You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Saturday Night Horrors Open Thread: The Contender

Saturday Night Horrors Open Thread: The Contender

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Wow, he looks terrible in this picture. Good.

      ETA: I love the Keven Young comment.

      piratedan

      so much of getting the message out is to truth gallop those peeps that keep spouting their Fox and Facebook talking points.  It requires politely refuting their propaganda, sometimes showing receipts and often-times just making them uncomfortable that their bullshit doesn’t fly here.  They need to understand that THEY are not in the majority.

      sab

      Dana Houle,

      You go.

      I am old and tired and thus lacking energy. I vote every time, but, quite frankly, others younger than me need to care about the future. When I was young I did care, but the next generation only cared about themselves ( talking about you, gen X)  so everything got fucked up. Worked against it for years, but I am old and retired and it is not my problem because I will be dead when climate change really kicks in and I have stepkids but no actual progeny kids, so not my kids, not my problem.

      Chetan Murthy

      @FelonyGovt: There’s a pic of TFG at the Mar-a-Lago breakfast station, in sweats and a MAGA hat.  He …. isn’t wearing makeup or his girdle, and while he doesn’t look as sickly as in this shot, he sure AF was unrecognizable to me!  So I completely believe that that’s a real pic, no photoshopping.  All those wise-head journos who declaim on his robustness, his manifest fitness, etc, are all getting fooled by makeup, hairspray, and a girdle.

      Reply

