Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett are having breakfast with @VP and @SecondGentleman at the vice president’s residence to kick off the St Patrick’s Day celebrations ?? ???? pic.twitter.com/l8mNBqFgFT — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) March 15, 2024

If you’d asked my high school-aged Bronx self when a St Patrick’s Day meeting between a Black female Vice President (with her Jewish husband) and an Indian-Irish Taoiseach (and *his* husband) might happen… I’d have guessed maybe 2075, and that’s only because I was a science-fiction-reading optimist.

Biden needles Trump on age, mental fitness, finances at D.C. dinner – The Washington Post https://t.co/ONRRQcbNAt — Kevin Tullock (@KevinTullock) March 17, 2024



Speaking of deft footwork at a fundraiser… here’s the paywall-free AppleNews link to the Washington Post — “Biden needles Trump on age, mental fitness, finances at D.C. dinner”:

After sitting through hours of jokes about his age at Saturday’s Gridiron Club and Foundation dinner, President Biden turned the tables on the journalists putting on the skits. “The big news this week is, two candidates clinched their parties’ nomination for president. One candidate is too old, mentally unfit to be president,” Biden said. “And the other is me.” The joke landed well with most of the 650 journalists and politicos who gathered for the annual white-tie event, which features skits ribbing Republicans and Democrats, stand-up sets from actual Republican and Democratic officials and a whirl of schmoozing… “The other day, a defeated-looking man came up to me and said, ‘I’m being crushed by debt. I’m completely wiped out,’” Biden said. “I said, ‘Sorry, Donald, I can’t help you.’”

The $400-a-plate dinner, held at the Washington Grand Hyatt, also featured speeches by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D)… “I truly can’t believe I’m here tonight — and neither can you,” Cox said during his speech. “It really is such an honor to be at the famed Gridiron dinner. See, they don’t usually let farm kids like me into rooms like this.” He paused. “Unless you count January 6th.” The room roared. “And even then, we had to really push and shove our way in,” Cox added. Whitmer’s speech followed a set of skits poking fun at Democrats for seeing their political prospects with rose-colored glasses. “Nothing is coming up roses for deee-mocracyyy,” the Gridiron members sang, donning actual rose-colored glasses…

Our mainstream media, as has occasionally been noted here, is wired for Republicans and wants them to win.