Late Night Open Thread: Will Nobody Spot TFG A Few Hundred Million?…

Guess we can assume the Saudis have made it pretty clear they’re not riding to the rescue, but Trump has other foreign ‘friends’…

There’s one longstanding Trump tactic that, for whatever reason, isn’t on the table just yet…

Trump is not considering that approach, partially out of concern that it could damage his campaign to recapture the White House from President Biden in November, according to four people close to the former president, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive discussions about Trump’s finances. Even though bankruptcy could alleviate his immediate cash crunch, it also carries risks for a candidate who has marketed himself as a winning businessman — and whose greatest appeal to voters, some advisers say, is his financial success…

Trump does not have the cash to secure a bond that would delay enforcement of the $464 million judgment while he appeals, his lawyers say. No bonding company will accept real estate — which accounts for most of Trump’s wealth — as collateral. If no bond is posted by Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) could move to seize his assets, including bank accounts or properties such as Trump’s Manhattan office tower at 40 Wall Street.

“He’d rather have Letitia James show up with the sheriff at 40 Wall and make a huge stink about it than say he’s bankrupt,” one of the people close to Trump said. “He thinks about what is going to play politically well for him. Bankruptcy doesn’t play well for him, but having her try to take his properties might.”

Yet filing for bankruptcy is a maneuver Trump has used before — six times, when extricating himself from a tumultuous foray into the Atlantic City casino business decades ago. On the campaign trail, Trump in years past explained away those corporate bankruptcies, saying he used a tool many savvy investors have employed — and noting that he never had to file personally…

      sab

      Billionaires are not cheap nor foolish. That is how they got to be billionaires.

      They also aren’t very virtuous. Money grubbing is very much what and all they do. Even when they are charitable there is a business purpose behind it.

      scav

      Who among us — meaning all mere mortals — doesn’t know of someone who’s quick to talk of his newest toy but inevitably slowest to pull out their wallet when the bill comes and somehow always run a little short those weeks it’s their round.  Come on minions!  Tighten up those belts and look under the sofa cushions. Daddy Bigbucks can’t be expected to pay for his own misdeeds and finance his way to another self-serving tax break. Make Crime Pay Again.

      ColoradoGuy

      So let’s see if Elon Musk rides to the rescue. He may be as high as a kite on designer drugs, but he’s not that stupid. Nor the billionaires that swarm around Clarence Thomas. And the North Koreans don’t have that kind of cash, leaving just one Russian Tsar to lend the loot … but how do they get the money to him? New York State won’t take rubles, and a plane carrying 7 tons of gold might raise awkward questions.

      piratedan

      despite all of the crazy shit happening at the SCOTUS level and in various courtrooms under MAGA control, I adore the fact that the GOP is proving to be as nimble as a moose in a swamp when they have to act in the moment.  There’s only so much doubling down on insanity can do.  I watch the GOP driven Biden Impeachment investigation and we get Lev Parnas speaking plainly that all of their shit that they’re trying to hang on Joe and his kid started as a Russian OP and here’s the guys that were involved and oh heya Sean Hannity and Devin Nunes and Senator Graham and Senator Johnson and how you guys doing?

      No one tries to challenge him because its all fucking true so they just pretend that he never spoke and trudge on with their bullshit while the Dems mock them mercilessly so that Faux News has to cut away from the carnage.

      While Trump wants to have someone else pony up his fine money, the fact that he doesn’t have it and the means that people would normally use to launder it to him are under observation makes it a mite tricky to receive it from his fellow fascists overseas.

      Plus the party is incredibly cash poor right now and they keep nominating crazy people and saying shit as public policy that makes us all wonder how long have they been off their meds since they’re going after recreational sex, imposition of a church state and going full fascist.  Even the media (NYT and WaPo) are having a hard time trying to normalize all of this shit because anyone else paying attention makes them question just what drugs they’re on.

      Chetan Murthy

      Over at dailykos, someone writes to warn us to not count our chickens just quite yet …. https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2024/3/20/2230577/-TFG-will-make-bond-but-not-yet?pm_campaign=front_page&pm_source=trending&pm_medium=web

      Basically, it’s only natural that anybody willing to put up the $$ will demand eye-watering compensation and surety, and that TFG will wait on that until the literal last minute.  So sometime Sunday is when we’ll find out if he can actually assemble the bond or not: until then, what we’re seeing is still theatrics.  I tend to agree with this assessment: I suspect TFG has the wealth to pay the bond, but it’s tied up in N different properties.  Some bond insurer could take those properties (literally take ownership) and give him the bond, with the codicil that TFG can get back the properties if he repays the bond within N Days/weeks/months/etc.  I imagine something like how the repo market works in finance: you borrow money by staking some instruments (bonds/stocks); those instruments are pledged in a non-repudiable manner so that the counterparty can unilaterally take them if you don’t pay up.  That means that they’re actually not accessible to other creditors if you go bankrupt — that’s how close they are to being really owned by the counterparty already.

      Anyway, it’s only a few days, so we’ll see what happens.  Of course, he might get the $$ from some foreign government.  Gotta wonder if that’s what Manafort is there for.

      sab

      @piratedan: Nimble moose! I have seen moose in the wild. Large, potentially scary but they are not nimble. Could be but can’t be bothered unless you threaten baby moose.

      lgerard

      I think what O’Leary was suggesting by the Supreme Court getting involved is that Clarence Thomas call on his Dear Friends Club to put up the cash

      sab

      4 am. Why am I up? Old or on the autism spectrum.

      ETA Dog woke me up two hours ago because she had to pee. She went back to bed. Why am I up?

