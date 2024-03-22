Corrupt former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who received a prison sentence commutation from kindred spirit Donald Trump, sued his state for barring him from running for public office again. U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger dismissed the case with Suessian flair: (The Hill)

“The complaint is riddled with problems,” Seeger wrote. “If the problems are fish in a barrel, the complaint contains an entire school of tuna. It is a target-rich environment. The complaint is an Issue-Spotting Wonderland.”

“The bottom line is that the judiciary has no power to unimpeach, unconvict, and unremove a public official,” he continued. “The legislature taketh away, and the judiciary cannot giveth back…”

“The case began with great fanfare. Surrounded by microphones and cameras, with a gaggle of press in tow, Blagojevich announced to the world that he might want a sequel in public life,” Seeger wrote. “The book is closed. The last page already turned, and the final chapter of his public life is over. The case never should have been filed.”

The judge then added a quote from Dr. Seuss’s 1972 children’s tale, “Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now.”

“The time has come. The time has come. The time is now. Just Go. Go. GO!,” the quote reads. “I don’t care how. You can go by foot. You can go by cow. Marvin K. Mooney, will you please go now!”

“The case started with a megaphone, but it ends with a whimper,” Seeger continued.

“Sometimes cases in the federal courthouse attract publicity. But the courthouse is no place for a publicity stunt. He wants back. But he’s already gone. Case dismissed.”