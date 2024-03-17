



Hope and spring bulbs rise eternal… From commentor JeffG166:

3.15.2024

Bloodroots growing. Thought they had died off.



Bonus reading:

For Women's History Month, a look at some trailblazers in American gardening and horticulture https://t.co/BBTyaLS8Sc — The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2024

Jane Colden, Beatrix Farrand, Carrie Lippincott — and Fanny Lou Hamer!

***********

Our earliest daffodils — the ones in the south-facing bed by the heat-leaking basement windows — are also beginning to bloom. I’m gonna have to risk cleaning out that bed, despite my superstitious fear of encouraging an unseasonable snowstorm…

What’s going on in your gardens, this week?