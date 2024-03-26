Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

The words do not have to be perfect.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

American History and Black History can not be separated.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

So many bastards, so little time.

Cole is on a roll !

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Accidentally Like a Martyr

Accidentally Like a Martyr

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: 

After the big shitshow that was sparked by hiring noted cipher Ronna McDaniel, it looks like she’s going to get the boot at NBC.   I agree with Steve M that this is the best thing that could have happened to her.   Apparently, she’s a decent fundraiser, but she’d have to be at least decent to run the RNC.  But what are her other qualifications to be a commentator (not that most of them have many)?  And, Jesus, the baggage she’s carrying.

Aside from the Jan 6 stuff, which is disqualifying in itself, the whole name thing is beyond creepy.   She’s the granddaughter and niece of two major Republican players, and she threw that away to kiss more of Trumps big old orange ass.  That shows a lack of character that is still pretty notable, even in a coarse political time like ours.

So, now she’s going to be a martyr, and she’ll get a job with Fox or whatever other right-wing bubble outlet hires her, after she takes home a nice settlement from NBC.  NBC will look stupid for trying to make her their insurance-against-Trump hire (Josh Marshall goes through the rather byzantine logic on that — the short story is that Trump doesn’t stay mad at people for long if he can make use of them, and if she’s at NBC, she probably would have access to a Trump administration.)

I’ve got nothing more to say about this that isn’t pure disgust.

Speaking of the media, Talking Points Memo is having their Spring fundraiser.  If you haven’t subscribed yet, here’s the link for a discounted subscription. You can also apply for a community-supported membership (free) there.  I have no connection to TPM other than liking their content and wanting them to continue.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Attempted Chemistry
  • Baud
  • BlueGuitarist
  • DaBunny42
  • Dangerman
  • EriktheRed
  • hueyplong
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffro
  • Manyakitty
  • marcopolo
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • rikyrah
  • Steve in the ATL

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      Then usual suspects — in between tweeting that the bridge collision was Isis, result of an open border, due to the captain dying from vaccines or some other batshit racist thing they can think of — are up in arms that Jen Psaki gets a pass while the ever-honorable and staunchly patriotic Ronna McDoucheface is being unfairly cancelled.

      Fuck the fucking fuckers.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      fuck trump-enabling, insurrection-excusing hacks

      Ronna can “legitimate political discourse” my entire a$$

      Reply
    13. 13.

      HumboldtBlue

      Dan Rather has some thoughts on the NBC fiasco.

      I’d like to weigh in on NBC news’ recent decision to hire Ronna McDaniel.

      By giving her a platform, NBC has given legitimacy to the lies she helped the former president spread.

      Now we come to the why. Why would NBC News hire someone as controversial?

      Here’s the reason:

      News gathering is a business, and the networks have prioritized widening their audience.

      They feel the need to show their Republican bona fides by hiring conservative voices.

      But that is the crux of the problem.

      Which Republicans?

      Trump loyalists who are election deniers and January 6 apologists?

      To me, that doesn’t seem like the answer.

      It’s another reason independent journalism is essential right now, essential to provide unvarnished coverage in one of the most important elections in American history and to hold the mainstream media accountable.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      narya

      @Baud: I used to resemble that remark.

      I watched Rachel last night, and she was NOT having it. She did a really good job laying out election denial for the past millennium*, showed how it’s an anti-democracy maneuver, and then said, this jamoke is one of those deniers and is therefore part of the anti-democracy crowd and has no place here and won’t be on my show.

      *might be a slight exaggeration

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.