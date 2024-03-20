…for Republicans

I’m not sure what it going on. I’m on hospice watch for Zander – he has liver cancer and we can discuss what that means later, when I’m not sleep deprived.

But to distract myself, I popped in the Xewer to see what’s-what:

COMER: You made a mistake and said that Parnas is a Republican witness. He is very much your witness. PARNAS: I was a Republican for Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/cMdZACWhMn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2024

Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn on impeachment: “I think people are maybe becoming a bit tired of all of this.” pic.twitter.com/bqZBw1moIM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2024

My favorite:

“Let’s just do it” — Moskowitz dares Comer to impeach Biden right now “It’s all fake,” Moskowitz adds. “It’s not gonna happen.” pic.twitter.com/pYEex8YXLd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2024

And I know Crockett is a favorite here and she does not disappoint.

Crockett introduces evidence showing that Bobulinski has gotten paid by Donald Trump’s PAC. When he tries to interrupt her, she shuts him down by saying, “I’m talking.” pic.twitter.com/rJqOlb8JEN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 20, 2024

There seems to be a LOT going on in these hearings and going so badly FOX is not caring them live today and if I had more brain cells functioning I’d dig up more stuff. But I’m sure someone in the comments will provide a good, concise location to see the Hindenburg that is this hearing today.

