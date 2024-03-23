Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

We still have time to mess this up!

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Fight them, without becoming them!

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Make The World A Better Place / Saturday Good News: Basketball Stories/March Madness Open Thread

Saturday Good News: Basketball Stories/March Madness Open Thread

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , ,

As we settle in for more March Madness, thought some good news basketball stories would be fun:

This one is old, but get the tissues:

There’s always one of these proving kids are just…amazing

And just because Pink makes me happy. Love that it was like the world’s largest game of charades as they try to explain to her what’s happening. And her pianist is a kick.

That’s all I got for you this weekend. I’ll try and put together the climate posts for next weekend. I do have some good stuff set aside to share.

I’m not a huge March Madness fan, though I LOVE, LOVE, basketball (GO Nuggets!) but with CSU in a game (sad to see them go in the second game) and CU men’s and women’s teams kicking butt, I have been checking in on those games.  And I’ve got the gardening bug and have been doing what I can before the next snowstorm, including digging up a flagstone path and patio in the middle of my backyard. That works off a ton of stress.

And for those wanting an update, Zander is still having good days – yesterday we went out and sat in the sun, his favorite thing to do. Last night he slept on top of my head, like he always does, and decided when he wanted attention he would swish his big Maine Coon tail across my face until I petted him (that would never fly when he was well). We are coming near time, but I’ll take the good days we have left.

What’s your good news this weekend?

Good news and March Madness open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Butch
  • CaseyL
  • Dangerman
  • Gin & Tonic
  • lowtechcyclist
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Phylllis
  • Rusty
  • scav
  • Spanky
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      The USC* women’s team got off to a rousing start, demolishing Presbyterian College, 91-39.

      I feel kinda bad that Presbyterian had to face them in the opening round – my wife taught there for a year, and one of my grad school friends is a professor there.  But them’s the breaks.

      *That’s University of South Carolina, in this case.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      Dan Curtis’s (Dark Shadows creator) Dracula is on Svengoolie tonight, so that should be interesting.

      Go Tarheels!  Go Cyclones!  Go Illini!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Butch

      I lived in DC briefly and when I was there someone gave me tickets to see the pro basketball team – I think it was called the Capitals.  I decided that the best way to watch basketball is to sit in the bar until the last two minutes of the game.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      Imagine being a big enough Pink fan that you go to see her in concert near your due date. She should send the parents a bouquet or something, at the very least.

      It’s good to hear Zander is still being Zander :).

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Rusty

      Here is good news, March Madness crossover story.  Yale #13, which beat #4 Auburn, didn’t have their pep band with them.  So the pep band for Idaho who was playing at the same site quick learned the Yale fight song and someone found them all Yale t-shirts. I like to think that the close Yale win was maybe a bit in part because of their impromptu pep band.  Musicians being the best!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Phylllis

      @lowtechcyclist: Give PC credit, they stayed in the game and ran their plays. As for the rest of South Carolina men’s hoops, our lonely eyes now turn to Clemson. But the future looks bright for the Gamecock men.

      And we are loving the Yale Bulldogs today. Because f*ck Bruce Pearl, and his spiritual twin, Kim Mulkey.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Dangerman

      In honor of March Madness. This goes back a few years; 1992, I think.

      Hank Gathers had just passed. LMU was playing Michigan in the First Round.

      What LMU did to Michigan still brings shivers; destroyed them as the Cinderella dog. Jeff Fryer dropped 11 3’s on them. The other might, the Oakland player dropped 10.

      But the LMU/Michigan game was something special; if you love beautiful basketball and March Madness, that one might be on YouTube someplace.

      ETA: Purest shot I ever saw? Brad Holland. Good grief. Jason Kapono probably is up there. Fryer that day at least was their equal.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.