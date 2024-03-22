I know I am not the only person who gets tired of all the knowing lies – or lazy bullshit – that gets spread in the quest to speed up the growing lack of trust in our institutions. This is a nice little rebuttal.

Guessing that many of the folks who need this information the most will not bother to read it, and will continue to spread disinformation.

But maybe some will read it. With an open mind. At least the ones who more resemble the lazy bullshit than the knowing lies.

THREAD: I’d like to share some facts. That’s all. Just facts. DoJ opened an IG investigation into Trump’s DoJ’s involvement in the coup on January 25, 2021. 19 days after the insurrection. 1/ pic.twitter.com/o6eksLBd6G — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 22, 2024

In 11/2021, Matthew Graves was finally sworn in a U.S. Attorney in DC. Senators Ron Johnson, Mike Lee, Ted Cruz, Tommy Tuberville & Rick Scott told Garland in July they would continue to block his nomination until Garland treated the BLM protestors the same as 1/6 guys. 3/ pic.twitter.com/tIub1xhuuk — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 22, 2024

Within months, more subpoenas were issued for info on 1) members of Congress 2) members of the executive branch 3) ellipse rally organizers, speakers, and VIPs (which would include Ginny Thomas) and anyone who tried to obstruct, influence, impede or delay the certification. 5/ pic.twitter.com/YTnwIHya1j — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 22, 2024

A few months later, the 1/6 hearings would begin. These are just facts. Whatever your opinion is, it continues to be incorrect to say DoJ waited 18 months or even 2 years to begin investigating the coup. That’s all I’m saying. Thanks 🙏 END/ — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 22, 2024

