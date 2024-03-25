President Biden is bringing his best game.

Wowser, what could go wrong here?

This is a huge national security risk. https://t.co/u599vIM6Ug — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) March 25, 2024

And this:

Made this point just now to @SarahLongwell25 while recording our @BulwarkOnline pod: If I were the NYAG’s office, I’m not sure I wouldn’t be pleased with the Appellate Division’s order cutting back Trump’s bond to $175 million. The reason is that if Trump can actually bond that… — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 25, 2024



That of course assumes Trump can post the $175m. But if he can’t, the State isn’t any worse off than it otherwise would have been—it would have to chase Trump around for the full amount …. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 25, 2024

This is the clearest summary I have seen yet:

Update: Financial fraud: Appellate grants in part his motion for a stay of asset seizures by lowering the bond requirement to $175 million. He has 10 days to post it and cannot borrow from NY Institutions. The full judgment ($464M + interest) stands pending appeal. Election… — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 25, 2024



Between this and the US abstaining today at the UN, Bibi is apparently not having a good day.

🚨BREAKING: Conservative Minister Gideon Saar resigns, and his party will leave Netanyahu’s emergency government

🚨Why it matters: Saar’s move will put more pressure on Benny Gantz and his centrist party to leave the government too — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) March 25, 2024

Good things are happening on a lot of fronts; now we just need to fund Ukraine.

I would sleep a lot better at night if we could do that.

