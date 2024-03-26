Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Another Day Down

Another long day, but better than the one before.

For a long long time I have wanted to get a tattoo. I never have because I didn’t want to upset my mother, but I’ve been inching towards one. Right now, should I get a tattoo, the words “Buspar” and “Atarax” are in the running. Today was not, by any normal metric, a good day, but compared to the last week, it was amazing.

I’m feeling a little bit better and more normal, talked on the phone to a couple people, got my computer back from the shop and started reconfiguring and installing all the software again, and got some work done. Apparently one of my ram sticks went bad while I was gone, and when I got back I dutifully installed windows updates that did not install properly because of said ram, and it corrupted the whole file structure. I have everything backed up and pulled my hard drives, so I just told him to wipe the whole damned thing and do a fresh windows install and I will handle the rest. Pain in the fucking ass.

I still have little to no appetite, but again, that is not even a slight concern for me. I’m built to survive a couple crop failures and bad harvests, so a couple days off the feed is not going to be an in issue. May actually help. But when I am hungry, there is cereal.

I have lots I want to say but I am really drained and tired.

FUCK DONALD TRUMP.

    2.

      TaMara

      I think Fuck Donald Trump, really does say it all.

      Glad you’re seeing some light in the tunnel. ❤️

      Also, too my mom was pissed about my tattoo until her dying day. I was ok with that. LOL

    4.

      Miki

      Buspar really helped my sister – took the edge off, which was exactly what she needed. She’s doing well, without a bunch of side effects.

      Yay for you. And her.

    6.

      SpaceUnit

      Glad you’re doing better.  Hang in there, my dude.

       

      And put off any decisions about getting inked until you’re feeling right.   I know quite a number of people who have gotten what I consider to be unfortunate tattoos.

    7.

      satby

      Pretty lukewarm on tattoos myself, but I get they’re a thing now so never said much about the many my kids have, except I insisted they wait until they were 18 to get them. Now, 30 years later, number 2 son is preparing to have his hand tattoo lasered off, because he wants to apply to the police department in his town.*

      *His reasoning was that good cops, ones that want to help *all* people, not be door kickers, are needed. And he feels it would be a bigger contribution to society than being a mechanic for the next 20 years. I am surprised, yes.

    8.

      Alquitti

      I have a friend who can help. She’s the very best in the good old fashioned way, not running to the prescription pad like they all seem to do these days. She helped me. I assume you can get back to me if you want.

    11.

      satby

      Double fuck that guy. It’s past his jail time. But the gag order may just get him there. FINALLY

      Glad the meds are helping.

      Edit: folks, he’s said numerous times he’s wanted a tattoo before the recent difficulty. Not a recent decision.

    13.

      SpaceUnit

      I don’t have a single tattoo.  Figure if I fall on hard times I can always find work in a freak show.

    19.

      JaySinWA

      I still have little to no appetite, but again, that is not even a slight concern for me. I’m built to survive a couple crop failures and bad harvests, so a couple days off the feed is not going to be an in issue. May actually help. But when I am hungry, there is cereal.

      This book may help. If nothing else it is kind of a fun read. It’s about depression and cooking. Or “cooking” as in your cereal example.

      https://traumbooks.itch.io/the-sad-bastard-cookbook

    22.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Thanks for checking in.

      I got two tattoos (butterflies) after I turned 40. Had been wanting one since I read ‘Papillion’ as a kid. Love em. You’re never too old.

    24.

      RaflW

      @satby: I watched a Mae Martin standup show on Netflix last night. They talked about getting a tattoo when they were young, doing kind of a lot of drugs, and such. They chose the word ‘oatmeal’ and now I guess it’s just this random reminder of pointless rebellion.

    25.

      Gretchen

      My husband is adamantly opposed to tattoos, so our twin daughters were nervous about him seeing that they had each other’s initials tattooed on their wrists.  He is not the most noticing of men, and after multiple visits, they finally pointed them out. He still didn’t approve, but his disapproval lost its power by not noticing.

    26.

      wmd

      I waited to get a tattoo until I was told I couldn’t donate blood anymore – I’d been a 4-6 units a year donor since I turned 18, but my oncologists told me no more blood donations after they treated my cancer. (There’s a year deferral for a tattoo, but it’s moot now).

      My first one is a portrait of Emma Goldman on my left bicep, with the words “Mothers of Anarchy” in the same font as the Sons of Anarchy patch above, and an Emma quote below “the most violent element in society is ignorance”.  A few years later I got a portrait of Emmy Noether on my right bicep – Mothers of Algebra, “where ever there is a symmetry in nature there is a conservation law attached”.

      My choices are about promoting ground breaking women that made a difference in the early 20th century.  Emma has a bowdlerized quote from her exile to the USSR “Fuck your revolution if I can’t dance”, I rejected that (the actual quote has to do with needing joy and beauty in a revolution).  Emma is known for being arrested for Comstock Act violations – something on the order of a dozen arrests for teaching women about contraception.

      Emmy Noether is one of the greatest mathematicians of the 20th century – I knew her from her later work in Ring theory – Noetherian rings are an essential concept of Abstract Algebra. She may be better known from her earlier work in calculus of variations and its application in physical field theory.

      Tattoo artist was stoked by all this and did the work for a song – $300. He was tipped well, as the work is top notch.

      I joked with my manager as I was leaving Apple that I got Em-1 tattoo as the M1 chip was being brought up, and Em-2 during M2 bring up.

      Thanks for prompting this exposition with your thought about getting a tattoo.

    27.

      Suzanne

      @SpaceUnit: I don’t have any tattoos, either. Every great once in a while, the thought crosses my mind. Shortly followed by, “WTF dumbass, you know you prefer white space”.

      And that’s true. I like white space.

    29.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I would suggest getting your head straight(er) before inking up. Maybe make it a goal of sorts in the search for coping and feeling better. Day by day is what life is pretty much all about. Good is better than bad so take it and work from there.

      And fuck Trump and his enablers. May he suck them dry of everything they own.

    31.

      SpaceUnit

      @Suzanne:

      I sometimes feel like the only person without one.

       

      Years ago I considered getting a tattoo of a compass face on my shoulder because I was super into hiking and backpacking, but nah.

    34.

      mrmoshpotato

      Oh man!  Glad you had all of your stuff safely backed up, but having to reinstall/reconfigure all of the programs is always a PAIN!

    35.

      eclare

      Glad to hear you’re feeling better and getting your world back to normal, i.e., the computer working again.

      I don’t have any tattoos.  I don’t mind shots, but tattoos look painful, and I’m a wus.

