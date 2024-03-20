Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Speaking of Fury

It’s a Tragic Sign of Our Times That Any Secretary of State Is Now Forced to Use War Preparation Tactics to Ensure Ballot Access.

I’ll be sharing bits of article in the various Arizona posts, but the article’s subheading summarizes it best:

The state Republican party is undaunted by electoral defeats of those claiming voting is rigged – and election officials are bearing the brunt of their fury.

The opening paragraphs set the scene:

“On a glorious spring day in Phoenix, in an atrium beneath the majestic cupola of the old state capitol, the secretary of state, Adrian Fontes, is celebrating Arizona’s 112th birthday…..

There is only one discordant note on this otherwise joyous day: who is that person standing silently and alert behind Fontes?   Why is Arizona’s chief election administrator, responsible for the smooth operation of November’s presidential election, in need of a bodyguard?

“It’s very sad,” Fontes said.  “It’s a sad state of affairs that in a civil society, in one of the most advanced civilizations that anybody could have imagined, we have to worry about physical violence.”

.
We are $200 into our 5th Angel match, this one for $1,000, anonymous.  Matching up to $50 per person for donations noted in the comments or sent to WaterGirl via email.  Thank you, Balloon Juice angels, and all who are donating!

Totally open thread.

    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      @WaterGirl: The chances that Parnas wasn’t (isn’t ?) involved in criminal enterprises are  pretty slim.  But I have to respect that after  he got himself out of that TFG crime spree (sure, they were throwing him under the bus, but still ….) he’s been pretty stalwart  in calling a spade a spade.  He’s doing  his  duty as an  American, and I can only respect that.

    6. 6.

      (not actually a) Dr. Th0th Evans

      I think it’s fairly tragic that Guardian sub-head writers don’t know the expression “bearing the brunt”. “Veering” the brunt my eye.

    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: This one is totally damning.

      My rough transcription of a few lines, for those who don’t want to click on twitter.

      Jamie Rankin: “Was Guiliani aware that these people were doing the bidding of Russia?

      Parnas. “Absolutely.”

      Jamie Rankin: “So he had no hesitation to spreading lies that were concocted by Russian agents?”

      Parnas: “None. As long as it fit the narrative.”

    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @(not actually a) Dr. Th0th Evans: Dammit!  I fixed that.  Veering looked wrong, so I went back to the article, say that it indeed was supposed to be “bearing”, and I changed it.  Pinky swear.  Fixing again now.

      edit: Now I remember.  WordPress was taking forever to save, so I checked and my wireless had dropped out, so I went back to my wireless, and that’s when I lost the edit.  At least I’m not crazy! :-)

    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: It’s my fervent hope that all charges to Hunter Biden are ceremoniously dropped at some point, with an apology.

      Even if it’s the political equivalent of “Tell your sister you’re sorry.”

      Sorrr-yyyy.  In the tone that shows you are not the slightest bit sorry.

      Make them say it.

      If this were Law & Order, wouldn’t they have the “fruit of the poisonous tree” problem?

    12. 12.

      Chetan Murthy

      @WaterGirl: WG, what do you mean

      “fruit of the poisonous tree” problem?

      ??  I thought the problem was all this “evidence” was just fabricated ?  Or do you mean the evidence of Hunter’s many and vast crimes (having a big schlong, so I understand from Rep. MT (thirsty AF) Greene) ?

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      I read that Trump is starting to panic because he had been counting on Chubb for the funds for the half a billion dollar bond.  Apparently Chubb decided that he’d better require collateral, which made it a no go.

      Do we think that perhaps Chubb didn’t like his 15 minutes of fame for supply the E. Jean Carroll funds?  Has anyone seen anything to explain the change of heart?

    14. 14.

      wjca

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: “Fox cuts coverage.” Tee hee.

      I’m wondering when Fox converts their “live” coverage to 30 second delay.  Just so they can cut away before some embarrassing comment gets out to their viewers.

    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Chetan Murthy: I was suggesting that since the whole investigation of Hunter Biden started with his “business dealings with Ukraine” that everything they looked into and found wouldn’t have been found at all if it hadn’t all started with a smear.

      edit: Ugh.  Marge has no shame.  And then she showed his photo a second time.  Marge is not right in the head.

    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      @WaterGirl: Ah, ok.  Now I see what you mean and yeah, “fruit of the poison tree”.  Truth is, Hunter is gonna be owed an apology b/c anybody else in his position would have been ignored.

    17. 17.

      cain

      My employer is hosting Joe Biden to celebrate today’s announcement of the CHIPS act with 8 billion investment to Intel Corp. Go Joe!

      The event is in Chandler, AZ. The Governor Katie Holmes is celebrating for the state of Arizona.

      This will help solidify for Arizona that the Feds and Joe are helping America while improving our national security.

    23. 23.

      KrackenJack

      @WaterGirl: Sounded as though Chubb was the only one of the brokers that would consider real estate-backed loans, but they decided against it. Not surprising given the short time frame and the – ummm – opacity of TFG’s finances. Bad publicity may well have weighed in at the margins, but there’s plenty of reasons to say no.

      Still wondering where the Trump Org court monitor is in all this. Wouldn’t they have to review and approve any encumbrances on his assets?

    28. 28.

      wjca

      @opiejeanne: Did you see that among the companies TFG asked to cover the half billion $$$ was Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway?

      Like a real billionaire, with great financial analysis skills, would consider it for an instant.

      Side note, how is it that TIFG doesn’t have a company selling shares in the Brooklyn Bridge?

    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @KrackenJack:

      Still wondering where the Trump Org court monitor is in all this. Wouldn’t they have to review and approve any encumbrances on his assets?

      I would think so, but I have no idea what the details of the rules are.

    35. 35.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @WaterGirl:

      Apparently Chubb decided that he’d better require collateral, which made it a no go.

      Ah, someone finally realized that Trump’s plan for repaying the bond was… don’t.  He sees a bond loan as a way of skipping out on the fine entirely.  Let the bond company pay when he loses the appeal, then when they demand money shrug and ignore them.  Same as he’s done most of his life.

    38. 38.

      cain

      Damn, they got the folks from Gila River Indian Community – remembering whose land this was from. Even they are getting in on this with a traditional basket dance. Fantastic.

      ETA the entire event was kicked off by the Diversity and Inclusion officer at Intel, a black woman

      (kind of makes you feel good you work for Intel, but there is definitely moronic crap we do which I am reminded of every day :D

    39. 39.

      Jay C

      @WaterGirl:

      It’s just typical of today’s Republicans: even when their sham “investigations” blow up in their faces and expose their fundamental mendacity, they just shrug and go as before, relying on RW media to edit out the embarrassing bits, and keep on spouting the Party Line…

    40. 40.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @WaterGirl:

      I think he managed to find someone he has contacts with dumb enough to go “Sure, my buddy Trump is good for it.”  The person who approved it owed Trump a personal favor, apparently.  I guess he couldn’t sign off on a much larger amount so casually.

    43. 43.

      Geminid

      Fun Adrian Fontes facts: 1) In the 1990s, Fontes served four years in the Marine Corps and finished up as a marksmanship instructor. 2) Fontes’ ancestors moved to what is now southern Arizona during the 1740s.

    44. 44.

      WaterGirl

      @Frankensteinbeck: That gave me a thought, so I’ll ask everyone here:

      If you were a billionaire…

      and IF you spent your entire fortune on the election, you could be certain that we’d have a DEM president and a DEM House and a DEM senate, with really good margins…

      BUT you would be left with only your house and your car, social security, and $100k in the bank…

      Would you spend it all to save democracy?

    45. 45.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @WaterGirl:

      Yeah, seriously.  I’m glad Carroll will be paid, but Trump plans to completely skate on that one.  Since we’ve heard that over $100 million is not normally approved, I bet the other Chubb people had to look at the $500 million loan and went “FUCK no, not without serious collateral.”  And of course, Trump won’t provide that.  It would mean he can’t just skip out on paying.

      Would you spend it all to save democracy?

      I hope so, but who truly knows until the moment arrives?

    46. 46.

      Suzanne

      I will note that Adrian Fontes is a mensch. When he was County Recorder, he personally helped me with an issue with SuzMom’s voter registration. I have also interacted with him at Party fundraising events and he is good (and smart, funny) people.

    47. 47.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl: Since I’m a billionaire, can I assume the house is worth millions?   If that is so, then I could sell the house and purchase something less expensive.   That might make a nice retirement possible, so sure.

