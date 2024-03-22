On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Paul in Jacksonville
Final Round on sunrise and sunset.
Sunrise. Gatlinburg TN, 2018, with a small patch of fog.
Sunrise in a parking lot somewhere in Jacksonville, 2023
Sunset at the George Crady Fishing Pier on Amelia Island, FL. This island is about an hour north of Jacksonville, tucked into the northeast corner of the state. This bridge offers some of the best “fishing without a boat” opportunities in the area.
Sunset and Moonrise, Peaks Island, Maine 2007.
Sunset Gatlinburg TN, 2018. fwiw, this is my favorite of all the Gatlinburg photos I have.
Sunset from the Lodge at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, 2005. The North Rim is really far from everything, which helps explain why only about 10% of visitors to this National Park choose this as their destination. The North Rim is about a thousand feet higher in elevation, also.
Sunset at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, 2005. This view is a 90 degree pivot to the right from the previous picture. Arizona is really flat in that part of the state.
Sunrise somewhere in central Florida, 2022.
Sunrise at the Vintner’s Reserve, Marlborough New Zealand, 2004.
Peaks Island, Maine, during the sunset.
