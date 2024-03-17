Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They Can't Beat Us If Everyone Knows Their Game

I have been hearing about and reading about the dangers of autocracy, the road to autocracy, at least since Trump came on the scene in 2015.    But here it is, nicely laid out in just 45 seconds.  I hope you’ll watch it!

My amateur transcript:

The foundation of democracy is somebody has to be wiling to lose.  You have to have faith in the system.

The essence of these autocracies is they destroy faith in the system.

What Republicans have done is – you can’t just say Trump because it’s now Republicans – they have attacked institution after institution in America.

They attacked the Justice Department.  They attacked law enforcement.  They attack elections.

And the purpose of this is to kind of throw up your hands and say “we need a strongman to take care of everything because democracy isn’t working.

This is what the Russians have said since 1920s – the Soviet Union – that democracy doesn’t really exist in America.

And it’s a complete lie.  They’re embracing Victor Orban.  It’s a complete roadmap to autocracy.

They want us to feel helpless.  They want us to feel hopeless.  They want us to give up. It gets discouraging.  It wears us down.  We even see it here.  We even say it in the comments.

Except for the “we need a strongman” part.  Here on Balloon Juice, we are saying “hell no, we don’t want a strongman!” and we’re doing everything we can to stop it.

Most normies aren’t going to read a long post from Teri Kanefield or any of the other many people who have been talking and writing about this for years.  But they might take 1 minute to read a tweet and watch a 45-second clip.  Please think about sharing this with everyone you know who doesn’t understand their game plan, and that we are being played.

Not totally unrelated, we still have an Angel match from eponymous, who will match up to $50 per person.  To count toward the match, tell us about your match in the comments.  Or you can let me know by email.

Open thread!

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @schrodingers_cat: Nice! It’s like Cole’s can you find the toad photos.

      When I look at it one way, the frog on the left reads like a dog to me.  The eye on the right reads like the nose of the dog, and the eye on the left reads as an eye on the dog’s face, from a side view.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Villago Delenda Est: “If I lose, it will be a blood bath!”

      Now they are outright threatening us – in plain sight, no more dog whistles.  Fear and intimidation is their game.  I’ll have a post later this week about voting-related threats and intimidation in Arizona.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      Dougj can’t compete with this phucking foolishness 

      CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt (@CNNThisMorning) posted at 0:55 PM on Fri, Mar 15, 2024:
      Does Donald Trump’s former relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels actually play to his advantage with some voters?

      “Basically, there is a manly vigor on display that Biden doesn’t have?” @kasie asks @finneyk. Watch her answer below. https://t.co/grZBK2pULM
      (https://x.com/CNNThisMorning/status/1768697608669687870?t=vCZTjm8e2PBr2ffRh1LjUg&s=03)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Shalimar

      @rikyrah: WTF?  It was 20 years ago.  Even if you give Trump some kind of manly award for cheating on his pregnant wife, he isn’t even remotely vigorous now.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BlueGuitarist

      Postcard info follow up
      re: March 26 Special Election for Alabama State House of Reps.
      In the next few days you can write postcards with Postcards to Voters:
      https://postcardstovoters.org/

      The reason for a special election:
      the incumbent Republican resigned after being arrested for voter fraud; later pled guilty.
      Doug Jones (but no other Democrat) carried District 10 both times he ran for US Senate, 2017 and 2020; Biden got within 1% of Trump.
      The district is on the edge of Huntsville, includes Redstone Arsenal (which some Juicers know well) and Triana.
      Planned Parenthood and Doug Jones have endorsed the Democratic candidate,
      Marilyn Lands.
      In addition to postcards:
      phonebanking: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/604502/
      More info about candidate at her website: https://www.marilynlands.com/
      Postcards and phonecalls will help! For contributions: BJ Worker Power AZ Boots on the Ground!

      Gaining a seat in Alabama would show further Democratic gains post-Dobbs, and provide a further rebuke to liar Katie Britt.
      Not sure why describing the border as an out of control current crisis based on an inaccurate description of a horrific event 20 years ago isn’t self-refuting. Not passing on the opportunity to name check a great Steely Dan album: Katy Lied. (Having said further twice in the same sentence: holding off on a link to a Grateful Dead song, at least until the special election results, but hi Alison Rose.)

      Reply

