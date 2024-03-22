Mike Gallagher, R-WI-8, announced his resignation today. He’s leaving on April 18, which, quelle coïncidence, is the first day that a special election won’t need to be called to replace him. That means his seat will remain empty until after the general election.

WI-8 is R+10 so he’ll probably be replaced by a MAGAt of some stripe. Still, this leaves Johnson with a 4 vote majority, which ain’t a lot.

In other bitter quitter news, Ken Buck added another notch on his “fuck you guys” belt by signing the discharge petition to bring Ukranian aid to the House floor. As I’ve written here earlier, Buck put a big torpedo into the side of Lauren Boebert’s boat by timing his resignation to require a special election on the same day as the primary in CO-4, the district she chose after evacuating CO-3 due to a strong challenge from Adam Frisch.

Finally, a note about MTG’s petition to replace Johnson:

Greene’s motion is not privileged, meaning it’s unclear if or when it will be brought to the floor for a vote. Greene told reporters after the vote that she has “started the process” of electing a new speaker, but she will not force a vote imminently.

Call me back when she decides to really file it, because there aren’t a lot of folks lining up to be the next speaker, except perhaps completely unelectable crazies like Greene and Gaetz.