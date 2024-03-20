the best part about being in a ton of 2023 pregnancy/baby groups is getting to see all the absolutely wretched names parents are coming up with these days. here are some highlights i’ve collected pic.twitter.com/UNMUHeAmKB — henny gesserit (@heyyitsdidi) March 20, 2024

Madden Raige, Kyzier, Triniteigh and Brexleigh.

I’ve spent the past fifty-plus years telling people Yes, that’s my real name, like the song but no ‘i’ in Anne. Kids these days are gonna spend their entire lives spelling out their names, because their parents wanted them to be special…