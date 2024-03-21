On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Paul in Jacksonville
Images from just over two decades. from the mundane to the (imho) the remarkable. Collection 1 of 2.
Sunrise Boca Raton, FL 2010, taken from a bridge over one of the hundreds of man made canals designed to drain the Everglades.
Sunset St. Augustine Beach, 2018. Standing in the Atlantic Ocean with the water up to my ankles.
Sunset Peaks Island, Maine, visiting friends. The island is just off the coast of Portland. One of the interesting discoveries I made was a cemetery with graves dating back to 1797.
Sunset 2006, somewhere on the Oregon Coast.
Sunset 2018, Gatlinburg, TN. I found a mountaintop airbnb overlooking the city. I’m not sure what was watching me at that particular moment.
Sunset Boca Raton, 2021. Wile E. Coyote with some odd clouds.
Sunrise from Spring Mountain in the Napa Valley, 2006. For 10 years during my wine career, I represented small family owned wineries from Santa Barbara in the south, to the Anderson Valley in northern California. One of my tasks was to entertain clients by guiding tours from winery to winery. Our Napa Valley winery had a guest house near the top of Spring Mountain. Here you see the early morning fog on the Valley floor.
Sunrise St. Augustine Pier, 2020. For me, sunrise at the beach is nirvana-esque.
Sunrise 2018, Gatlinburg, TN.
Sunset 2023 in the Riverside/Avondale neighborhood of Jacksonville, FL. One evening outside of the wineshop/restaurant where I spend three days a week.
