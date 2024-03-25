Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Slow News Day (Yes, That's Sarcasm)

Slow News Day (Yes, That's Sarcasm)

President Biden is bringing his best game.

Slow News Day 1

Wowser, what could go wrong here?

And this:


.

.
This is the clearest summary I have seen yet:


.

Between this and the US abstaining today at the UN, Bibi is apparently not having a good day.

Good things are happening on a lot of fronts; now we just need to fund Ukraine.

I would sleep a lot better at night if we could do that.

Open thread.

    31Comments

    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @rikyrah: ​
       

      When I came of voting age and look back at social issues of the last 43 years, there’s a ton of things I never thought I’d ever see happen:

      1) We’d elect a black man president.
      2) “Gay rights” (and everything related) would ever be put into law much less gain the kind of widespread acceptance we now see.
      3) The GOP become a party of the USSR/Russia.

      The song the British played when surrendering at Yorktown remains as pertinent then as it does today.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      In some ways, we are on a roller coaster, with a madman at the switch.  We have no control over the ups and downs, and we can’t get off.

      This is part of why I believe it’s so important that we are raising money for the groups with boots on the ground.  We can’t see the results day by day, but we are building something good that will pay off in November.

      We can’t afford to lose heart.  At least not for any longer than it takes for us to dust ourselves off and get back in the fight.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Miss Bianca

      May be a slow news day for some, but not for me. Found out last night my younger brother was in the hospital. Found out this morning that it was because he had a massive stroke.

      And I’m sitting literally up to my ass in snow hundreds of miles away and there’s not a damn thing I can do about the whole situation except talk to his doctors on the phone.

      Hope none of the rest of you have anything that exciting going on!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Old Man Shadow

      I can’t recall the last time the US hasn’t vetoed a resolution to shield Israel. Biden has to be pretty peeved with Bibi.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cmorenc

      I agree with Conway: also, it’s going to be easier to convince normies that if Trump is unable to come up with the revised bond amount without tapping foreign sources, that is both a big conflict of interest for a Presidential candidate and that Trump isn’t nearly the smart billionaire businessman he claims to be, but a precariously leveraged swashbuckler whose fortune is built on a house of cards.

      Also, $175 million sounds more like an amount he should be able to come up with according to his claims of wealth than $400+ million.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @WaterGirl: ​ we can’t get off.

      I did last week, totally disconnected from the news and had no idea of anything that was happening. It was nice and when the week was done, getting back on the roller coaster didn’t sound so bad.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Shalimar

      Did something happen today?  Sorry, been busy writing my future New York Times Op-Ed: Benedict Arnold, Free Speech Hero of the Revolution

      The article after that will ask the critical question: Does Joe Biden have to know his son had naked pictures on his phone to be impeached, or is this a high crime that doesn’t require any mens rea?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Miss Bianca

      @Kristine: Unfortunately, it had been 48 hours since anyone had heard from him – his coworkers finally did a wellness check because he hadn’t been to work in three days – so it’s very unlikely to have been caught early enough for a full recovery.

      But, let’s not borrow trouble…

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jay

      Beirut, Lebanon – Abbas Baalbaki, an environmental chemistry researcher at the American University in Beirut (AUB), has been looking at white phosphorous dropped by Israel onto Lebanese soil for nearly six months.

      Then, one day, a sample he and a colleague were looking at burst into flames.

      That should not have happened. The samples had been dropped over Kfar Kila on October 17 and collected on November 10 after it had rained in the area.

      They had been “spent” for nearly a month by the time Baalbaki tested them.

      He had read all the literature on white phosphorous and taken all the precautions – the samples should not have been active.

      “[They] began emitting fumes,” Baalbaki recounted to Al Jazeera.

      A few seconds of exposure to the fumes was enough to give Baalbaki brain fog, lack of concentration, extreme headaches, fatigue and stomach cramps for days.

      “I called my colleague and asked him how he was feeling,” he said. “He had the same symptoms.

      “I hadn’t understood how toxic it is.”

      https://www.aljazeera.com/features/longform/2024/3/25/israels-toxic-legacy-bombing-southern-lebanon-with-white-phosphorus

      Israel is creating an Environmental “dead zone” in southern Lebanon, which provides 80% of Lebanon’s agriculture.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Josie

      @WaterGirl: This is a direct quote from the court’s order. Note provision # 4.

      “It is ordered that the motion is granted to the extent of staying enforcement of
      those portions of the Judgment (1) ordering disgorgement to the Attorney General of
      $464,576,230.62, conditioned on defendants-appellants posting, within ten (10) days of
      the date of this order, an undertaking in the amount of $175 million dollars; (2)
      permanently barring defendants Weisselberg and McConney from serving in the
      financial control function of any New York corporation or similar business entity; (3)
      barring defendants Donald J. Trump, Weisselberg and McConney from serving as an
      officer or director of any New York corporation for three years; (4) barring defendant
      Donald J. Trump and the corporate defendants from applying for loans from New York
      financial institutions for three years; and (5) barring defendants Donald Trump, Jr. and
      Eric Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation in New
      York for two years.”

      If there is anything contradicting this, I haven’t found it.

      Reply

