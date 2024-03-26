Another long day, but better than the one before.

For a long long time I have wanted to get a tattoo. I never have because I didn’t want to upset my mother, but I’ve been inching towards one. Right now, should I get a tattoo, the words “Buspar” and “Atarax” are in the running. Today was not, by any normal metric, a good day, but compared to the last week, it was amazing.

I’m feeling a little bit better and more normal, talked on the phone to a couple people, got my computer back from the shop and started reconfiguring and installing all the software again, and got some work done. Apparently one of my ram sticks went bad while I was gone, and when I got back I dutifully installed windows updates that did not install properly because of said ram, and it corrupted the whole file structure. I have everything backed up and pulled my hard drives, so I just told him to wipe the whole damned thing and do a fresh windows install and I will handle the rest. Pain in the fucking ass.

I still have little to no appetite, but again, that is not even a slight concern for me. I’m built to survive a couple crop failures and bad harvests, so a couple days off the feed is not going to be an in issue. May actually help. But when I am hungry, there is cereal.

I have lots I want to say but I am really drained and tired.

FUCK DONALD TRUMP.