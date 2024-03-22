CNBC: Record highs across the board for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq pic.twitter.com/eRKn0qe7Be — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 21, 2024

The Biden administration is canceling about $6 billion in student loan debt for 78,000 public service workers. In total, his administration has canceled student debt for more than 870,000 public service workers. https://t.co/eplIAbBr4J — Axios (@axios) March 21, 2024

With today's PSLF cancellations, the amount of student debt cancelled by President Biden has risen to $143.6 billion for 3.96 million Americans. https://t.co/fZfyNj6Hp0 — That Well-Adjusted Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) March 21, 2024

Meanwhile, the GOP incorrigibles:

ICYMI the House #Republicans finally released a U.S. budget, countering the #BidenAdministration proposal. The GOP budget:

– cuts $1.5 trillion from Social Security

– raises Medicare costs & cuts caps on pharma fees

– cuts Medicaid, ACA/Obamacare & the Children’s…

MORE pic.twitter.com/xQiDV7ip6N — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 21, 2024

2/

…Health Insurance Prog by $4.5 trillion over 10 years

– creates $5.5 trillion in tax cuts for the rich and corporations

– eliminates all clean energy tax incentives

– raises Social Security Retirement age to 69. pic.twitter.com/PcjMYvauCS — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 21, 2024

Republicans are doubling down on MAGA extremism, releasing a new plan that would end Social Security as we know it, rip health care away from millions of Americans, and eliminate access to IVF. They've shown us who they are. Believe them.https://t.co/Lud7HCNVAK — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) March 21, 2024

If Donald Trump receives a second term, he said that cuts to Social Security and Medicare would be on the table. It’s absolutely shameful. pic.twitter.com/DRNRf3Pi95 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 21, 2024

I seem to remember House Republicans booing the President when he (rightly) accused them of wanting to attack Social Security just two weeks ago. Absolutely no one should be surprised that yesterday nearly 80% of House Republicans put out a plan to cut Social Security benefits. pic.twitter.com/QrgV8hSxTu — Rep. Brendan Boyle (@CongBoyle) March 21, 2024

Now would be as good a time as any for Biden to explicitly campaign on shoring up social security by increasing the taxable income cap https://t.co/eaeJHktMZv — Bubba ???? (@jortscity) March 21, 2024