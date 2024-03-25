Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

The revolution will be supervised.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

“But what about the lurkers?”

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Cole is on a roll !

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / One Day at a Time

One Day at a Time

by | 66 Comments

This post is in: 

I don’t want to cause problems for someone else, so I have decided to put this discussion of my mental status below the fold. If you’re sick of reading about it or worry it may impact you negatively, just scroll on by. I assure you that I am more sick of living it than you are reading about it, but this is a full service blog.

At any rate, woke up this morning, sun was coming through the curtains, and I told myself that I was going to confront the day and it was going to be a good one. This lasted about thirty seconds after I got out of bed and both cats started screaming for breakfast, I looked and saw my dismantled computer that I had to take to the shop for repair, and the spiral began.

Before I left for Arizona I had scheduled a blood draw for this morning so that I could go into my spring checkup with the doctor armed with all the necessary data, so I went and did that. It was awful and bright and the place was full of physically unwell people. Got out of there alive, went and dropped off the computer, and then headed to Kroger.

My parents came back today so I was going to pick them up some stuff, and I went into the store, got a cart, and not sure if you know this, but one of the side effects of anxiety for people is a histamine effect, and I had to go to the bathroom. So I went to the bathroom, came out, and my cart was gone. I looked for it, could not find it, couldn’t figure out if I was losing my mind, and the cognitive load of simply getting another cart was too much so instead I went out to the car and pulled into a spot in the shade behind the store and cried.

After I had my shit together I called the doctor and said I need to come in today, so they scheduled me at 3 pm. Got in, and all my bloodwork from 8 am was already done, and wouldn’t you know it, it was great. Like cholesterol and triglyceride levels that were not just good for my age but straight up good. Was officially down 22 lbs according to their scales, and it appears my body is fine and my head is just shit.

I talked with her for a while and she said she wanted to do an EKG just to rule that out for my piece of mind, we did it, and it was normal. Basically, we agreed that for now the diagnosis is I am nuts and having a major anxiety episode. Just talking to her and getting the bloodwork results lowered my blood pressure (she tested it when I got there and it was through the roof) and it was normal by the time I left.

I apparently have another sinus infection on top of everything else, so she told me to get some flonase and mucinex, and then put me on two short term anxiety meds- atarax and buspar. She was very kind and patient with me, and sent me on my way.

I have no experience with the meds- I had been prescribed atarax before but never took it because it was a “just in case” thing, but I dutifully took both WITHOUT GOOGLING either, and I feel a lot better right now. I don’t think I should operate anything more dangerous than a keyboard, but for the first time in a week I do not feel completely insane and spiraling.

So that is where we are now- 24 hours later, not great, but better. I’ll fucking take that. I even wrote this post in one sitting. Thanks for listening.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam Lang
  • AM in NC
  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Barbara
  • Barry
  • Baud
  • BretH
  • CaseyL
  • catbirdman
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Citizen Scientist
  • ColoradoGuy
  • Damien
  • Dangerman
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • frosty
  • geg6
  • grumbles
  • hrprogressive
  • Ida Slapter
  • Juju
  • karen marie
  • Ken Adler
  • Kristine
  • Leto
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Lyrebird
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Manyakitty
  • MazeDancer
  • Miss Bianca
  • MobiusKlein
  • MomSense
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Pink Tie
  • Quadrillipede
  • Raoul Paste
  • raven
  • Ruckus
  • Ryan
  • sab
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SteveinPHX
  • stinger
  • SW
  • TaMara
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    66Comments

    3. 3.

      SW

      Hang in there buddy.  The physical stuff is great news.  Our mental state is an electro chemical phenomenon.  There is really no such thing as normal. It is a broad spectrum.  We just need to achieve comfortable.  You are on your way.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Adam Lang

      Oh god have I been there. Never as bad as you have it, since I tried getting off with a super slow taper, so when I hit a level that wasn’t tolerable it still wasn’t too terrible and I could just tweak it back upwards. Can’t easily imagine what it would have been like to try going cold turkey.

      You’ll feel better. I hope it’s soon.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      karen marie

      Anti-anxiety medications are THE BEST.  I’ve never taken either of the ones mentioned, only alprazolam, but that shit is WONDERFUL.  Unfortunately, I’ve had problems getting a regular prescription.  If you ask for it, it’s “seeking” behavior, but if you don’t ask for it, you don’t get it.  Motherfuckers.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Damien

      I think I speak for regulars and lurkers when I say we love and care about you, John.  I’ve been lurking here on and off since before Obama 08, and your openness with your struggles and victories in all manner of your life is what keeps bringing me back; I’m glad that you aren’t spiraling anymore, I’m glad you were strong enough to reach out in your time of need, and I’m glad that you were heard.

      Thank you, John.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sab

      I have spent years listless and often non-functional with simple tasks.

      I thought depression was deeply sad. I did not have a clue that my listless non-functioning might be depression.

      Mentionned last night’s comment section to my husband and he agreed on the depression but was surprised that I had never mentionned it to him. Communicationis useful. All of us should do it more often.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      Good on you for just hanging in there and getting through the day, John. I know it couldn’t have been easy to deal with all that shit. And I’m glad you got some anxiety meds. And congrats on losing weight and generally getting healthier while you were in AZ, losing weight ain’t easy.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Lyrebird

      Better is AWESOME!!!

      From a reader who can’t take mucinex %-) but doesn’t assume you have the same body anyhow!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Dangerman

      I have a couple books at home; one for diet for depression and anxiety and one for PTSD. Not diagnosing you! Just good books to read on simple things to do to “get well”. I’ll look them up later. Also, there is a Youtube Hypnotherapist that is outstanding. Michael Sealy, IIRC. Really fine videos. FWIW, I’m very hypnotic (or whatever the word should be).

      Also, consider even more alternative treatments. For example, I’ve done isolation chambers. Or floats if you prefer. I think everyone has a different experience so I don’t talk about what happens to me from a float. Same with tripping out to binaural beats.

      The brain is a funny thing.

      Hang in there, Dude.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MomSense

      Sending my best to you, Cole.  Going through it with one of my sons and it’s so tough.  I’m really glad you are sharing with us.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      BretH

      Glad to hear. Not a daily poster but a long time reader who can’t overstate the value this site and community brings, starting and ending with your posts, John. Thanks and hope things look up sooner than later, but either way, here for the duration.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      sab

      @MomSense: We went through it with a stepson, so I think I kept quiet about me because he was in so much pain and we were so afraid and I was just feeling listtless and pointless but nothing urgent. But every morning why even get up?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      geg6

      Good on you, John, both for the good news on your general health and on seeking help, getting it and following through.  Glad you’re doing better and here’s hoping that keeps happening and that you’re back in a good place soon.  I bet Joe has been worried sick and I hope she can relax a bit now, too.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      eclare

      So glad to read that you reached out and got help.  As Baud wrote, better is good.

      I have had a couple of panic attacks in my life, and that gives me a small insight into what you are experiencing.  They were terrifying.  You, and everyone else dealing with mental health issues, have my best wishes for better tomorrows.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Tony Jay

      Yup. Better breeds better. Little bricks of better building on each other until you’re up above the smog and can breathe again.

      It’ll happen, dude. You’re doing the work, that’s always Step 1 to Eleventy.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      sab

      @MomSense: When we get Dad moved safely to a better nursing home this week I will worry more about me. Glad I finally let my husband know about my issues. Not surprised he knew but was afraid to discuss. Communication is often helpful.

      Week started normal, turned traumatic then wound up hopeful. I am too old for this but Dad is 99+ for this also.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Leto

      Glad today was better. Everyone here is doing nothing but sending posi thoughts your way. One day at a time :)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      PaulWartenberg

      Better is good. taking care of the sinuses is good. Taking care of the anxiety is good.

      I need to look into anxiety medications myself. My counselor wants my primary care physician’s input this week.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Pink Tie

      Anxiety sufferer here too… the bodily aspects can be as upsetting and uncomfortable as anything going on in your mind. I’m hoping you, and anyone here struggling with similar, will continue to feel even better.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      @TaMara: Now that’s where the BJ hermitage should be….

      Feel better.  Tell the cats it was their fault for screaming for breakfast.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      ColoradoGuy

      Better living through chemistry. Until we have an electronic gizmo where you turn a few knobs and control brain physiology, chemistry is the best we have. PTSD really does a number on brain physiology, so chemistry, binaural beats, EMDR, and a few other interventions are all we have. Might as well take advantage of it.

      You might minimize the number of daily tasks so you don’t get task-saturated (the #1 danger for pilots). Settle on no more than two tasks a day, knowing more will come out of nowhere.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Citizen Scientist

      Hang in there JC.  Glad you’re able to keep your head up mostly.  And thank you for sharing; your tales help me realize that I am not alone.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Raoul Paste

      So you took care of business in a responsible way, even though you didn’t feel like it.   Any shrink would give you an A+.  Buddy, you have skills

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MobiusKlein

      My wife’s experience with anxiety / depression track – that sometimes she needs the pharmaceutical help to break the anxiety cycle.  Also cut out the coffee while you have those kinds of issues.

      Sincerely,
      Not Your Doctor.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Miss Bianca

      John, so sorry you are going through this, but I can totally relate. Have been a terrible depressive for much of my life myself. Just keep on talking to us, and hope that the sun starts shining soon!

      Glad you are able to do your self-care, too.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      SteveinPHX

      Sounds like progress Bud! It won’t be rockit-like fast, but it will happen.
      “Time heals all wounds.” (So old, it was probably first uttered in a Cro-Magnon cave, but has some truth)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      MagdaInBlack

      John, I have lost track of the number of times in the past I had to walk out of a business because I simply could not deal and the feeling of “I have to get out of here right now” overwhelmed me.

      I am glad you went to your Dr and I am glad you can say you are feeling a wee bit better

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ida Slapter

      Better living through chemistry, Cole.

      Some of us just need that, myself included. So glad things are working for you. Keep moving forward.

      You’re in my thoughts every day.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Barbara

      Good luck John.  My daughter suffers from anxiety and depression and it can take patience to get the right approach.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Anne Laurie

      Better is great, and so is finding the strength to go to your doctor.

      Didn’t want to overstep, but I did kinda wonder if returning to West Virginia’s burgeoning early pollen season might’ve been a factor in your latest onset — if your body interprets a sudden rise in histamine levels as OMG TIME TO BE ANXIOUS!!! I’ve known people who start taking allergy meds ‘pre-season’, or just stay on them year-round, because apparently yes anxiety disorder can be triggered by ‘ordinary’ allergens in those who are subject to both. (To repeat: Sometimes it sucks that we’re made of meat jelly… )

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Ohio Mom

      What a good doctor!

      It was very smart of you Cole to insist on seeing her. You’re taking good care of yourself, which is no small thing.

      And hooray for psychotropic meds.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      Yes it is good but good is good and better is better.

      OK, now that I got that out of my system, yes, better is better. And one can be good without it being better, and one can be better without it being good.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      catbirdman

      This is fantastic news — I know it’s baby steps, but you’re prioritizing things like getting the blood drawn and running the tests. I’m so glad the results are encouraging, and that you’re feeling a bit better on the meds. One breath, one step, one doctor’s appointment at a time. Keep the faith!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Another Scott

      Indeed, one day at a time.

      I’m glad things are getting better. Better is all we can reasonably hope for – incremental progress. Keep pushing the boulder up the hill.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Dangerman

      @TaMara: I would definitely try psilocybin. Not Ketamine. I think that fucked up Elon Musk. Course, he was already out there.

      Same with a wonder drug for sleep (blanking on the name right now) that I think fucked up Tiger Woods when he went off the rails a few years back. Fatherhood seems to have brought him back.

      I would love to try (and I am going to screw up the name) ayahuasca but I don’t really want to fly ti Costa Rica.

      The wonders of neuroplasticity, etc.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      karen marie

      @TaMara:   I laugh when people talk about taking psilocybin for mental health.  The last time I ate mushrooms was somewhere around 1983.  I’d done LSD, mushrooms and Ecstasy before but that day being that high was just boring!  It was murder wishing I could make it stop, knowing that I had to wait it out.  I can picture where I waited – a bench in the Boston Public Garden, between Arlington and Beacon Streets.  It was a lovely sunny day but, fergawdsakes, it took forever to come down.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kristine

      Glad you got in to see your doctor, Cole, and that she gave you meds that appear to have helped.

      Congrats on good bloodwork. That really is a BFD for anyone.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Quadrillipede

      I’m less of a medical professional, more an enthusiastic amateur, but taking a low/sub-psychedelic amount of psilocybin mushroom material from time to time helps me get into a more empathic and less drastically overanalytical state of mind. But we are all different, and what works for you may not work for you.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.