Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

He really is that stupid.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Let’s finish the job.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / DJT is a Meme Stock

DJT is a Meme Stock

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

DJT is a Meme Stock

So if you haven’t been paying attention, and why should you, the shareholders of the  Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) that is going to merge with Truth Social to create Trump Media have approved the merger.  Immediate loss of share price and shorting ensued:

The price of shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell by as much as 12% Friday morning after the shell company’s shareholders approved amerger with the social media company owned by former President Donald Trump.

DWAC had opened the trading day at $44.20 per share, but tumbled to below $38 at some points after the vote. By noon ET, the share price was down about 3.5% from the open price. […]

A total of 11% of the tradable shares of DWAC are being sold short, FactSet data shows.

Trump, who will own 58% of Trump Media, supposedly just made $3 billion.  He can’t sell his shares for 6 months due to a lockup provision, but…

It is possible that the board of directors could vote to allow Trump to sell shares earlier than that. And that board could be stocked with people close to Trump, including his son Donald Trump Jr., former wrestling company executive Linda McMahon and Trump’s former trade representative Robert Lighthizer, according to a list of planned nominees.

This is clearly a pump-and-dump:  Truth Social is losing money and has roughly 5 million active users (TikTok has 2 billion, Facebook has 3 billion).  The price will almost certainly tank the minute Trump starts selling serious amounts of stock, if not sooner.  Just as with his NFTs, steaks, vodka, water and other Trump-branded bullshit, once a little bit of attention is paid and a small amount of the product is sold to gullible rubes, there’s just not a multi-billion-dollar market for his latest scam.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • $8 blue check mistermix
  • Baud
  • BethanyAnne
  • Brachiator
  • NotMax
  • waspuppet

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      The price of shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell by as much as 12% Friday morning after the shell company’s shareholders approved amerger with the social media company owned by former President Donald Trump.

      And we said Wall Streat wasn’t rational.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Brachiator

      It is possible that the board of directors could vote to allow Trump to sell shares earlier than that.

      So, is all this a convoluted way of helping Trump pay his legal bills, fines and penalties?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      waspuppet

      @Brachiator: If they can get away with it. Otherwise, it’s a way for Trump to tell the court “I don’t have the money for the appeal bond but I will in six months so you have to let me appeal now” and if they don’t let him he can go around moaning about how unfairly he’s being treated and say things like “I’m not saying someone should kill these judges; I’m just saying that if someone does I will totally pardon them when I’m president again. That’s totally different!”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.