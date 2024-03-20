Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Night Open Thread

So close, but yet so far. Another long day on the road, and I could have conceivably made it home tonight, but I decided I would rather stop and do the last five hours tomorrow than drive in the dark when exhausted. I’m really too tired to talk in detail about the trip, but I will fill you all in tomorrow night when I am settled at home. The route I took home sucked compared to the trip out, I’ll just say that.

I would like to give a shout out to the amazing people in Missouri who made this billboard a possibility.

Wednesday Night Open Thread 6

I was unable to react fast enough to get a picture of the billboard for the Uranus Fudge Factory, but it does in fact exist.

    5. 5.

      Honus

      Re the thread below about kids’ names, when you get home ask your colleague Gary K about Carman Harman and Jett Black.  Pretty sure he went to high school with both of them.

    6. 6.

      Mike in NC

      I’m too old to handle any road trip in excess of an hour. When my brother and his girlfriend came to visit last summer, they did the drive up to New Hampshire in something like 12 hours straight.

    9. 9.

      teezyskeezy

      @zhena gogolia: Born and raised, and I say, outside of KC, STL, and *maybe* columbia, SHIT HOLE HELL HOLE

      EDIT: although, Elephant Rock is kind of interesting. Exceeds the culture of its surroundings, for sure.

    10. 10.

      TaMara

      I’ve been contemplating making my next LA trip a driving adventure. A friend wants to send home a bunch of cuttings from her garden for me. I used to do it all the time, several times a year and I would do it in sweep. About 15 hours. Part of that was mountain driving – oh, yay.

      Just the thought of trying that now exhausts me and I would definitely have to break it up into two days. So I’m super glad you decided to stop and rest for that last 5 hours.

    11. 11.

      Mousebumples

      Safe travels, Cole!

      Hope the trekking is better with less pets in the car, but I’m sure Joelle is missed.

    13. 13.

      Denali5

      Glad you decided to stop. You will be happy to know it has snowed all day here in the frozen North. Sigh.

    15. 15.

      AlaskaReader

      The effort to force that treasonous House Speaker to bring action on Ukraine aid is ongoing.

      But.  Only 3 more representatives signed the discharge petition today.

      There are 213 Democrats in the house.

      Every single one of them should have signed by now.

      Call and write those representatives who have not yet signed,

      …and if/when you find a representative who has not yet signed,

      …name them and shame them here,

      …then some more of us can call them and write them also.

       

    16. 16.

      Juju

      I’m glad I didn’t see that sign while driving. I’d probably have ended up in a ditch waiting for a tow. As it is, I almost spit decaf tea on my phone.

