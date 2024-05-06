This is unbelievably funny because Codepink in particular would call the Georgian protesters a CIA-backed color revolution, but they went and made a graphic supporting them because they wrongly thought the picture was from Georgia the US state https://t.co/PZbxmw7KYD — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) May 4, 2024

If they had known how much booze she’d bring to the party, they would’ve reacted differently — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) May 4, 2024

The median voter does not like scary or disruptive things on TV. You could get him to say the shahada if it replaced the scary things on TV with golden retriever puppies playing or something. https://t.co/wrfTQKAyWs — Open Source Stupidity (OSSTU) Starfish (@IRHotTakes) May 3, 2024

When in trouble, when in doubt… Revert to your emotional security (imaginary) Civil War…

The Civil War was not a genocide because "traitor" is not a race https://t.co/03BtMcAXhj — Behemoth & Leviathan, LP (@harkov311) May 5, 2024