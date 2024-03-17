I have been hearing about and reading about the dangers of autocracy, the road to autocracy, at least since Trump came on the scene in 2015. But here it is, nicely laid out in just 45 seconds. I hope you’ll watch it!

.@StuartPStevens on @MSNBC breaks down how the roadmap to autocracy begins with the Republican Party’s unwillingness to lose. They cannot accept defeat so they attack every institution in America created to hold them accountable and elect a strongman like Trump. pic.twitter.com/Wv3tT0gfoa — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 14, 2024

My amateur transcript:

The foundation of democracy is somebody has to be wiling to lose. You have to have faith in the system. The essence of these autocracies is they destroy faith in the system. What Republicans have done is – you can’t just say Trump because it’s now Republicans – they have attacked institution after institution in America. They attacked the Justice Department. They attacked law enforcement. They attack elections. And the purpose of this is to kind of throw up your hands and say “we need a strongman“ to take care of everything because democracy isn’t working. This is what the Russians have said since 1920s – the Soviet Union – that democracy doesn’t really exist in America. And it’s a complete lie. They’re embracing Victor Orban. It’s a complete roadmap to autocracy.

They want us to feel helpless. They want us to feel hopeless. They want us to give up. It gets discouraging. It wears us down. We even see it here. We even say it in the comments.

Except for the “we need a strongman” part. Here on Balloon Juice, we are saying “hell no, we don’t want a strongman!” and we’re doing everything we can to stop it.

Most normies aren’t going to read a long post from Teri Kanefield or any of the other many people who have been talking and writing about this for years. But they might take 1 minute to read a tweet and watch a 45-second clip. Please think about sharing this with everyone you know who doesn’t understand their game plan, and that we are being played.

