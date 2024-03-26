All the news this week has worn me out, and it’s only – checks computer, yep, it’s only Tuesday.

Trump sets the dogs on Judge Merchan and his daughter, Merchan puts a gag or oder in place for Trump, seems like the case before the Supreme Court is mostly going the way it should, and Ronna is out at NBC. They need to fire the two people who approved the hire.

I’m too tired to write much or add links, so talk among yourselves.

Oh, and I vacuumed all the dog beds yesterday and then forgot to put them all back in place.

Henry didn’t seem to mind at all!

Totally open thread.