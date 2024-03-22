So if you haven’t been paying attention, and why should you, the shareholders of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) that is going to merge with Truth Social to create Trump Media have approved the merger. Immediate loss of share price and shorting ensued:

The price of shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell by as much as 12% Friday morning after the shell company’s shareholders approved amerger with the social media company owned by former President Donald Trump. DWAC had opened the trading day at $44.20 per share, but tumbled to below $38 at some points after the vote. By noon ET, the share price was down about 3.5% from the open price. […] A total of 11% of the tradable shares of DWAC are being sold short, FactSet data shows.

Trump, who will own 58% of Trump Media, supposedly just made $3 billion. He can’t sell his shares for 6 months due to a lockup provision, but…

It is possible that the board of directors could vote to allow Trump to sell shares earlier than that. And that board could be stocked with people close to Trump, including his son Donald Trump Jr., former wrestling company executive Linda McMahon and Trump’s former trade representative Robert Lighthizer, according to a list of planned nominees.

This is clearly a pump-and-dump: Truth Social is losing money and has roughly 5 million active users (TikTok has 2 billion, Facebook has 3 billion). The price will almost certainly tank the minute Trump starts selling serious amounts of stock, if not sooner. Just as with his NFTs, steaks, vodka, water and other Trump-branded bullshit, once a little bit of attention is paid and a small amount of the product is sold to gullible rubes, there’s just not a multi-billion-dollar market for his latest scam.