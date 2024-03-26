Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Afternoon Open Thread

All the news  this week has worn me out, and it’s only – checks computer, yep, it’s only Tuesday.

Trump sets the dogs on Judge Merchan and his daughter, Merchan puts a gag or oder in place for Trump, seems like the case before the Supreme Court is mostly going the way it should, and Ronna is out at NBC.  They need to fire the two people who approved the hire.

I’m too tired to write much or add links, so talk among yourselves.

Oh, and I vacuumed all the dog beds yesterday and then forgot to put them all back in place.

Henry didn’t seem to mind at all!

Totally open thread.

    4. 4.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      I’m a cat lady, but Henry is the cutest!! And yes, he does look like a lamb :-)

    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      Guy you don’t give a fuck about picks a running mate you will likewise, not give a fuck about. On behalf of California, sorry.

      Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced tech lawyer and major campaign supporter Nicole Shanahan, 38, as his Vice Presidential running mate Tuesday afternoon in Oakland.

      “I wanted a vice president who shared my passion for healthy, wholesome foods, chemical free, from regenerative agriculture, from good soils,” he said. “And I found exactly the right person.”

      Shanahan, who previously contributed to President Joe Biden’s campaign, has been a supporter of Kennedy’s presidential bid since he announced he was running as a Democrat in April 2023. She helped pay for and plan his $4 million Super Bowl ad, of which other members of the Kennedy family disapproved.

      The attorney, tech entrepreneur and philanthropist was previously married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin. She founded the Bia-Echo Foundation, which supports “reproductive longevity” as well as criminal justice reform efforts and the climate crisis.

      “She has used, over the past several years, cutting edge technology including AI to calculate the catastrophic health consequences of toxins in our soil, our air, our water and our food,” Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, said Tuesday. A Wall Street Journal story accused Shanahan of having an affair with Elon Musk in 2022, which Shanahan and Musk both strongly disputed.

      Shanahan wrote an essay for People Magazine last year outlining the career setbacks, stress and anxiety the rumors caused. “I can’t think of anything worse for a professional woman’s career than publicly shaming her for a sexual act,” she wrote. She has said in the past that she is not an “anti-vaxxer,” but “does wonder about vaccine injuries.”

      [“I’m just asking questions!”]

      After receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and subsequent booster vaccines, she told Newsweek that she’s suffered “significant health issues” afterward, and wonders if they are related. “From our first meeting,” Kennedy said, “Nicole’s intellectual capacity left me awestruck. I knew right then I wanted her as my vice president and I knew America was going to fall in love with her.”

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/election/article287111840.html#storylink=cpy

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan: I don’t care enough about him to read the story, but I read the name of his so-called running mate, and said “who”?

      I read yesterday that all the signatures he had turned in for (maybe?) Nevada don’t count because they didn’t list a V.P.

      Too bad, so sad.

