As we settle in for more March Madness, thought some good news basketball stories would be fun:

This one is old, but get the tissues:

There’s always one of these proving kids are just…amazing

And just because Pink makes me happy. Love that it was like the world’s largest game of charades as they try to explain to her what’s happening. And her pianist is a kick.

That’s all I got for you this weekend. I’ll try and put together the climate posts for next weekend. I do have some good stuff set aside to share.

I’m not a huge March Madness fan, though I LOVE, LOVE, basketball (GO Nuggets!) but with CSU in a game (sad to see them go in the second game) and CU men’s and women’s teams kicking butt, I have been checking in on those games. And I’ve got the gardening bug and have been doing what I can before the next snowstorm, including digging up a flagstone path and patio in the middle of my backyard. That works off a ton of stress.

And for those wanting an update, Zander is still having good days – yesterday we went out and sat in the sun, his favorite thing to do. Last night he slept on top of my head, like he always does, and decided when he wanted attention he would swish his big Maine Coon tail across my face until I petted him (that would never fly when he was well). We are coming near time, but I’ll take the good days we have left.

What’s your good news this weekend?

