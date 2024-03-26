After the big shitshow that was sparked by hiring noted cipher Ronna McDaniel, it looks like she’s going to get the boot at NBC. I agree with Steve M that this is the best thing that could have happened to her. Apparently, she’s a decent fundraiser, but she’d have to be at least decent to run the RNC. But what are her other qualifications to be a commentator (not that most of them have many)? And, Jesus, the baggage she’s carrying.

Aside from the Jan 6 stuff, which is disqualifying in itself, the whole name thing is beyond creepy. She’s the granddaughter and niece of two major Republican players, and she threw that away to kiss more of Trumps big old orange ass. That shows a lack of character that is still pretty notable, even in a coarse political time like ours.

So, now she’s going to be a martyr, and she’ll get a job with Fox or whatever other right-wing bubble outlet hires her, after she takes home a nice settlement from NBC. NBC will look stupid for trying to make her their insurance-against-Trump hire (Josh Marshall goes through the rather byzantine logic on that — the short story is that Trump doesn’t stay mad at people for long if he can make use of them, and if she’s at NBC, she probably would have access to a Trump administration.)

I’ve got nothing more to say about this that isn’t pure disgust.

Speaking of the media, Talking Points Memo is having their Spring fundraiser. If you haven’t subscribed yet, here’s the link for a discounted subscription. You can also apply for a community-supported membership (free) there. I have no connection to TPM other than liking their content and wanting them to continue.