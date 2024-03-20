Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Earned Schadenfreude

by

This post is in:

If anyone has earned a victory lap against busted luzer TFG… you go, girl!

Catherine Rampell, at the Washington Post“Trump can’t find anyone to spot him $464 million. Would you?” [gift link]:

In recent months, the former president has racked up a series of costly legal judgments for his many misdeeds. And when I say “costly,” I mean slightly pricier than the Trump-brand gold sneakers. In fact, after summing up the judgments across all of Trump’s cases so far, he already owes more than the entire gross domestic product of several island nations — put together.

In the most expensive case, Trump was found liable for lying about the value of his real estate assets so he could get better terms on loans and insurance. In that judgment, he owes $464 million, after interest. He’s appealing the case, which was brought by the New York attorney general. In the meantime, a judge has said Trump must put up cash or bond to prove he’s good for the money and isn’t appealing merely to delay payment for a while.

Despite boasting about his deep pockets — and even saying in a deposition last year that he had “substantially in excess of $400 million in cash” — Trump has struggled to come up with the dough. So, he tried to get out of it. First, his lawyers asked to instead post a $100 million bond. After all, Trump treats every bill he receives as merely an opening offer — even when it’s a court ruling…

Imagine you sold someone a glass engagement ring that you claimed was a real diamond. Then, when a judge found you liable for fraud, you tried to use the “diamond ring” as collateral for an appeal bond. That’s the level of chutzpah we’re working with here.

Even if there were no problem whatsoever with Trump’s collateral, skittishness about lending to Trump is more than reasonable. Trump has an extensive history of not paying his bills, whether to cabinet-builders hired by his casinos or big banks financing his skyscrapers. In fact, he often brags about not paying his bills.

Again: He treats every bill, every signed contract, as merely an opening offer…


    13Comments

    1. 1.

      rachel

      Man, I hope he hasn’t found a bailor and is deliberately hiding him so as to produce him at the last moment for maximum drama.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      piratedan

      well, it takes time (especially so when all of your business are under scrutiny for fraud, at least in theory) to launder funds from Putin, China, Saudi Arabia and various Christian Theocratic Oligarchs….. whocoulddanood that Trump could ever be found guilty of anything, much less be directed to pay up?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      RaflW

      Oh, that Mark Levin xitt is a treat. But, of course, there is one billionare who may front Trump the money. Only it’ll be in rubles

      And that’s the massive natsec risk.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lgerard

      The best part is that if this 400+ million is considered a fine or penalty enacted by the state, it is likely  not tax deductible.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RaflW

      Maybe not schadenfreude exactly, but Trump is at 77% in the AZ primary tonight. Haley dropped out March 6th, and is at just under 20% (who the other 4% are, who even cares!?)

      But yeah, Trump is inevitable! He’s got the lock on the nom, but for that 23% in his own party who’re still, like, naaaah.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TS

      The times must be in trouble.  Clicked on the link in the above text and they offered me a 12 months subscription for $AU26 – which is less than I pay for the WaPo (at the current exchange rate) –  both being less than  the monthly subscription to any newspaper in Australia.

      But  …. not prepared to give the NYT any of my funds

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JWR

      ICYMI, this seems as good a post as any to sh*t talk about the World’s Biggest LOSER!. ( From NBC ):

      WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the Supreme Court he should be granted absolute immunity for his effort to overturn the 2020 election results that culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying a ruling against him would “incapacitate every future president.”

      Trump’s legal team filed a brief outlining its legal arguments ahead of oral arguments on April 25, saying Trump should enjoy absolute immunity for any official acts he undertook as president.

      “The president cannot function, and the presidency itself cannot retain its vital independence, if the president faces criminal prosecution for official acts once he leaves office,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

      If the court rejects his claim, it would “incapacitate every future president,” leaving presidents open to blackmail and extortion, they added.

      Makes sense to me. ;)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tony Jay

        Crooked Joe Biden is always saying that President Putin is America’s enemy for fighting back against Ukraine. But when the opportunity is there to divert half a billion dollars from Russia’s war-effort into the US domestic market, it’s somehow ‘bad’ and ‘a crime’ to accept a short-term loan? President Trump’s legendary deal-making skills are much needed now, and he could make this happen Tommorow, but Crooked Joe Biden is so Terrified of the world seeing a popular President working the international diplomatic circuit that he’s told his Corrupt Minions to stop it at all costs. OUTRAGEOUS!

      Donate to the RNC  – Buy America Back!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Not to be a wet blanket but gut feeling is another (this time final) extension to raise bond to be issued. For no more than an additional 30 days, maybe less.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @Tony Jay: uhm, is this fantasy island, a dream, just wishful thinking? Please don’t tell me this is the actual verbiage from a money beg.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @NotMax: ​
        dude, don’t go there. He bitched about the 91 mil. bond up until he posted it. This guy is all bs until the deadline.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eversor

      If Clinton gave a flying fuck about beating Trump and not her own ego she’d go away.  That will not only helps him.  And anybody who enables her is enabling Alito.

      you all are going to lose birth control insisting she’s not a disaster and each dead girl will be more her fault than Clarence Thomas.

      But since you won’t stop this than fine.  More dead women!

      Reply

