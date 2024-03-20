Madera Canyon, AZ

After the timeshare resort, we had booked two nights in Madera Canyon for just the two of us. Madera Canyon is a southern Arizona birding destination in the Santa Rita mountains. Unfortunately, we had reserved on relatively short notice, and if you want a local birding guide, you need to set that up well in advance. So, we were on own birdwatching-wise and I was unfamiliar with most of the local birds and where they could best be seen.

The drive down from Phoenix through Tuscon through the desert was fascinating, with many “sky islands” (similar to Madera Canyon) to be seen on either side. The sky islands get enough rain to support forests and forest birds will traverse between them without needing to stop in the inhospitable desert at the lower altitudes. Pictured here is “Old Baldy”, which is one of the mountains framing Madera Canyon.