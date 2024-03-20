Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

In my day, never was longer.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

This blog will pay for itself.

Afternoon Open Thread: This Seems Bad…

by

…for Republicans

I’m not sure what it going on. I’m on hospice watch for Zander – he has liver cancer and we can discuss what that means later, when I’m not sleep deprived.

But to distract myself, I popped in the Xewer to see what’s-what:

My favorite:

And I know Crockett is a favorite here and she does not disappoint.

 

There seems to be a LOT going on in these hearings and going so badly FOX is not caring them live today and if I had more brain cells functioning I’d dig up more stuff. But I’m sure someone in the comments will provide a good, concise location to see the Hindenburg that is this hearing today.

    32Comments

    3. 3.

      TaMara

      @Baud: Thanks. It sucks, but he’s been healthy and happy until about 4 weeks ago and it’s been super fast, so I guess I can be grateful for that. Still sucks.

    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      I have been posting some of the video tweets of the hearings, but I hadn’t seen those.

      Holy fuck-ski!  That first tweet, Trump and Lindsay!   I haven’t seen the Crockett one yet, that should be a treat!

    6. 6.

      Ohio Mom

      @TaMara: I’m sorry too. I hope Zander has an easy transition.

      Years from now, someone is going to write a play about Lindsey Graham and it will be a tragedy. He knew better. I’m not sure if some of the others can think straight enough to have any perspective, they are so personality-disordered.

      Not that I have any personal sympathy for any of them. Traitors, every last one of them.

    7. 7.

      Manyakitty

      So sorry about Zander. We lost Heisenberg around a month ago and are still bereft. Much like so many other things, he experienced a slow decline, and then it all hit at once over his last two weeks. Sending all the love and strength.

    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      What impresses me about that second tweet is, here is yet one more Democratic Congressperson that I’d never heard of before, who is quite intelligent and has put in the work.  We just absolutely have the best House Democratic Caucus of my lifetime.  These people are amazing.  Our side keeps getting better and better people elected, and their side’s people keep getting dumber and more gullible and more dependent on Fox News to feed them their lines, hell, their entire agendas.

      Absofuckinglutely proud to be a Democrat.

    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      Afternoon Open Thread: This Seems Bad…

      Oh crap!

      …for Republicans

      Haha!  Oh goody!

       

      Echoing comments about Zander.  Sorry you’re going through this.

    14. 14.

      Tony Jay

      +++ JACKAL NEWS UPDATE +++

       DID JOE BIDEN PAY RUSSIAN AGENT TO HIDE EVIDENCE OF HUNTER CORRUPTION? NEUTRALS SAY ‘YES’

      Cornered by expert GOP questioning, Democrat stooge Lev ‘The Worm’ Parnas today admitted that he pushed Russian Hoax disinformation for money, leaving open the possibility that ‘treasure troves of irrefutable evidence’ may have been among the secret files removed from Hunter Biden’s laptop and hidden in former Vice-President Biden’s mysterious Delaware safe-house.

      “It’s not unlikely,” said House Impeachment Leader Comer, fresh from his brutal cross-investigation of the Russian mole, “Possibilities are real things with roots and doors onto other worlds where America learns the truth about Biden Family racketeering. We won’t rest until integrity flowers in the White House dirt again.”

      With their star witness exposed as a conduit for anti-Trump lies, the salient question of today’s hearing is undeniably how long can House Democrats continue to shield Hunter’s corrupt Kiev connections from justice’s steely finger?

      +++ JACKAL NEWS UPDATE +++

      +++ WE DISTORT – TO DERIDE +++

    19. 19.

      Butch

      We need more Crocketts and Moskowitz-es and far fewer Dick Durbins.

      I lost our kitty Moorea (the island where we found him and brought him home) to the same thing.  I’m so sorry.  They’re with you forever and then suddenly it seems like such a short time.

    20. 20.

      Quadrillipede

      Wow, Republicans are just not good at any of this any more, are they? I’m starting to wander if the House majority is gonna last all the way to November…

    21. 21.

      JPL

      Thank you for all the clips and we have some pretty good people.   A week ago, I thought maybe let two or three ask questions but I was wrong.  They are all good.

    22. 22.

      MattF

      The one lesson that Rs have learned from TFG is ‘Never Back Down’. Never, never, never. So, now, they are stuck in quicksand and continue to sink.

    23. 23.

      japa21

      First and most important, TaMara, thinking of you and Zander. There’s a reason Mrs. Japa and I decided no more pets but it is amazing how often we think, well, maybe.

      Secondly, I am surprised the GOP hasn’t figured out a way to prevent any Dems from being in these hearings. There isn’t a Dem in the House, I think, that can’t destroy any of the GOP gambits. Senate, there may be a couple who can’t.

    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      Oh, no.  I am so very and incredibly sorry to hear about Zander.   Sending you and him much love. (I lost a kitty to cancer in November 2022: from diagnosis to euthanasia was about 2 months.)

      While there is some entertainment value in seeing the GOP continue debasing itself right through the gutter and into Stygian depths previously unplumbed by US politicians, they are dragging the government and the country down with them, which makes the entertainment rather less enjoyable. A more toxic, useless collection of human-shaped parasites is hard to imagine.

    25. 25.

      Mike in NC

      Great to hear from Rudy’s stooge Lev Parnas again. He named his company Fraud Guarantee so you just know he’s on Team MAGA.

    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      Parnas: “I believe Bill Barr should be investigated for the coverup and trying to silence me to get the truth out of what really happened in Ukraine.”

      I would like to second that.

    32. 32.

      West of the Rockies

      I don’t know how the pasty, dreary Comer keeps himself from stepping into traffic. What a stooge.  To be so fucking dumb and so damned sure of oneself.

