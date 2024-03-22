Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

People are weird.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Cole is on a roll !

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Ah, the different things are different argument.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Squishable Morning Thread: Just GO, Blago!

Squishable Morning Thread: Just GO, Blago!

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: 

Corrupt former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who received a prison sentence commutation from kindred spirit Donald Trump, sued his state for barring him from running for public office again. U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger dismissed the case with Suessian flair: (The Hill)

“The complaint is riddled with problems,” Seeger wrote. “If the problems are fish in a barrel, the complaint contains an entire school of tuna. It is a target-rich environment. The complaint is an Issue-Spotting Wonderland.”

“The bottom line is that the judiciary has no power to unimpeach, unconvict, and unremove a public official,” he continued. “The legislature taketh away, and the judiciary cannot giveth back…”

“The case began with great fanfare. Surrounded by microphones and cameras, with a gaggle of press in tow, Blagojevich announced to the world that he might want a sequel in public life,” Seeger wrote. “The book is closed. The last page already turned, and the final chapter of his public life is over. The case never should have been filed.”

The judge then added a quote from Dr. Seuss’s 1972 children’s tale, “Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now.”

“The time has come. The time has come. The time is now. Just Go. Go. GO!,” the quote reads. “I don’t care how. You can go by foot. You can go by cow. Marvin K. Mooney, will you please go now!”

“The case started with a megaphone, but it ends with a whimper,” Seeger continued.

“Sometimes cases in the federal courthouse attract publicity. But the courthouse is no place for a publicity stunt. He wants back. But he’s already gone. Case dismissed.”

Well done, Judge Seeger.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • Manyakitty
  • MattF
  • montanareddog
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Princess

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    5. 5.

      Betty Cracker

      Speaking of corrupt skidmarks who should just GO NOW:

      Indicted Sen. Bob Menendez will not run for reelection as a Democrat this year but is keeping the door open to an independent run, he said Thursday.

      New Jersey’s senior senator, who is under indictment for a second time in a decade, said he is hopeful that “my exoneration will take place this summer,” allowing him to run in November’s general election.

      “Unfortunately, the present accusations I am facing — of which I am innocent and will prove so — will not allow me to have that type of dialogue and debate with political opponents that have already made it the cornerstone of their campaign,” Menendez said in a video. “New Jerseyans deserve better than that.”

      Gold Bar probably won’t be able to play spoiler even if he’s not in jail since only about 5% of Jersey voters are gullible enough to believe him. I hope New Jersey voters bounce his son out of the House too.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      Sunday’s Face the Nation (CBS) could be good. Guests are Senator Raphael Warnock and Rep. Michael McCaul. McCaul (TX), the Foreign Relations Chairman, is the House’s leading Republican Ukraine hawk, so I expect he will be asked about the stalled Ukraine aid package.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      “New Jerseyans deserve better than that.”

      Is a very true statement by Gold Bar Bob, just not in the way that totally un-selfaware he thinks.

      He is to corrupt as Tuberville is to stoopid.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I suspect Warnock will get a question or two about Gaza. He made some important points about the conflict in a Senate speech last week.

      McCaul may have something to say about the two discharge petitions gaining signatures in the House. Yesterday, retiring Rep. Ken Buck was the first Republican to sign. Buck signed both petitions, and evidently his signatures are in effect until his successor is sworn in. That will take a couple months at least.

      Last week Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole said Republicans could either bring their own package on to the floor or live with what a discharge petition brings, so Cole seems to think a successful petition is likely.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Princess: ​
       

      The Orange Fart Cloud could never do that cuz Blago’s somebody even more corrupt and could never be trusted to not figuratively shiv him.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      montanareddog

      @Princess:

      Why bother with criminal small fry like Blago? Ed Kemper is still alive, 2 years younger than TIFG, and a citizen of another state. That would be sure to win California for the 91 felony counts guy.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      Not reading the post.

      Not reading the comments.

      Pavlovian response triggered!

      FUCK BLAGO!

      I am still embarrassed that I voted for this criminal pile of radioactive shit.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Menendez’s wife Nadine is also indicted, and that gives prosecutors leverage. Maybe they’ll let the Senator save face by pleading “gilty” instead of guilty.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.