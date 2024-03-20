Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Fight them, without becoming them!

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

This really is a full service blog.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Donald J. Trump: 267-Pound* Weakling

Donald J. Trump: 267-Pound* Weakling

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Florida held its presidential primary yesterday. Controversially, the FL Democratic Party opted not to expend resources on a presidential primary and threw its support behind Joe Biden.**

The Florida vote was pretty meaningless since both candidates had already clinched their nominations. But it’s fascinating that although Trump won big with 81%, the FL primary was yet another result that demonstrates there’s a significant portion of Republicans who want a not-Trump.

Florida Republicans in this closed primary state also rejected DeSantis. He got 3.7%, and Haley got 13.9%. Even Marco Rubio had a better showing than DeSantis in Florida during Rubio’s losing effort to Trump in the 2016 contest, and pretty much everyone despises Rubio, including his supporters.

Trump came up short in red Ohio too, according to ABC News:

Two in 10 to as many as three in 10 Republican primary voters in Ohio continue to resist Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy — and among those supporting Nikki Haley, nearly half say they’d back Joe Biden in November, according to preliminary exit poll results from the Republican primary.

Leave it to Politico Playbook to offer the dumbest possible take on the OH senate race:

Democrats got the candidate they wanted in Moreno, but the race will offer an interesting strategic test for Sen. SHERROD BROWN, the most populist, nationalist and protectionist Democrat in the Senate. (In other words, the most Trumplike.)

Brown is “Trumplike?” These fucknuckles are still listening to what Trump says rather than looking at what he does, and that’s been inexcusable for several years now. The comparison is an insult to Brown, who, unlike the orange fart cloud, actually has genuine principles.

Anyhoo, Trump will almost certainly win Ohio and Florida in November. But he still appears to be a weaker candidate in 2024 than he was in 2020, and as a reminder, in 2020 HE LOST.

Open thread.

*A more plausible guess than Dr. Ronny “Candyman” Jackson’s bald-faced lies.

**I understand the disgruntlement, but meh, get over it. FL Dems have enough on their plate without spending millions to indulge no-hopers like Phillips and Williamson.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Attempted Chemistry
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • Bupalos
  • cain
  • Captain C
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • hueyplong
  • Jinchi
  • Kathleen
  • Kay
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Miss Bianca
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ole Lurky
  • Redshift
  • Salty Sam .
  • SFAW
  • TBone
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • waspuppet
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    2. 2.

      Brachiator

      Two in 10 to as many as three in 10 Republican primary voters in Ohio continue to resist Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy — and among those supporting Nikki Haley, nearly half say they’d back Joe Biden in November, according to preliminary exit poll results from the Republican primary.

      I like this. A hopeful sign of the return of some political sanity.

      I hope that the Democrats can work on this in Ohio and other states during the campaign season.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bupalos

      Brown is “Trumplike?”

      I legit involuntarily shout-screeched “GWAAKA-GSSSSFUCK” when I read their line. Which I cannot even get myself to cut-paste here.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Miss Bianca

      Controversially, the FL Democratic Party opted not to expend resources on a presidential primary and threw its support behind Joe Biden.**

      Failing to understand why this would be controversial. In fact, I would say that’s the most sensible thing I’ve seen the FL Democratic Party do in a long, long time. (Sorry, BC!)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Redshift

      I still believe that the only reason Trump kept setting tariffs is it was one of the few things he could just do in a long-like fashion, without someone telling him it required a process that he was too lazy to bother with. It was purely performative, and it was only interpreted as “protectionist” because of all his other nativist rhetoric.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      waspuppet

      Not one person in the entire Politico Playbook newsroom asked “What is it exactly about Sherrod Brown that is Trump-like?

      I repeat: There is no other section of any newspaper/newscast/news website that asks fewer actual questions than the national political desk. Baseball writers have to explain themselves better than this.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jinchi

      @zhena gogolia: Sometimes I think the media don’t know the difference between populist and nativist.

      The populism of Sherrod Brown doesn’t overlap at any specific point with the views of the gold plated rapist.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Attempted Chemistry

      I’m 6’1″, 309 lbs, and I’m basically Trump’s size and shape. If he’s more than 20 lbs. lighter than me, I’ll be shocked.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Miss Bianca

      @waspuppet: Baseball fans actually know the game. Unlike the consumers of most political news. To our continued cost as a nation.

      Altho’ we are far from alone in this as a culture. I remember seeing something Bertolt Brecht wrote, talking about “what if people followed politics as avidly as they follow sports”.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      Two in 10 to as many as three in 10 Republican primary voters in Ohio continue to resist Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy — and among those supporting Nikki Haley, nearly half say they’d back Joe Biden in November, according to preliminary exit poll results from the Republican primary.

      This is good but I don’t want to rely too much on it because it’s not a total number. We know they were “Nikki Haley” voters but we don’t know if they’re “Republicans”. They could have been Independents or even Right wing Democrats, so we don’t know if this is a net gain for Biden compared to 2020.
      I do think it illustrates Trump weakness though, something most of political media is studiously and carefully avoiding because they’re backing Trump. He should be doing better than he is! He can’t be this big unstoppable juggernaut that the NYTimes portrays if 20% of Right wing voters aren’t backing him.
      It’s like how they basically ignored the fact that he lost his re-elect. Votes matter more than polls, folks. Don’t let the NYTimes bamboozle you on that.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Miss Bianca: Thank you.  A Primary of Biden is, at this point, completely pointless and a major waste of time, $ and a needless distraction.  It always was, but it is especially so now.  We’ve got a monumental election to win and it’s time for everybody to stop with the bullshit and get behind our President.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      They’re really shockingly ignorant on Brown. Brown is very strong on the environment, civil rights and equity issues and womens rights. To compare him to Donald Trump is just fucking moronic – the ultimate in the lazy, sloppy “THIS is like THAT” comparisons they all use and no one should listen to them.

      Political media need to find some other frame than comparison. Relying completely on flattened out, dumb comparisons really infects their work. Work harder. Do something different. Stop being so rigidly conventional and brittle and take a fucking risk once in a while.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      @Redshift:

      I still believe that the only reason Trump kept setting tariffs is it was one of the few things he could just do in a long-like fashion, without someone telling him it required a process that he was too lazy to bother with. It was purely performative, and it was only interpreted as “protectionist” because of all his other nativist rhetoric.

      The GOP used to oppose tariffs until Trump came along. It was in the GOP’s interests to throw Trump a populist bone to make it look as though he was for the people.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Redshift:

      It was purely performative, and it was only interpreted as “protectionist” because of all his other nativist rhetoric.

      Naah, Trump has a history long before 2016.  He has groused for decades about trade imbalances.  This is his incredibly simplistic, zero-sum view of transactions and his egotistical belief he’s the Greatest Negotiator Ever.  He was sincerely trying to win a trade war.

      There are a very few things he has a record of actually caring about.  That is one.  Hating regulations is another.  And of course, being a murderous racist asshat.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      So if Haley voters were Trump voters in 2020 then the percentage drop off matters. But we don’t knwo that they were. So the percentage doesn’t tell us anything. We need the number.

      It’s like how the “uncommitted” vote NUMBER in Michigan was meaningful but the percentage was not, because “14%” can mean 20k people or 80k people. 20k people it’s not important, 80k people Biden could lose Michigan. Both 14%.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Salty Sam .

      @Kay: the ultimate in the lazy, sloppy “THIS is like THAT” comparisons they all use and no one should listen to them.

      Were they not paying attention when Sesame Street ran the “One Of These Things Is Not Like The Other” segments?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chetan Murthy

      This is the “feasting on TFG’s discomfiture” thread, right?  Let ‘er rip: https://www.rawstory.com/trump-civil-fraud/

      When [CNN reporter Kristen Holmes] asked the former president’s allies about what the Trump campaign team was working on other than trying to find the bond, she received a startling reply: “Nothing.”

      “Everybody is really fixated, really upset, about how to do this bond,” Holmes said. “This is something that they are very panicked about.”

      Awwwwwwwww.  Lemme crank up that violin …. if I can find it here among the tardigrade scat.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Sherrod Brown regularly skewers “corporate media” – I don’t think they like him. It’s a reason I think he would have trouble in a Presidential election – he’s really pretty prickly about them-  but considering how they treat Biden maybe it just doesn’t matter and they would dislike him just for being a Democrat.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      “Populist” has long since ceased to mean anything, given that it can mean “sticking up for all workers against the big corporations” or it can mean “sticking up for straight white men by beating up on women, blacks, Hispanics, gays, trans persons, etc.” and what’s worst of all is that motherfucking Politico just basically said that one of these things is no different from the other.

      I guess the same must be happening to “nationalist” if they consider both Brown and Trump to be nationalists.

      At least “protectionist” still has a fairly clear meaning. For all I know, they may be right about that one.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Captain C

      @Baud: Headline:  “Trump Claims Victory as Biden nears 400 Electoral Votes and Democrats Take Both Houses.  Who Knows What’s Actually True?!?”

      Page C23 will have a well-reported article on how overwhelming Biden’s victory was and why Trump is full of shit.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      hueyplong

      That Politico byline has 3 names, “with help from” 3 more names, better to blur the identity of the author of the “Trumplike” sentence.  So let’s attribute it to all 6 for future reference and credibility analysis (though a Politico byline, standing alone, might suffice).

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kathleen

      @Baud: Or how they will spin it. If the script is Biden’s age front page headline will be “Biden Managed To Stay Awake Long Enough To See The Final Vote Count.”

      Points: 1) “Biden Old”. 2) Word “win” not used.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      mrmoshpotato

      pretty much everyone despises Rubio, including his supporters

      LOL!  How does that work with that underhydrated bastard?

      “I despise this guy that I support.  Shut up!  It makes perfect sense!”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.