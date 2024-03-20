Multiple indictments and half a billion dollars in civil liability later, pretty much the only person who can say they were better off four years ago is Donald Trump.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 19, 2024
If anyone has earned a victory lap against busted luzer TFG… you go, girl!
Catherine Rampell, at the Washington Post — “Trump can’t find anyone to spot him $464 million. Would you?” [gift link]:
… In recent months, the former president has racked up a series of costly legal judgments for his many misdeeds. And when I say “costly,” I mean slightly pricier than the Trump-brand gold sneakers. In fact, after summing up the judgments across all of Trump’s cases so far, he already owes more than the entire gross domestic product of several island nations — put together.
In the most expensive case, Trump was found liable for lying about the value of his real estate assets so he could get better terms on loans and insurance. In that judgment, he owes $464 million, after interest. He’s appealing the case, which was brought by the New York attorney general. In the meantime, a judge has said Trump must put up cash or bond to prove he’s good for the money and isn’t appealing merely to delay payment for a while.
Despite boasting about his deep pockets — and even saying in a deposition last year that he had “substantially in excess of $400 million in cash” — Trump has struggled to come up with the dough. So, he tried to get out of it. First, his lawyers asked to instead post a $100 million bond. After all, Trump treats every bill he receives as merely an opening offer — even when it’s a court ruling…
Imagine you sold someone a glass engagement ring that you claimed was a real diamond. Then, when a judge found you liable for fraud, you tried to use the “diamond ring” as collateral for an appeal bond. That’s the level of chutzpah we’re working with here.…
Even if there were no problem whatsoever with Trump’s collateral, skittishness about lending to Trump is more than reasonable. Trump has an extensive history of not paying his bills, whether to cabinet-builders hired by his casinos or big banks financing his skyscrapers. In fact, he often brags about not paying his bills.
Again: He treats every bill, every signed contract, as merely an opening offer…
Loser https://t.co/Bi7c6aMb4e
— Henry Porter (@HenryPorters) March 19, 2024
Three qualities you definitely want in a president:
1) Desperate for cash
2) Desperate to avoid jail time
3) Flagrantly corrupt https://t.co/8MZ4fP8FfQ
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 19, 2024
The people who could help him are all sanctioned. https://t.co/KHAORftkmh
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 18, 2024
Mark Levin's just now figuring out that nobody trusts Trump. pic.twitter.com/U5FjUhWEy6
— Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) March 19, 2024
Yes Joe and in fact part of the fraud for which he was found liable was lying about the value of that property https://t.co/zdaeoeeYyu
— The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) March 19, 2024
Trump lost New York by 24 points in 2020.
New York isn't winnable. But the NYC Metro area is the best place in America for him to host fundraisers.
If Trump starts actively campaigning in New York, it should prove to everyone he has zero interest in winning the general… pic.twitter.com/gJwNaYyZ4i
— Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) March 18, 2024
It also wouldn’t surprise me if, upon scrutiny, you had the same assets securing more than one line of credit.
— Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) March 19, 2024
Not a very promising campaign fundraising strategy https://t.co/t0WE0GhtLl
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 19, 2024
The fact that no one has stepped up to post Trump's half-billion-dollar bond is the real betting market for this election.
— Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) March 18, 2024
