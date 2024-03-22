Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Paul in Jacksonville – Sunrise, Sunset Redux

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Paul in Jacksonville

Final Round on sunrise and sunset.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Sunrise, Sunset Redux 8

Sunrise. Gatlinburg TN, 2018, with a small patch of fog.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Sunrise, Sunset Redux 9

Sunrise in a parking lot somewhere in Jacksonville, 2023

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Sunrise, Sunset Redux 7

Sunset at the George Crady Fishing Pier on Amelia Island, FL. This island is about an hour north of Jacksonville, tucked into the northeast corner of the state. This bridge offers some of the best “fishing without a boat” opportunities in the area.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Sunrise, Sunset Redux 6

Sunset and Moonrise, Peaks Island, Maine 2007.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Sunrise, Sunset Redux 4

Sunset Gatlinburg TN, 2018. fwiw, this is my favorite of all the Gatlinburg photos I have.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Sunrise, Sunset Redux 5

Sunset from the Lodge at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, 2005. The North Rim is really far from everything, which helps explain why only about 10% of visitors to this National Park choose this as their destination. The North Rim is about a thousand feet higher in elevation, also.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Sunrise, Sunset Redux 3

Sunset at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, 2005. This view is a 90 degree pivot to the right from the previous picture. Arizona is really flat in that part of the state.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Sunrise, Sunset Redux 2

Sunrise somewhere in central Florida, 2022.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Sunrise, Sunset Redux 1

Sunrise at the Vintner’s Reserve, Marlborough New Zealand, 2004.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Sunrise, Sunset Redux

Peaks Island, Maine, during the sunset.

