Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

You are here: Home / Politics / Politicans / President Biden / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Irish Diaspora Festival Day

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Irish Diaspora Festival Day

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: ,

If you’d asked my high school-aged Bronx self when a St Patrick’s Day meeting between a Black female Vice President (with her Jewish husband) and an Indian-Irish Taoiseach (and *his* husband) might happen… I’d have guessed maybe 2075, and that’s only because I was a science-fiction-reading optimist.


Speaking of deft footwork at a fundraiser… here’s the paywall-free AppleNews link to the Washington Post“Biden needles Trump on age, mental fitness, finances at D.C. dinner”:

After sitting through hours of jokes about his age at Saturday’s Gridiron Club and Foundation dinner, President Biden turned the tables on the journalists putting on the skits.

“The big news this week is, two candidates clinched their parties’ nomination for president. One candidate is too old, mentally unfit to be president,” Biden said. “And the other is me.”

The joke landed well with most of the 650 journalists and politicos who gathered for the annual white-tie event, which features skits ribbing Republicans and Democrats, stand-up sets from actual Republican and Democratic officials and a whirl of schmoozing…

“The other day, a defeated-looking man came up to me and said, ‘I’m being crushed by debt. I’m completely wiped out,’” Biden said. “I said, ‘Sorry, Donald, I can’t help you.’”

The $400-a-plate dinner, held at the Washington Grand Hyatt, also featured speeches by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D)…

“I truly can’t believe I’m here tonight — and neither can you,” Cox said during his speech. “It really is such an honor to be at the famed Gridiron dinner. See, they don’t usually let farm kids like me into rooms like this.”

He paused.

“Unless you count January 6th.”

The room roared.

“And even then, we had to really push and shove our way in,” Cox added.

Whitmer’s speech followed a set of skits poking fun at Democrats for seeing their political prospects with rose-colored glasses. “Nothing is coming up roses for deee-mocracyyy,” the Gridiron members sang, donning actual rose-colored glasses…

Our mainstream media, as has occasionally been noted here, is wired for Republicans and wants them to win.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • rikyrah
  • Sanjeevs
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Spanky
  • TBone
  • What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Biden is hilarious.

      As to the J6 jokes, I’m sure the audience would have laughed just as hard if Biden had joked about BLM protests.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ken

      Good morning all!

      “Taoiseach” is one of those words that I regard with great suspicion, knowing that it can’t possibly be pronounced the way it’s spelled. (My reading vocabulary is much larger than my spoken vocabulary.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Baud:

      he’s a Republican, so it’s hard to trust in his humor.

      True enough, but it sounds like an event where both sides of the aisle are heavily represented and trying to have fun together.  If the Democrats even thought the jokes were in favor of J6, they would raise a big, big stink.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      Via reddit, a true patriot

      This Bar Is Closing During the RNC So It Doesn’t Have to Serve Trumpers
      The owner of Milwaukee’s The Mothership says that even though the bar is having its “Bud Light moment” with Republicans, it’s going to be fine

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TBone

      I commented here the other day about wearing my rose colored glasses to keep my spirits up and I followed up with “have to clean spittle off my rose colored glasses from yelling invectives” about the SDNY.  I LOVE Big Gretch and my cousin in Michigan and I frequently crow about and celebrate her and all the Michigan Dems. And PA Dems. This is a wonderful story that has reenergized me and inspired me to talk to my cousin today about more than our Irish great grandmother, Alice Cunningham.  Thanks to all BJers and Thanks Anne Laurie!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      satby

      @Spanky: 😂 An island the size of Illinois, and three dialects of Irish pronunciation, depending on where you are.

      Today is my younger son’s name day, and we pronounce it as “Pawrig”. He told me the guys at work call him ” Steve”. Sigh

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      One of my YouTube addictions is “The Try Channel” which is Irish people sampling and reacting to things. Often unpleasant things. Their humor has me rolling on the floor, and then of course there’s the accents.

      Anyway the most recent was “Irish people try traditional Irish dishes”. I knew about and love Full Irish Breakfast though I learned they associate it with after a night of drinking. But now I’m going to have to find someone who serves “coddle”. And also “chicken fillet (pronounced “fill it”) rolls” where apparently they traditionally offer dozens of possible toppings.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Spanky: We were at a party recently where somebody tried to teach me the rules of Irish pronunciation. It didn’t reduce my confusion.

      This isn’t as weird as it sounds. I love languages but am not fluent in anything and he’s a polyglot who actually speaks them, so language is a frequent topic when we meet.

      We were in Dublin in September and at a music performance, one of the performers was introduced as a native Irish speaker who learned English as a second language. I didn’t realize there were any one those.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      satby

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: There are. The singer Enya was one. The region is in the far western parts of Ireland and the Aran Isles and is called the Gaeltacht.

      My ancestors were from there originally. When I was very young my great aunt showed me her Irish language readers from her childhood.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I’m making lamb and Guinness stew and soda bread. The cherry trees here in the DC area are coming into full bloom. Lampooning TiFG for being flat broke is sure to get under his skin and though I can’t claim to have much insight into the minds of MAGAts, being broke seems like one of the things that might dampen their enthusiasm for him so it seems like a good avenue of attack.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      Oh yeah, there’s all that green stuff going on today. :-)

      Fifteen years ago today, we brought a 19 month old boy out of an orphanage in Samara, Russia, and into our lives forever. When the kiddo wakes up and gets moving, we’ll take him to Dream Weaver for brunch to celebrate.

      Excuse me, the screen’s getting kinda blurry right now.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.