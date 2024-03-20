Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: March 20, 2024

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)

 


Granular details, from the Lancet:

Estimates of demographic metrics are crucial to assess levels and trends of population health outcomes. The profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on populations worldwide has underscored the need for timely estimates to understand this unprecedented event within the context of long-term population health trends. The Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2021 provides new demographic estimates for 204 countries and territories and 811 additional subnational locations from 1950 to 2021, with a particular emphasis on changes in mortality and life expectancy that occurred during the 2020–21 COVID-19 pandemic period…

Global all-cause mortality followed two distinct patterns over the study period: age-standardised mortality rates declined between 1950 and 2019 (a 62·8% [95% UI 60·5–65·1] decline), and increased during the COVID-19 pandemic period (2020–21; 5·1% [0·9–9·6] increase). In contrast with the overall reverse in mortality trends during the pandemic period, child mortality continued to decline, with 4·66 million (3·98–5·50) global deaths in children younger than 5 years in 2021 compared with 5·21 million (4·50–6·01) in 2019. An estimated 131 million (126–137) people died globally from all causes in 2020 and 2021 combined, of which 15·9 million (14·7–17·2) were due to the COVID-19 pandemic (measured by excess mortality, which includes deaths directly due to SARS-CoV-2 infection and those indirectly due to other social, economic, or behavioural changes associated with the pandemic). Excess mortality rates exceeded 150 deaths per 100 000 population during at least one year of the pandemic in 80 countries and territories, whereas 20 nations had a negative excess mortality rate in 2020 or 2021, indicating that all-cause mortality in these countries was lower during the pandemic than expected based on historical trends. Between 1950 and 2021, global life expectancy at birth increased by 22·7 years (20·8–24·8), from 49·0 years (46·7–51·3) to 71·7 years (70·9–72·5). Global life expectancy at birth declined by 1·6 years (1·0–2·2) between 2019 and 2021, reversing historical trends. An increase in life expectancy was only observed in 32 (15·7%) of 204 countries and territories between 2019 and 2021. The global population reached 7·89 billion (7·67–8·13) people in 2021, by which time 56 of 204 countries and territories had peaked and subsequently populations have declined. The largest proportion of population growth between 2020 and 2021 was in sub-Saharan Africa (39·5% [28·4–52·7]) and south Asia (26·3% [9·0–44·7]). From 2000 to 2021, the ratio of the population aged 65 years and older to the population aged younger than 15 years increased in 188 (92·2%) of 204 nations…

‘Ascension’ is a memorial project created by artist Luke Jerram.

On 23 March, the four-year anniversary of the first UK lockdown, the kites will be flown at a memorial event in Bristol.

Mr Jerram said he hoped it would give people the opportunity to grieve when “much of the world is moving on” from the pandemic.

He added: “There’s something wonderful about flying kites. It’s a way for me to help connect the ground, to the sky.”

At the start of 2024, people were asked to contribute photographs of someone they had lost during the Covid-19 pandemic who they want to remember.

Around 20 special memorial kites have since been made, using black and white portraits sewn on to the colourful kites, which will be flown by family and friends…

An investigation by the comptroller general’s office had already found that Bolsonaro’s vaccination records were falsified to suggest he was vaccinated against COVID-19 in Sao Paulo in July 2021, when he was not in the city…

Bolsonaro told Reuters that he had not taken the COVID vaccine or done anything wrong: “It’s a selective investigation. I’m calm,” said the former president. “The world knows that I didn’t take the vaccine.”

The police said that the fraudulent certificates were issued “to obtain undue advantages related to the evasion of sanitary rules established during the pandemic period”.

During his tenure, Bolsonaro repeatedly downplayed the importance of immunization and social distancing measures during the pandemic, which killed more than 700,000 people in Brazil.

He (barely) lived his convictions, though — IIRC, he had at least three separate hospitalizations for repeated covid infections, so many that people were joking about him single-handedly distorting Brazil’s health stats.

======

======

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Q.  Am I better off today than I was 4 years ago?

      Dow Jones Industrial Average on 3.20.2020 – $20,287

      Dow Jones Industrial Average on 3.20.2024 – $39,911

      A. Hell, yes I’ m better off.  Thanks, Keynesian economics and a President who gets it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      What is Fleischman’s “The government doesn’t want you to know this” about? CDC timidity on boosters or is he claiming Biden went antivax somehow?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Lapassionara

      Wow. What a great collection of information. You continue to find these important bits of information, AL. Many thanks. Some good news for me: I already have RA, so I guess that is one COVID-related bullet I can dodge.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Princess

      A cautionary anecdote: I am recovering from Covid which I caught from my husband which he caught at an out of town family gathering. A sibling crossed an ocean to be there knowing they were already sick and infected 75% of the people in attendance. The only ones who escaped were a couple who had been very recently ( in the past month) vaxxed and a few of the kids (who may well have been asymptomatic). The fully vaxxed, the unboosted, and the completely unvaxxed all ended up about the same — no difference in severity or infectious. Everyone had had it before. Before spouse walked in the door on returning home, we were both fully masked. We slept on different floors of the house, opened windows, ate separately, air purifier, the whole drill for 36 hours before I went out of town. Nothing helped – I had a raging case the next day.

      It has long been my suspicion that the reason the CDC has stopped pushing masks is that Covid is so contagious they don’t do much good any more. In fact in our case they did more harm than good — believing them to be effective, we relied on them to protect me. I don’t know if the strain sibling asshole brought with himwas especially pernicious or what

      The CDC’s current guidelines are: if you feel sick, stay home. They’ve received a lot of crap for that stance but frankly, if it had been followed in this case, none of us would have gotten sick.

      The good news is everyone is doing okay so far, even the 90 year olds.

      Reply

