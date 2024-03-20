Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog will pay for itself.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

I was promised a recession.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Commentary / All Too Normal / Respite Open Thread: Creativity Can Be Overrated

Respite Open Thread: Creativity Can Be Overrated

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: 

Madden Raige, Kyzier, Triniteigh and Brexleigh.

I’ve spent the past fifty-plus years telling people Yes, that’s my real name, like the song but no ‘i’ in Anne. Kids these days are gonna spend their entire lives spelling out their names, because their parents wanted them to be special

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • CaseyL
  • debit
  • dmsilev
  • Highway Rob
  • jackmac
  • jimmiraybob
  • Leto
  • Quadrillipede
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SteveinPHX
  • sukabi
  • Timill

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      Leazel?  Leazel??

      How much you wanna bet that poor kid will become “Leazel the Weasel” before the end of their first day in kindergarten.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      Wolfgang Atreides? Let me guess, the parents believe that this child is the result of a long selective breeding process designed to produce The One who is fated to write a bunch of really compelling symphonies and operas?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Baud: Yes it short and sweet. In India there is a fashion these days of giving children meaningless Sanskrit names

      Indian Leviticus Manusmriti prescribes short names for women preferably a syllable or two. So they can be summoned easily.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      I once had a student with the first name of “Bland”. He was “IV” though, so ultimate blame for that decision lies a few generations back.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Quadrillipede

      Yeah, I gave my son the name Charles, precisely because it’s a completely boring name. (And also it’s my dad’s middle name, and my wife had already vetoed both of my given names and my dad’s first name…)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      jackmac

      When it came time to name our babies, my wife and I felt the first gift we could give them were simple, strong names.

      Our kids — now adults — are Matt and Kate.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Quadrillipede

      @CaseyL: I once lived in a shared house with a South African woman named Liesl (I think that was the correct spelling, it was about 20 years ago…)

      [ETA: I don’t know enough Afrikaans to know if it rhymes with anything unfortunate. ]

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SteveinPHX

      My spouse and I agreed very early that our kids would have names that they would not have to fight over in the schoolyard.

      Worked out that way.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.