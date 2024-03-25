President Biden is bringing his best game.
Wowser, what could go wrong here?
This is a huge national security risk. https://t.co/u599vIM6Ug
— Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) March 25, 2024
And this:
Made this point just now to @SarahLongwell25 while recording our @BulwarkOnline pod: If I were the NYAG’s office, I’m not sure I wouldn’t be pleased with the Appellate Division’s order cutting back Trump’s bond to $175 million. The reason is that if Trump can actually bond that…
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 25, 2024
.
That of course assumes Trump can post the $175m. But if he can’t, the State isn’t any worse off than it otherwise would have been—it would have to chase Trump around for the full amount ….
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 25, 2024
.
This is the clearest summary I have seen yet:
Update:
Financial fraud: Appellate grants in part his motion for a stay of asset seizures by lowering the bond requirement to $175 million. He has 10 days to post it and cannot borrow from NY Institutions. The full judgment ($464M + interest) stands pending appeal.
Election…
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 25, 2024
.
Between this and the US abstaining today at the UN, Bibi is apparently not having a good day.
🚨BREAKING: Conservative Minister Gideon Saar resigns, and his party will leave Netanyahu’s emergency government
🚨Why it matters: Saar’s move will put more pressure on Benny Gantz and his centrist party to leave the government too
— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) March 25, 2024
Good things are happening on a lot of fronts; now we just need to fund Ukraine.
I would sleep a lot better at night if we could do that.
Open thread.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings