Gallagher Raises Middle Finger to Pastor Johnson

Gallagher Raises Middle Finger to Pastor Johnson

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: 

Mike Gallagher, R-WI-8, announced his resignation today.  He’s leaving on April 18, which, quelle coïncidence, is the first day that a special election won’t need to be called to replace him.  That means his seat will remain empty until after the general election.

WI-8 is R+10 so he’ll probably be replaced by a MAGAt of some stripe.  Still, this leaves Johnson with a 4 vote majority, which ain’t a lot.

In other bitter quitter news, Ken Buck added another notch on his “fuck you guys” belt by signing the discharge petition to bring Ukranian aid to the House floor.  As I’ve written here earlier, Buck put a big torpedo into the side of Lauren Boebert’s boat by timing his resignation to require a special election on the same day as the primary in CO-4, the district she chose after evacuating CO-3 due to a strong challenge from Adam Frisch.

Finally, a note about MTG’s petition to replace Johnson:

Greene’s motion is not privileged, meaning it’s unclear if or when it will be brought to the floor for a vote. Greene told reporters after the vote that she has “started the process” of electing a new speaker, but she will not force a vote imminently.

Call me back when she decides to really file it, because there aren’t a lot of folks lining up to be the next speaker, except perhaps completely unelectable crazies like Greene and Gaetz.

    36Comments

    2. 2.

      cain

      Well, they can work around Johnson I think that’s what that other vote that Buck signed on to  – overruling the Speaker and bringing a bill to the floor. In which case, MTG will also have to declare war against all the GOP that voted yes on UKR.

      I’m curious if she actually has any UKR voters in her district.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sdhays

      Didn’t Buck say something about “they’re not worried about me, they’re worried about the three guys leaving AFTER me”? Gallagher’s one…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sdhays

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: The vote on the Mayorkas impeachment disabused me of that fantasy. The “moderates” all signed up for that farcical travesty – and for what?

      A few surprise conservatives with a modicum of integrity “bucked” the party on that, but there’s no way they switch parties.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Old School

      He’s leaving on April 18, which, quelle coïncidence, is the first day that a special election won’t need to be called to replace him.  That means his seat will remain empty until after the general election.

      According to the previous thread, voting on a replacement not happening until November is due to the resignation being “after the second Tuesday in April”.  Since that’s April 9th this year, it isn’t the first day that occurs, but it isn’t too far afterwards.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I have no use for most of their positions and beliefs and votes, but damn, these guys — Buck, Gallagher, et al. — have fine political instincts.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Roberto el oso

      “this leaves Johnson with a 4 vote majority, which ain’t a lot” — over at LG&M they just put up a post about this same thing, but they’re saying it leaves Johnson with a 1-vote majority. I can’t keep up. Which is it?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @sdhays: The “moderates” all signed up for that farcical travesty – and for what?

      That’s because moderation, as understood in our politics, is a farce. No one with any sort of leadership qualities is squishy, but rather flexible.

      Moderates forestall meaningful progress before bowing to the tactics of extremists. True compromise requires heartfelt principles and good faith negotiators.

      I’m all for negotiation, but publicly hemming and hawing for months while not making your position clear is a harmful practice. Worse still when you engage in this practice before ultimately rejecting any solution, as we see Republican moderates do repeatedly.

      One of the worst strains in our political culture is the notion that it is somehow high-minded to have no values.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      David 🏈 Mahomes! 🏈 Koch

      @Roberto el oso: we have 214 seats and after the resignations they’ll have 216 seats.  If one defects to our side in any vote then it’s 215-215.  under house rules a tie is a loss.

      So they’ll have a 1 seat margin.

       

      that said, my March Madness bracket is in tatters with Louisville losing

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jackie

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: How about if a known liar who was booted from congress says they’re leaving the GQP because they’re swindlers and liars to become an Independent AND claims to be running for congress again?

      Former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) announced that “after today’s embarrassing showing in the House” he is leaving the Republican party and will run for Congress as an independent.

      He added: “The Republican Party continues to lie and swindle its voter base. I in good conscience cannot affiliate myself with a party that stands for nothing and falls for everything.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Jackie: How about if a known liar who was booted from congress says they’re leaving the GQP because they’re swindlers and liars to become an Independent AND claims to be running for congress again?

      That’s a farce too; one good enough for the movies but one that is, in fact, real life, making it a tragedy.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mousebumples

      I mentioned this in the last thread, but I’ll repeat it here.

      It’s my district, and while this is a gerrymandered seat, I’m curious to see how down ballot and GOTV efforts happen in Wisconsin this fall. I’m not sure who’s all running in the August primary, but I’ve heard about white men on the GOP side (currently in the statehouse that will be un-gerrymandered as of this fall’s elections) and Democratic women, including a local ob/gyn.

      This link includes a county map of Justice Protasewicz’s election last April. I’ll keep looking for a district party map, but there are blue tinted counties in the district, so.. Who knows. I’ll probably still have a GOP Rep, but I’m going to try to GOTV and make that not a thing.

      Local women are pissed off. Let’s hope it’s enough.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @HumboldtBlue: There is no better example of this [aforementioned principle] than Joe Biden.

      You know, 20 years ago I would have vehemently rebuked that statement. By now we are changed men.  He is joyous and barely restrained, the best a Joe Biden has ever been. My views on Moderates (TM of the MSM) vs. well-meaning people holding a negotiating position has nuanced over the years.

      But now, I have to own up to the fact that Joe Biden has been a great President, beyond what I would have dared to hope for.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Anonymous At Work

      At a certain point and at a certain level, you have to pull the trigger or no one will believe you can.  MGT knows chaos will follow and her re-election wouldn’t be a sure thing anymore, but she, like her jeffe, can’t STFU to save her life.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @HumboldtBlue: Joe Biden is a hell of a role model. I find it reassuring that Biden is the personification of getting smarter as you age. If medical issues aren’t in the way, choosing to be a fossil is all on you. I never thought I would forgive Biden after Anita Hill, but I did because he apologized in the best way possible: he learned from his mistakes and changed his behavior. That’s how a redemption arc works.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      HumboldtBlue

      Ongoing situation in Moscow.

      What we know about the Moscow concert attack

      Men in camouflage broke into a Moscow concert hall and opened fire, shooting an unknown number of people, Russia’s prosecutor general said.

      Russia officials said that more than 40 people are dead and more than 100 injured after the attack at Crocus City Hall.

      A fire also started inside Crocus City Hall, a large concert venue northwest of central Moscow. Firefighters have evacuated about 100 people from the basement of the building and efforts are underway to rescue people from the roof, Russian emergency officials said.

      Russia officials said they were investigating the attack as a terrorist act.

      A popular rock band was scheduled to play what appeared to be a sold-out show at the venue, which has a maximum capacity of more than 9,000 people.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @HumboldtBlue: I feel like, on certain things, he’s reconciled some of what I saw as gaps in his principles, especially with respect to lawn order in the aftermath of 9/11.

      We still don’t see eye to eye on solutions, but he sees the problems I see. I can’t know how much that reflects changes in him vs. me but in my head canon, the Obama years were transformative for President Biden.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      scav

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: “Moderate” is having a tricky time as a descriptor recently.  There are a fair number of quiet/moderate in tone representatives who in action, when the votes are counted, are just as attention-hogging, cater to me, extreme position enabling as their louder brethren.  They are not necessarily moderate in position, their positions are either unknown, tactically unformed, genteelly tacit, or outright up for bid.  (“Woo me, I’m a swing voter!”  “I know enough not to say the x-word in public, but still, those people” blah blah blah).  Just ‘cause they’re not mike-grabbing rantys doesn’t mean they’re moderate in opinion or action.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Matt

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation:

      I’m all for negotiation, but publicly hemming and hawing for months while not making your position clear is a harmful practice. Worse still when you engage in this practice before ultimately rejecting any solution, as we see Republican moderates do repeatedly.

      The mistake here is that you assume the public display of hemming and hawing is anything other than bullshit.

      They already knew they weren’t going to accept any solution, they’re just counting on people who are “all for negotiation” to play along and delay things.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @scav: That is part of the reason I posited moderate as a brand.

      Moderate, a trademark of the Mainstream Media.

      Reply

