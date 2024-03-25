Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good News Open Thread: Andy Kim for Senate!

Per the Washington Post, “In New Jersey, an insurgent upends a Democratic machine”:
Kim, a third-term congressman from the state’s Philadelphia suburbs, had just thumped Tammy Murphy, the wife of the popular governor, Phil Murphy (D), by nearly 20 percentage points in her home county to collect the endorsement for the Senate nomination.

Kim both secured the Monmouth Democrat’s “line” — a top placement on the June 4 primary ballot — and jolted the state’s Democrats into realizing they had their first real battle for a statewide nomination in nearly 25 years…

Kim, 41, has turned the Senate race into something bigger than just a fight over who should replace the state’s senior senator, Bob Menendez (D), who faces a felony corruption trial later this year and is mulling running as an independent.

Now Kim is trying to fight against the system of these county party chiefs, both through running to defeat their handpicked candidate, Murphy, and by battling in court to try to outlaw the “line” system.

“It’s more of a movement to try to restore power back to the citizen, to the voters, to the people. And that appeals to a wide swath,” Kim said.

This is not one of the standard ideological battles of far-left progressives against mainstream liberals that have dominated the last decade of Democratic politics. Kim, a Rhodes scholar, served in the State Department and on the National Security Council under the Bush and Obama administrations. He jumped into politics in 2018, even though he was a long shot in a GOP district.

He eventually received large establishment backing and eked out a win by 1 percentage point. He has positioned himself more along the lines of other national security experts from that massive Democratic class of 2018, smart technocrats who don’t embrace the rage-against-the-machine ethos of the self-proclaimed “Squad” of far-left liberals…

One scorecard, ranking votes from 2021 when Democrats moved an aggressive agenda, gave Kim an 80 percent liberal rating, tying for seventh most liberal out of the state’s 10 Democrats in the House…

Much more, including details of ‘the line’, at the link.

What makes this a bigger deal than just another primary in a fairly safe Democratic state is that it managed to bring to the fore an almost comical feature of New Jersey politics — something called “the line,” which allows county party chairs the ability to exercise an absurd power over the design of ballots to assist their chosen candidates. Machines have long half-lives. But it seems questionable whether the line will survive this race, whether it goes down in the current court fight or just can’t withstand the new scrutiny the race has brought to it. If it is done that will deal a pretty debilitating blow to the party machines in New Jersey…

I’m no expert on New Jersey politics. But the real factor here is that Kim was willing to risk everything at just the right moment. My recollection is that he announced his candidacy the day after the original Menendez indictment. (I guess we have to be clear that Menendez was indicted before and beat the rap. I mean, the original indictment this time, before the various superseding indictments.) The key I think is that Kim got in fast before the machine really realized that Menendez was toast. And because they didn’t yet realize that Menendez was done, they hadn’t had a chance yet to get behind and coalesce around a new person. That ended up being Murphy, the wife of the current governor.

This gave Kim a critical window of opportunity that he used almost perfectly.

Kim had enough of a national brand, in part based on the iconic photos of him literally sweeping up the glass and debris of January 6th, that he was able to build momentum and raise money. He also gained mightily from his willingness to say, more or less on day one, fuck this. This crook should not be senator. I’m going to challenge him.

Every other Democrat was still caught off guard and uncertain how to react, not withstanding the fact that Menendez has long been fairly notorious. Rightly or wrongly I think many people at least figured he’d keep his nose clean after he beat his previous high profile federal charges. Oh well.

Too soon to say it’s 100% over. Kim hasn’t been elected senator yet. But it certainly seems like one of those the fates favor the bold kind of moments.

 
New Jersey Democratic voter:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Glad the better candidate will be the nominee, but good on Murphy for dropping out. Too many politicians put their ego first.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I like and admire Andy Kim tremendously, from all I’ve seen so far. Look forward to supporting his candidacy.

      @Baud: Agree about Murphy. That was a class move.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Miss Bianca

      @Baud: I second (or third) this emotion. It was the right thing to do, and it was classy of Kim to acknowledge and respect that.

      Kim seems pretty classy just in general. *And* he’s a Star Wars nerd. I love it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hrprogressive

      If we had a Congress full of people like Andy Kim, and without any like Bob Menendez, this country might actually come close to living up to its aspirations.

      Fuck Menendez, and here’s hoping for Senator Kim ASAFP.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      My WAG is that Tammy Murphy was expecting a coronation rather than a real contest, just plain wasn’t ready for the latter, and had the sense to drop out when she realized that’s what she was looking at.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lyrebird

      @Baud: Glad the better candidate will be the nominee, but good on Murphy for dropping out. Too many politicians put their ego first.

      Ditto.  Massive respect for Tammy Murphy here, and massive excitement for the Kim campaign!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Lyrebird

      @lowtechcyclist: Who knows?  Maybe she’d been planning to run for years – not like Sen. Menendez’ corruption is some new thing, just him not skating.  Either way, NJ Dems show once again that they’re the anti-trump!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      Who’s going to run for his house seat? Hopefully,  it will be someone good.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      He’s a good egg, Rep Kim.

      [narrator: technically, Andy Kim is not an egg]

      Millennium Falcon as wedding gift has to be some kind of Peak Nerd. Hope he hid that box well, all these years.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Geminid

      @Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony: Kim flipped that seat in 2018, and I think the Democratic legislature shored it up some in the 2021 redistricting round. So a good Democratic candidate ought to be able to hold it.

      The Democratic House Class of 2018 was a very talented one, and it’s no surprise that it’s members are starting to challenge for higher office. Like Andy Kim, Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin is running for Senate, and Abigail Spanberger is favored to be Virginia’s next Governor. New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland was the first to move up when Joe Biden named her Interior Secretary in 2021.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rodwell

      New Jersey resident.  I have been donating to Rep Kim, since his first campaign.  I am not in his district, but my representative (Mikie Sherrill) did not need my donations and defeating MacArthur who authored the plan to get rid of Obamacare (ACA) was important.  After the Menendez’s indictment, only Kim had the courage to challenge him.  Only after Menendez weaknesses were apparent did Tammy Murphy entered the race.  Andy Kim represents the best of what we are in New Jersey.  I am glad there will not be a primary fight.  I can donate more the Ballon Juice fundraisers.

      Reply

