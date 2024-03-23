Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sorry, I’m Struggling

Sorry, I’m Struggling

by | 66 Comments

This post is in: 

Hey y’all, been a bad couple days for me mentally, so I just wanted to check in and then fuck off into a dark room and try not to think or have panic attacks. And no I am not at risk I have been down this road before. I’m going back on the anti-depressants. The experiment done failed.

If you’ve had these issues yourself, you know the drill. If you haven’t, you are a lucky as all hell. I wish I could describe what I was going through so those of you who have never been through this would understand, but everything just feels off. There is a constant sense of impending doom, a pervasive fear that rolls through your body like waves. I start to get numbness in my hands, loss of peripheral vision and light sensitivity, and just this visceral panic that takes over everything. So yeah, good times.

The only thing to do is breathing exercises, exercise, sleep, and wait it out. I’ll be fine. My doctor knows, I called up my therapist, and I will make it. It does make me realize how lucky I am because I have been here before and know I will see the end. But for someone new to this, yowza.

So if I am irritable and or absent in the next few days/weeks, you know why.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 12xuser
  • AlisonAF
  • Another Scott
  • ArchTeryx
  • Baud
  • bjacques
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • CarolM
  • Central Planning
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Chetan Murthy
  • coin operated
  • ColoradoGuy
  • Comrade Misfit
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Damned as Random
  • Dan B
  • Devore
  • different-church-lady
  • eclare
  • Eric S.
  • Fair Economist
  • Freemark
  • frosty
  • Jackie
  • JustRuss
  • KM in NS
  • Kristine
  • Ksmiami
  • Layer8Problem
  • Mandarama
  • MomSense
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • NutmegAgain
  • OCD
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • PaulB
  • Percysowner
  • pinacacci
  • Raoul Paste
  • RSA
  • sab
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Sister Inspired Revolver of Freedom
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Sonora
  • Sorryforlaughing
  • Starfish
  • Tee
  • The Very Reverend Crimson Fire of Compassion
  • Thor Heyerdahl
  • Tony Jay
  • trollhattan
  • twbrandt
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • West of the Rockies
  • wmd
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    66Comments

    4. 4.

      Sorryforlaughing

      Had these issues, had loved ones with them for whom antidepressants also didn’t work. Do whatever you need to do for as long as you need to.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Eric S.

      I’ve been there, JC. I’ve been in therapy and on drugs for 7 years now. Take care and be good to yourself.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chetan Murthy

      Oh wow.  Take care, John, and know that we all care about your happiness and health.  And please know that you’re not alone in these struggles.  As they say, nobody makes it to 40 50 without being used goods.  I’m so glad that you know what you need to do to get thru this, and you have people you can reach out to for help.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      ArchTeryx

      I feel for you, John. I just went through 48 hours of solid panic attack and am just starting to recover. Panic attacks are like a tornado going through your head. Rest and take care of yourself. We’ll be here when you get back.

      I’m on both anti-depressant and anti-anxiety meds myself, and I STILL had one, so don’t feel this is in any way your fault. Take care of you.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      I’m sorry.  Fingers crossed that it passes soon.

      We’ll hold down the fort while you’re away.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Love and peace to you, John. It’s been great to see your (almost)-daily updates, but please don’t feel obliged to check in unless you feel like it. We’ll be here whenever you return.

      And yeah, I’ve been down that path. My own, of course, not yours, but you have my sympathy and support and acknowledgment of what you’re experiencing.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Ugh, “The Noonday Demon” strikes again.

      Lotsa people in your corner big guy.  You appear to know the drill but it’s still not easy enduring the journey this latest time around.

      Take care.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      frosty

      I haven’t been there but I know people who have. I’m glad you know what to expect. Take care of yourself. Like others before me have said, we’ll still be here*

      *It’s not like I have anything else to do… clean out the dryer lint, maybe? Alphabetize the spice rack?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      12xuser

      That happened to me when I tried to taper off the Zoloft. A couple weeks after I got to zero, I was rudely reminded of what life was like before SSRIs. That feeling of DOOM, from nowhere. Back on the pills, back to normal.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      ColoradoGuy

      Oh yeah, I know this one well. Not fun.

      The right antidepressant and the right therapist will help you turn the corner, but it takes a while. Be good to yourself in the meantime, and remind yourself it’s messed-up brain chemicals, not you.

      I don’t know why long-distance travel seems to triggers these episodes, but that’s happened to me too. Maybe it’s the sense of disorientation, combined with fatigue.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jackie

      Take care of yourself, first JC! I’m guessing this is partially due to drive lag and missing Joelle, and yes, even Thurston.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Tee

      John, give yourself credit for recognizing that you need help..Brain chemistry sucks and losing weight will also release fat soluble hormones into your system.  Finding your right dosage and getting your system working takes time.  Keep your habits and routines simple and ask about seasonal/cyclic depression as sometimes you need to adjust medications. Know that community here to support, complain to and about helps.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      wmd

      Breathing is the first thing I say to do to anyone in a crisis. After that it depends on the nature of the crisis, but hydration is usually another good thing.

      Finding some small achievable task, doing it, then thinking about accomplishing things can help break the doom loop for some people. I think your pack of jackals appreciates these check ins, and it’s something small you can do. Bonus: it gets the jackals a chance to be compassionate and for you to get told many care about you.

      Therapy is a good choice too, and there’s no shame in pharmaceutical help.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Central Planning

      Maybe you should go back to AZ.

      ETA: not trying to be a smartass or anything. You seemed happy when you posted out there.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Sister Inspired Revolver of Freedom

      Been there, done that, ain’t it brutal? But if I can come out of the other side, you sure af can. Do what you know you need to do. Check in every once in a while, so we know how things are going. Be well. Take care.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Tony Jay

      Yeah, panic/anxiety attacks are the pits. Malfunctioning monkey-brain defensive strategy eating its own tail and crapping all over the tablecloths.

      Fuck’em, as the motto goes. We’ll see you when you get back.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      NotMax

      Oh my. That you found the wherewithal to post anything is a good sign.

      And bundle up. Looks to be a cold weather weekend in your area.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ksmiami

      Please take care of yourself and there’s no harm in the phrase “better living through chemistry…”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Sonora

      Sending good vibes from AZ.  Take care and all the time you need.  I recommend a daily dose of cat videos to enhance your treatment.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      PaulB

      John, thank you for being honest about your struggle. That takes real courage. Taking care of yourself is your top priority. Do what you need to do, take whatever break you need. Everyone here wishes you well and will wait for your return.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      cain

      Sorry you are struggling but glad that you have the tools and clear mind to know that you will get through it. So glad you gave up alcohol !

      You might consider micro-dosing on psilocybin. It has helped my wife.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ohio Mom

      You are doing all the right things, it just may take a while for all the right things to kick in, but they will.

      Joining everyone else in saying, take care of yourself, we are all pulling for you.

      Sign me,
      Another fan of SSRIs

      Reply
    46. 46.

      CarolM

      @12xuser: I appreciate your comment, I tried last month to stop taking sertraline and after a few weeks I had that awful feeling of doom every morning. I started taking it again last week and expect that I’ll slowly start to feel better. I’m glad to see from John’s post that although he may feel miserable now, he knows what is going on and knows what to do to get better. Thanks to all the Balloon Juice community for being such supportive, kind people!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      Take care of yourself & take your cues from the cats. Cats are masters of self-care. And they’re both soft, furry & warm!

      Reply
    51. 51.

      NutmegAgain

      Like many jackals, I’ve been there myself. I think it’s incredibly brave of you to put your situation right out there. Not gonna add any platitudes, except wish you well.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      trollhattan

      Be well, be good to yourself, know throughout the ordeal that you are loved by many.

      Except that jerk up in the next holler, you know the one.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @wmd:

      Breathing is the first thing I say to do to anyone in a crisis.

      One thing I have realised about breathing (in crisis moments or whenever) is that before you INHALE that great lungful of clean air, you need to EXHALE all the toxic air in your system. It takes a little bit of conscious attention, because your instinct is going to be to BREATHE IN immediately — but a couple of days of mindfulness will quickly train you to first BREATHE OUT, to expel the bad air. Then, and only then, should you start breathing in … and out … and in … and out ….

      It makes a lot of positive difference.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Layer8Problem

      You’ve got lots of people out here on the etheric waves who care and who know the terrain.  Give a yell if you need to talk.  We’ll all be here thinking of you and we promise not to mess up the place.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      different-church-lady

      Dude, take care of yourself and don’t worry about us, we’ll just keep on bickering here as usual.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Damned as Random

      I know the drill. Can’t get rid of the pills. I tried that and nearly wound up in the hospital. Go to bed and wait it out. Don’t do anything stupid

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.