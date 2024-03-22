Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Facts are Stubborn Little Bastards Open Thread

DC Indictment News

I know I am not the only person who gets tired of all the knowing lies – or lazy bullshit –  that gets spread in the quest to speed up the growing lack of trust in our institutions.  This is a nice little rebuttal.

Guessing that many of the folks who need this information the most will not bother to read it, and will continue to spread disinformation.

But maybe some will read it.  With an open mind.  At least the ones who more resemble the lazy bullshit than the knowing lies.

ThreadReader link

Open thread!

    11Comments

      lowtechcyclist

      Well, at least Empty Gee and I can agree on something, even if it is undoubtedly for diametrically opposed reasons. :-D

      WaterGirl

      Hopefully, in the end, it’s Trump’s big mouth that will destroy him.

      Renato Mariotti’s take on the same Trump post
      @renato_mariotti

      Trump now claims that he has almost $500 million in cash, but his lawyers recently told the appellate court that he has no means to post a $454 million bond.

      One of them is lying, and you can expect the court to ask Trump’s lawyers about this.

      lowtechcyclist

      DoJ opened an IG investigation into Trump’s DoJ’s involvement in the coup on January 25, 2021. 19 days after the insurrection. 1/

      Also just 5 days after Biden was sworn in as President.

      frosty

      @WaterGirl: You can’t fool me. You just came up with a reason to write this so you could post your favorite Jack Smith picture. :-)

      I appreciate MT Greene helping us out so much!

