Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

This fight is for everything.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Cole is on a roll !

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Meanwhile, the GOP incorrigibles:

    4. 4.

      HinTN

      The Preacher of the House “opposes cuts to Social Security and Medicare” but his people put out a budget that proposes exactly that. FSM help us.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      @HinTN:

      While all Republicans support gutting programs that help people, the Republican Study Committee is like their Freedom Caucus. They’re willing to say the quiet stuff out loud. In that sense, they don’t represent the caucus.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ohio Mom

      @Baud: Didn’t he lose his fancy job and is freelancing now? He must be old enough for retirement. So for practical reasons, he might as well let her rip.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      p.a.

      House elections tend to be “local” elections (Congress sucks but my guy is fine), but tRump & tRumpublicans are helping Dems make them “national” with these plans & Dobbs, ‘Bama IVF decisions.  Can really help Dems.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken B

      @Baud: The RSC has more than 170 members of the GOP House caucus, including the Speaker.

      They may be fringe by American political standards, but so is the GOP.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      @HinTN:

      He’s playing rhetorical games. The proposal isn’t to “cut” Social Security and Medicare. It’s to increase the retirement age and turn Medicare into a voucher to purchase private insurance.

      Democrats will be good at attacking on it, despite these silly games.

      They have been doing it for 50 years :)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      @HinTN:

      The Medicare voucher plan my be even better for Democrats than the Social Security cuts. Obama ran against this same Medicare plan in 2012.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      John S.

      creates $5.5 trillion in tax cuts for the rich and corporations

      The only true constituents that the GOP has left. Their MAGA voters are simply the useful idiots that elect them to do their masters bidding.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      Love Biden for this. It should not be financially punishing to work in the public sector. It drives good people away.

      Loan forgiveness is not just the right thing to do for students and former students. It is the right thing to do to build and maintain a high-quality public workforce.

      Honestly, I don’t even like calling it “loan forgiveness”. That makes it sound like a goddamn handout, or overlooking a transgression. Most people who went to public universities before roughly 1990 got much more taxpayer contribution to their education, and yet we don’t frame that as “forgiving” any kind of wrong committed.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      kalakal

      @NotMax: A bit unfair on FFJ. She was an accomplished pianist until she suffered a bad arm injury, so she took up singing. It’s not just that she wasn’t a very good singer, she was always trying trying to perform the really difficult stuff that would tax a top flight soprano. She wasn’t a good singer but she certainly wasn’t tone deaf

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kay

      @Ken B:

      The Biden Administration is using “80%” –

      “On Wednesday, the Republican Study Committee – which represents 100% of House Republican leadership and nearly 80% of their members – just proposed yet another budget that would cut Medicare, Social Security, and the Affordable Care Act , as well as increase prescription drug, energy, and housing costs – all while forcing tax giveaways for the very rich onto the country. Their plan would even raise the Social Security retirement age.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      While all Republicans support gutting programs that help people, the Republican Study Committee is like their Freedom Caucus. They’re willing to say the quiet stuff out loud. In that sense, they don’t represent the caucus.

      Yabbut:

      “The Republican Study Committee, which comprises about 80% of House Republicans…”

      That’s a pretty damn overwhelming majority of the caucus.  They may not technically represent the caucus, but they’re not the tail wagging the dog, they’re the dog.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ken B

      @Baud: Much smaller, they started out as about a dozen members, I think. But as the party has gone further around the bend, it’s grown.

      Edited to fix an auto incorrect.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      sdhays

      @Baud: Unlike the Freedom Caucus, the Republican Study Committee includes over 80% of the Republican Caucus, including the leadership team. I’m sure they say they don’t “represent the Caucus”, but no one should accept that. The people who aren’t part of it are probably just too lazy to join the extra meetings.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Kay:

      The proposal isn’t to “cut” Social Security and Medicare. It’s to increase the retirement age and turn Medicare into a voucher to purchase private insurance.

      That’s a cut to Social Security for anyone who starts collecting before age 69, IOW the vast majority of retirees.  Dems can and will call it a cut, because it is one.

      And turning Medicare into a voucher program isn’t something as comparatively benevolent as a cut.  It’s a wholesale gutting of the program.

      Dear GOP: why do you hate Americans?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      @rikyrah:

      It’s just so funny that with all the media-generated hoopla about Trump taking over the GOP and what populist mavericks they all are now, what with the “deep state” and zany anti vaxx positions and former hipsters like Greenwald and Taibbi and Joe Rogan joining the ranks….this budget is the Paul Ryan budget from 2012 – the budget they lost to Obama on. They haven’t changed a thing on the one thing they care about, which is money.

      Democrats could run against this in their sleep.

      Reply

