(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)

Last night's update: 126,117 new cases, 1,311 new deaths https://t.co/unxgGtwFlN — BNO News (@BNOFeed) March 18, 2024

So far this year, nearly 2.7 million cases of COVID have been reported in the U.S., causing 223,000 hospitalizations and more than 22,000 deaths. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) March 18, 2024





Healthcare workers w/ #Covid still have to isolate. This aspect of the CDC's guidance shouldn't be glossed over https://t.co/yHgechbUIU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 18, 2024

======



Granular details, from the Lancet:

Estimates of demographic metrics are crucial to assess levels and trends of population health outcomes. The profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on populations worldwide has underscored the need for timely estimates to understand this unprecedented event within the context of long-term population health trends. The Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2021 provides new demographic estimates for 204 countries and territories and 811 additional subnational locations from 1950 to 2021, with a particular emphasis on changes in mortality and life expectancy that occurred during the 2020–21 COVID-19 pandemic period… Global all-cause mortality followed two distinct patterns over the study period: age-standardised mortality rates declined between 1950 and 2019 (a 62·8% [95% UI 60·5–65·1] decline), and increased during the COVID-19 pandemic period (2020–21; 5·1% [0·9–9·6] increase). In contrast with the overall reverse in mortality trends during the pandemic period, child mortality continued to decline, with 4·66 million (3·98–5·50) global deaths in children younger than 5 years in 2021 compared with 5·21 million (4·50–6·01) in 2019. An estimated 131 million (126–137) people died globally from all causes in 2020 and 2021 combined, of which 15·9 million (14·7–17·2) were due to the COVID-19 pandemic (measured by excess mortality, which includes deaths directly due to SARS-CoV-2 infection and those indirectly due to other social, economic, or behavioural changes associated with the pandemic). Excess mortality rates exceeded 150 deaths per 100 000 population during at least one year of the pandemic in 80 countries and territories, whereas 20 nations had a negative excess mortality rate in 2020 or 2021, indicating that all-cause mortality in these countries was lower during the pandemic than expected based on historical trends. Between 1950 and 2021, global life expectancy at birth increased by 22·7 years (20·8–24·8), from 49·0 years (46·7–51·3) to 71·7 years (70·9–72·5). Global life expectancy at birth declined by 1·6 years (1·0–2·2) between 2019 and 2021, reversing historical trends. An increase in life expectancy was only observed in 32 (15·7%) of 204 countries and territories between 2019 and 2021. The global population reached 7·89 billion (7·67–8·13) people in 2021, by which time 56 of 204 countries and territories had peaked and subsequently populations have declined. The largest proportion of population growth between 2020 and 2021 was in sub-Saharan Africa (39·5% [28·4–52·7]) and south Asia (26·3% [9·0–44·7]). From 2000 to 2021, the ratio of the population aged 65 years and older to the population aged younger than 15 years increased in 188 (92·2%) of 204 nations…

New Zealand: 4,666 new cases of Covid-19 last week There were 55 cases in hospital, and 20 further deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new cases in New Zealand was 667 per day. New Zealand Doctorhttps://t.co/VZE7DU1Aax — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) March 18, 2024

Netherlands: More young people than adults have Long Covid "Young people between 12 and 25 years old with long-term complaints appears to be relatively larger than the group of adults"https://t.co/KheVXk2nju pic.twitter.com/wsmjWCFEaY — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) March 19, 2024

Covid-19: Kites made to remember people who died https://t.co/4a3n9fiDRb — BBC Health News (@bbchealth) March 15, 2024

… ‘Ascension’ is a memorial project created by artist Luke Jerram. On 23 March, the four-year anniversary of the first UK lockdown, the kites will be flown at a memorial event in Bristol. Mr Jerram said he hoped it would give people the opportunity to grieve when “much of the world is moving on” from the pandemic. He added: “There’s something wonderful about flying kites. It’s a way for me to help connect the ground, to the sky.” At the start of 2024, people were asked to contribute photographs of someone they had lost during the Covid-19 pandemic who they want to remember. Around 20 special memorial kites have since been made, using black and white portraits sewn on to the colourful kites, which will be flown by family and friends…

Brazil's Bolsonaro indicted for suspected fraud on vaccine records lolhttps://t.co/CdzERLY9P1 — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) March 19, 2024

… An investigation by the comptroller general’s office had already found that Bolsonaro’s vaccination records were falsified to suggest he was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sao Paulo in July 2021, when he was not in the city… Bolsonaro told Reuters that he had not taken the COVID vaccine or done anything wrong: “It’s a selective investigation. I’m calm,” said the former president. “The world knows that I didn’t take the vaccine.” The police said that the fraudulent certificates were issued “to obtain undue advantages related to the evasion of sanitary rules established during the pandemic period”. During his tenure, Bolsonaro repeatedly downplayed the importance of immunization and social distancing measures during the pandemic, which killed more than 700,000 people in Brazil.…

He (barely) lived his convictions, though — IIRC, he had at least three separate hospitalizations for repeated covid infections, so many that people were joking about him single-handedly distorting Brazil’s health stats.

Canadian COVID Forecast: Mar 16-29, 2024 SEVERE: SK

VERY HIGH: MB, NL

HIGH: CAN, AB, BC, NB, North, NS, ON, QC, PEI

ELEVATED: none

MODERATE: none

LOW: none About 1 in 47 people in Canada are CURRENTLY infected. pic.twitter.com/4LgOYva2S4 — Tara Moriarty (@MoriartyLab) March 17, 2024

======

#Covid now linked to an increased risk for rheumatic disease. Rates of new-onset autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic disease, such as rheumatoid arthritis & systemic lupus were high in Japan & S. Korea following Covid infection https://t.co/IMA4WjhApb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 18, 2024

In long COVID patients with brain fog (brain scan at right), dye injected into the bloodstream tends to leak into the brain (see colored speckles) more so than in people without brain fog (left).https://t.co/NHFyjgrwpL pic.twitter.com/JsRg3L8EbZ — Science News (@ScienceNews) March 18, 2024

Vaccines cut risk of post-#Covid heart failure, blood clots for at least 6 months, new data suggest https://t.co/DLdyZ4A7g9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 17, 2024

Increased Infection Risks After COVID-19 Infections Dramatically higher risk of other infections after COVID infections, consistent with many studies showing immune system deterioration Including over 4X higher viral infections#LongCovidAwarenessDay

1/https://t.co/8w1jZiuYly pic.twitter.com/UmNtNSagFL — Yaneer Bar-Yam (@yaneerbaryam) March 15, 2024

CDC update of genomic surveillance today

JN.1 and a subvariant JN.1.13 account for nearly all cases, which are on the decline

A favorable outlook for now

High risk (e.g. age 65+) beyond 6 months from Fall booster should consider getting a 2nd shot pic.twitter.com/d1KB2PsOLa — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) March 15, 2024

======

‘Alarming’ rise in Americans with Long Covid symptoms Nearly 18m people, some 6.8% of American adults, are currently experiencing Long Covid symptoms according to a new survey from the US CDC. The Guardianhttps://t.co/WxPl3TLPkq — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) March 15, 2024

The pending Supreme Court case is basically about people who know this fact, when they were in government, asking the social media companies to knock down content that denied this reality. The rest is all distortionary bullshit from right wing anti-vaxxers and COVID deniers. https://t.co/oCqvZcsQEG — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) March 18, 2024

Four years after the emergence of #Covid, misinformation is still endangering public health. Anti-vaxxers and other scoundrels are still spreading lies https://t.co/vWEfBtQZEp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 18, 2024

There needs to be accountability for the folks who blew the Covid response. From Trump, to pence, to Kushner on down. It was the greatest national security and public health failure in American history. pic.twitter.com/WKfp4Q0dBR — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) March 14, 2024

Four years ago today, Trump went on national TV to brag that he has “tremendous control” over COVID as masses of Americans lost their jobs Over 1 million Americans would go on to die pic.twitter.com/LCNNMMIjqu — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 15, 2024

Republicans: Are you better off now than you were four years ago? America 4 years ago. pic.twitter.com/W9zC5yy2qa — Jodie ????????????? (@JodiePP1948) March 16, 2024