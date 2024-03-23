Hey y’all, been a bad couple days for me mentally, so I just wanted to check in and then fuck off into a dark room and try not to think or have panic attacks. And no I am not at risk I have been down this road before. I’m going back on the anti-depressants. The experiment done failed.

If you’ve had these issues yourself, you know the drill. If you haven’t, you are a lucky as all hell. I wish I could describe what I was going through so those of you who have never been through this would understand, but everything just feels off. There is a constant sense of impending doom, a pervasive fear that rolls through your body like waves. I start to get numbness in my hands, loss of peripheral vision and light sensitivity, and just this visceral panic that takes over everything. So yeah, good times.

The only thing to do is breathing exercises, exercise, sleep, and wait it out. I’ll be fine. My doctor knows, I called up my therapist, and I will make it. It does make me realize how lucky I am because I have been here before and know I will see the end. But for someone new to this, yowza.

So if I am irritable and or absent in the next few days/weeks, you know why.