iced bottle melts!

      PSA Young Cassidy is on TCM at 3pm EST.

      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_Cassidy

      The pen is mightier than the sword:

      During the making of the film, a behind-the-scenes documentary, Sean O’Casey: The Spirit of Ireland, was filmed looking at the making of Young Cassidy. Narrated by Herschel Bernardi, the film intersperses footage from Young Cassidy with footage of the actors preparing for their roles.

    6. 6.

      MagdaInBlack

      That Guy Clark song is up top of my list of favorite Guy Clark. Followed closely by “Magdalene” and “L.A. Freeway.”

      Thank you for that video

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      Wow, first time I have seen a recipe that specified a super-low-end product!  Though I guess they are proud of that, so it makes sense after all.

      @raven: Did you see the lovely follow-story for y9ou in a comment from laura yesterday?

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @raven: Wondering if holidays that are all about drinking alcohol are annoying after you have quit drinking?

      St. Patrick’s Day, New Year’s Eve, etc.

      I wonder if it’s anything like seeing the billboard that said “Everybody has a dad!” for Father’s Day, the first year my Dad was gone.

      No, everybody doesn’t have a dad.  And everybody doesn’t want to promote drunken madness.

      Anything like that, or am I totally off the mark?

    14. 14.

      Anoniminous

      Texans don’t know how to make chili. They make a Tex-Mex mess because they don’t know how to cook it.  Real chili is a stew, not a pile of glop, made using the Three Sisters: corn, beans, and squash.  Meats such as turkey, rabbit, antelope, deer, elk, or buffalo can be added but are not necessary.  The corn should be blue corn.

    15. 15.

      TBone

      @WaterGirl: it doesn’t bother me at all.  In fact, I cherish memories of yore, even the sad ones.  I’m prolly not representative of most former drinkers, tho.  Once, out with mom & dad on a double date for New Year’s Eve (dad, the former cop, was driving) on the way home he stopped the car, got out, and pissed on someone’s front lawn.  WAY out of character!  He got back in the car and said “I left them a note.” Didn’t know the old man had it in him till that night!  Well, I did, but not to THAT extent!

    17. 17.

      TBone

      @Anoniminous: I took vigorous exception to mesquite barbecue, which tasted like kerosene to my sensitive 😂 Yankee palate.  Also, they served what we East Coasters consider horse corn.  At the table!  With butter! Blech!

    18. 18.

      RevRick

      Fun factoid about St. Patrick. Originally, he was associated with the color blue! In a 13th century illumination he was portrayed wearing a blue coat. In addition, King Henry VIII portrayed Ireland with blue insignia. It wasn’t until the Irish revolt of 1798, that green became associated with St. Patrick and Ireland.

    21. 21.

      Anoniminous

      @TBone:

      Texas was settled by Southerners meaning their ancestral cuisine was British meaning boiled mutton and small ale served in a jack: cylindrical drinking vessel water proofed inside and out with beeswax, pitch, or boiled tree sap.  So a hunk of charred cow is right up their alley.

    22. 22.

      Steve in the ATL

      Loved Guy Clark and Jerry Jeff Walker.  Knew Willie Morris, who did a book with my uncle. Bet that was an awesome crowd, until they got too deep into the cheap tequila!

    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @MomSense: It will happen.

      Are you mostly in the house you are selling?  Or staying with one of your sons?

      Your new place is not at all close to where you have been living, right?  Apologies if i have that wrong!

    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      Should anybody place a bowl of chili in front of me, I will thank them and eat it.

      Okay, any chili described as “vegan” might trigger a quiz beforehand. See also, gluten-free. Maybe that’s not even in play.

      Do recall an interview with a chili cookoff pro who admitted show chili was made to win contests and chili that includes beans is what he actually serves and eats.

      Is carne adovada considered chili? Because a dish of that in Santa Fe is one of the best things I’ve eaten.

    26. 26.

      Kelly

      These lines from Guy Clark’s “Cold Dog Soup” kinda sums up the the precarious life of a song writer and most of the people in the arts.

      “Ain’t no money in poetry / That’s what sets the poet free / I’ve had all the freedom I can stand. “

    29. 29.

      Brea Plum

      Long time Austinite here, and one who lived within a five minute walk of the Texas Chili Parlor for 4 years (for 2 years I could see it out my window).  Critical fact – the Mad Dog Margarita didn’t exist before Guy Clark wrote the song.  But so many people tried to order one when they went into the Texas Chili Parlor after the song became popular, the Parlor had to make one up.

