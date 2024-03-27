Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Reminds Me Of the Bobblehead Translations

Years ago, when I already couldn’t stand the Sunday shows, I would read the Bobblehead Translations so I at least knew what stupid things had been said, and what had been discussed.

Today, I didn’t have it in me to listen to the Supreme Court arguments, but today it was Elie Mystal came through in the same way.  This, I could read!  (Post written on Tuesday evening.)

Here’s the ThreadReader version.  ThreadReader link is at the bottom of the post.

Okay folks. I’m back for today’s SCOTUS arguments about mifepristone. To set the stage, Forced-birthers are trying to prohibit medical abortion based on junk science and the idea that James Ho likes looking at other people’s babies.

All the lawyers arguing today will be women. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar for the FDA.

For the group of doctors and dentists who didn’t prescribe the abortion pill but want to take it away anyway, it’s Erin Hawley, wife of Sen. Josh Hawley.

And lastly Jessica Ellsworth representing Danco Labs which makes mifepristone and will argue “DO YOU WANT TO LET THESE ASSHOLES CHALLENGE EVERY DRUG ON THE FREAKING MARKET???”… or something. :)

Prelogar coming out firing. Talking about how the other side doesn’t have standing “The Court should say so and end this.”

Thomas is like “but who would have standing?” And Prelogar says “If they question is if people who oppose abortion would have standing, the answer is no.”

Thomas now talking about upending SCOTUS rules just to make sure forced birthers can challenge in court. :(

Alito asking “is there ANYBODY who can challenge what the FDA did here?”

Remember: what the FDA “did here” was APPROVE A DRUG TWENTY YEARS AGO.

Alito also wants to know if doctor who opposes abortion can challenge. He’s talking about a “conscience objection” for that doctor.

Prelogar not budging: “even if there is no alternative person who could sue, that doesn’t mean that the Court should depart from Article 3 principles.”

Alito is basically like SO NOBODY CAN HELP THE WOMEN WHO ARE HARMED!!?? He’s such an intellectually dishonest dickhead.

Prelogar lists ALL THE WAYS an actual harmful drug can be sued to take off the market. (including, like, all of tort law).

Alito is not satisfied.

Thomas, Alito, and it sounded like Roberts, seem all on board to give fucking dentists standing to sue over the abortion bill.

Oh Jesus, now here comes Barrett.

Gorsuch now talking about “offended observer standing.” Remember that part of the standing argument here is that pregnant people are like manatees and so people who enjoy looking at them should have standing to sue.

I’m not making that up because I’m not that evil/creative.

The upside here is that: I’m pretty sure Gorsuch *hates* offender observer standing. Like, I think he’s written that it’s stupid (I could be misremembering, don’t quote me).

Anyway, point is, he could have brought that up just to piss on it and could be *against* standing here.

Alito now back arguing Comstock act.

This is about whether the FDA can authorize people mailing abortion pills. This is the part that surely the forced-birthers on the court are going to strike down, I think. The point of granting them standing is to get to this.

The Comstock Act is how their going to restrict contraception next, by the way.

I wrote about the act (and the man) in my book, in the abortion chapter.

Kavanaugh: “Just to be clear, no doctor can be forced to… perform abortions.”

Kav continues his unbroken streak of asking the “Class was moving a little too fast for me” questions.But, can we just pause here to say that it’s ridiculous that SCOTUS is very worried about doctors being “forced” to perform abortions (they’re not) but don’t care about [checks notes] WOMEN BEING FORCED TO BRING A PREGNANCY TO TERM AGAINST THEIR WILL.

Sorry, just needed to reset the level after Kavanaugh reminded me how dumb these people are.

Barrett wants to ban this pill so badly you can feel it. She’s trying so hard to get around standing because she’s so desperate to take this away from people.

They got Prelogar in and out of there in 40 minutes. It’s not necessarily a sign for how the justices are going to rule, but it is a sign that the argument is PRETTY OBVIOUS here. SCOTUS gonna SCOTUS but there’s nothing complicated here.

Ellsworth now, also against standing.

And Thomas going straight in on the Comstock act.

Thomas, who only asks questions since live audio started to show he’s there, is pretty much telling Danco that they’re going to lose under Comstock straight up. It’s as direct as he’s willing to be in oral arguments. He’s telling Danco that they’re not allowed to win.

I don’t know exactly what Alito is on about here but I think he’s just being generally pissy. He’s an abusive Republican uncle who comes over for dinner and complains about the food and shits on your kids.

HAAA… I love Jackson. I LOVE JACKSON.

Alito: “Do you think the FDA is INFALLABLE? [evil smirk]”

Jackson [5 minutes later]: “Do you think JUDGES are infallible? Do you think they have special medical training?”

Justice Jackson is there so the rest of us don’t have to be.

Sigh… here comes Hawley.

I mean, she starts out saying “Doctors have suffered harm tens of thousands of times… excuse me I dozens. WOMEN have suffered harm tens of thousands of times.”

12 v. 10,000, meh, Republicans are not great with math.

Hawley: “They entered the medical profession to bring life into the world… when they have to leave their floor to deal with abortion drug harm..”

These fucking people, y’all.

Hawley is arguing that the FDA doesn’t require enough reporting about harms from the abortion pill, which is why her organization doesn’t have any evidence of harms.

It’s a perfect circle… of bullshit.

Jackson saying why can’t the conscientious objecting doctor just, you know, NOT perform abortions and let “everybody else in the country” have the pill.

And… Gorsuch… seems to be… backing her up??

I HEREBY DO DECLARE JUSTICE NEIL GORSUCH “IN PLAY” FOR THE KEEPING THE ABORTION PILL!!!! :)

Apparently, we’ve triggered “anti-universal injunction”-Gorsuch.

Never know which power this dude is going to be fixated on destroying but TODAY THE BROKEN CLOCK STOPPED ON THE RIGHT NUMBER

Kagan is like “Oh, oh, OH SHIT WE’RE WINNING. LEMME GET MY STABBING KNIVES OUT FOR HAWLEY”

Soto, Kagan, Jackson, Gorsuch, and… maybe Roberts and Kav are a no on standing. Barrett should be a no on standing but she wants to ban the drug so badly her brain my short-circuit.

Gorsuch read the standing section in his Federalist Papers 2000 (the secret, extended copy of the Federalist Papers on he and Nic Cage knows exists) this morning!

Kagan and Sotomayor just beating up on Hawley and Alito tried to chime in and help her and was ignored. :)

Honestly, I can’t remember Erin Hawley getting this much push back from SCOTUS. Barrett is now hitting her on the “harm” her doctors and dentists suffered (again, there’s none)

Hawley: Broader conscience harm
Jackson: Yeah, what the fuck is that?
Hawley: “being complicit in the process that takes an unborn life.”
Jackson: “No, wait, I’m sorry. Complicit in that… I work in the ER? Complicit in that… I hand them a water bottle?”

Kagan now back with more WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU EVEN TALKING ABOUT

Wife: [walking in] What’s happening?
Me: Josh Hawley’s wife is getting fucked up.
Wife: By who?
Me: Literally all the women. Men haven’t talked for 20 minutes.
The fact that these arguments have almost been entirely about standing with only Alito really even trying to get to the merits is… very good. Very very good.

I’m also liking that, except for one stupid question, Kavanaugh has been silent (or passed out, I can’t see the room)

Prelogar now for rebuttal. This is moving fast. I mean, Colorado ballot access took almost three hours. This, we’re an hour and a half in. :)

Prelogar: “The problem here is that they sued the FDA. The FDA has nothing to do [with the conscience injury]”

This isn’t a rebuttal so much as a victory lap.

Prelogar rarely gets to win and… she’s just like dunking now.

CASE IS SUBMITTED:

Folks… I think we’re gonna win. I think we’re gonna win by a lot. :)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    RaflW

      RaflW

      I generally detest Jacobin, but this is such open, blatant corruption. The current House will never impeach such behavior in an Article III judge, but for G-d’s sake, the Judicial Conference should investigate. I’m sort of shocked that no one has filed the necessary complaint to get that rolling?

      Judge James Ho, who was nominated in 2017 by President Donald Trump, wrote his own opinion, agreeing with the majority in part but going even further to argue that the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) approval of mifepristone in 2000 should be invalidated, removing it from the market — as the lower court had concluded.

      James Ho did not recuse himself from the case even though his wife, Allyson Ho, has regularly participated in events with and accepted speaking fees from the Alliance Defending Freedom, the conservative Christian legal group whose lawyers argued the mifepristone case before his court, according to the judge’s financial disclosures.

      The opinion from James Ho quickly made headlines because he argued that doctors “experience an aesthetic injury” when their patients have abortions, adding: “Unborn babies are a source of profound joy for those who view them.”

      Never mind that Erin Hawley, Esq., argued in front of the Supreme Court seeking to limit the medication mifepristone as her husband Josh Hawley looked on.

    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      I am still standing on the belief that Big Pharma will prevail.

      I don’t see how they can carve out an exception for this one medicine.

      So, I believe Big Pharma will win out.

    p.a.

      p.a.

      GOOD!

      But watch the slimeballs (you know who) set up future challenges in their dissents.

       

      OT, open thread: I still pay some bills by check; when I set up autopay some companies/utilities couldn’t do it, and I never tried again.  Still write account numbers at the bottom left.  What’s up with companies giving me account numbers that are numerically larger than the total number of humans ever born?  How’s that a thing?

    smith

      smith

      @RaflW: So a man’s potential “aesthetic injury” is more important than a woman’s very life? Are we now going to see white racists arguing that Black people can’t have positions of authority because it causes them “aesthetic injury”? And gay couples can’t appear in public together because of the potential “aesthetic injury” to homophobes?

      These people are now scraping the bottom of the barrel in their justifications for keeping women subjugated.

    8. 8.

      New Deal democrat

      I just want to comment on the next appeal that is being teed up by Thomas, which is the revivification of the Comstock Act.

      Question: why should the Legislature have to repeal an Act that has been made moot by a Supreme Court ruling that it is effing *Unconstitutional*???

      The only answer is that no Legislature can *rely upon* a Supreme Court ruling, because it is subject to being thrown into the trash can at any point in the future if a majority of Justices get up on the wrong side of the bed. Or, shorter answer, because Supreme Court rulings are so much toilet paper.

      As a matter of jurisprudence*, it is clear that Acts which have been declared Unconstitutional should remain void even if the Supreme Court subsequently changes its mind. If the Legislature wants to revivify an Act afterward, then let them do so. In other words, Legislatures should be able to rely upon Supreme Court rulings as the continuing actual Law of the Land.

      *(yeah, I know, I realize who we are dealing with here)

    9. 9.

      Marcopolo

      Elie (my favorite SCOTUS reporter of all time) covers so few SCOTUS hearings that make him happy.  Such a pleasure to see him enjoying one!

    Scout211

      Scout211

      Thanks WaterGirl, for the Elie Mystal summary.

      This made me smile:

      Jackson [5 minutes later]: “Do you think JUDGES are infallible? Do you think they have special medical training?”

      I will continue to be hopeful that there will be a positive ruling. Yes, I do have a regular prescription for hopium, so sue me, jackals.  LOL

      If they reject telemedicine and mail order, I’ll be disappointed but not surprised.  That was the protocol for many years.

    catclub

      catclub

      @p.a.: Electrons are cheap.  I bet the last 4 or 5 digits in that ‘account number’ are the amount to be paid.

       

      OTOH  it is now virtually impossible to find your credit card or bank account number on the statement they mail to you – just an end teaser number. So the first time you open the account, be sure to write down the account number.

    14. 14.

      different-church-lady

      @smith: ​
       

      So a man’s potential “aesthetic injury” is more important than a woman’s very life?

      “Well, yeah. Duh.” (– Patriarchy)

      (Also: insert famous Margaret Atwood quote here)

    rusty

      rusty

      I listened to yesterday’s SCOTUS oral argument and this is an excellent summation.  I yelled at my computer a couple of times when Alito was particularly offensive.  What he missed was a good discussion on the scope of the relief sought.  Even if given standing, the two doctors argument is that they don’t want to provide medical care to women that took the pill, but there is already statutes that protect them.  The relief they seek is to prevent nationwide the use of the drug.  Even a couple of the conservatives thought the relief was wildly out of scale to the doctor’s request.  You don’t need to ban everyone from using the drug to satisfy the consciences of two doctors that are already protected.  I will also add that it was pointed out that a court has never, not even once, overruled the decision of the FDA to allow a drug.

    catclub

      catclub

      @smith: So a man’s potential “aesthetic injury” is more important than a woman’s very life?

       

      Thank goodness none of these people get an aesthetic injury when a woman has a gunshot wound and dies in the ER. You would have to outlaw guns.

    Mike in NC

      Mike in NC

      Morning news on the TV: six missing workers presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse. Also, too, Fat Bastard is trying to sell bibles to his cretinous cult. Funny that he never cracked one in his rotten life. How many bibles to pay half a billion dollars in fines?

    Chris T.

      Chris T.

      @p.a.:

      What’s up with companies giving me account numbers that are numerically larger than the total number of humans ever born?  How’s that a thing?

      There are a lot of possible reasons, and one is some sort of numbering system. For instance, there could be three digits of “region”, three digits of “division”, three digits of “group”, and then six or seven digits of “account”. That allows for 1000 “regions” (with different rules applied), up to 1000 “groups” within each “region” to handle whatever, and then multiple accounts per person.

    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @rusty: You don’t need to ban everyone from using the drug to satisfy the consciences of two doctors that are already protected.

      Assumes facts not in evidence. Do they even have consciences?

      I will also add that it was pointed out that a court has never, not even once, overruled the decision of the FDA to allow a drug.

      Yet.​

    TBone

      TBone

      @different-church-lady: you and me both, which is why I had to check out early on the Supremacist Court’s doings yesterday.  Rainbows and butteryflies is all I can handle when mulling over how the next softball to the RWNJ Court will be tossed, so I’m tuning in to silly and happy things (it’s only a matter of time after all).

    Marcopolo

      Marcopolo

      So I’ve read a few pieces on the new IRS free filing program which is not available in my state but is in 14 others.  Wondering if any BJers have used it (or know anyone who has)?  I must admit I would love if the IRS could just send me a postcard that says “Based on our data, this is how much we think you owe. If that sounds right, pay it, otherwise feel free to file your own info using the old system.”  My understanding is there are some countries that do that.

      And yeah, I could give a fig about all the tax prep companies.

    26. 26.

      Miss Bianca

      Open thread? Just spoke to a very nice nurse in ICU where Bro-Man is – he’s being extubated today because he’s back to being able to breathe on his own! Keeping him in ICU for another few days.

    H.E.Wolf

      H.E.Wolf

      @rikyrah: ​I am still standing on the belief that Big Pharma will prevail.

       Many decades ago, one of my relatives worked for a company whose most notable product was birth-control pills.

      Like you, I’m on Team Pharma for this case!

    Marcopolo

      Marcopolo

      @H.E.Wolf: Was following this on election shitter last night.  Upon being seated, she will be the only D representing a majority white district in the AL state house. Talk about racially polarized politics!

    31. 31.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Mike in NC:

      Fat Bastard is trying to sell bibles to his cretinous cult.

      Of all his stupid schemes, this one at least has a real chance.  Buying a bible is exactly the kind of performative bullshit his base loves.  It requires almost no effort and they can point at it to say “See?  I’m a good Christian not like you evil people who are going to Hell!”  They don’t even have to pray.

    H.E.Wolf

      H.E.Wolf

      @Marcopolo: ​[re: Marilyn Land, AL State House] Upon being seated, she will be the only D representing a majority white district in the AL state house. Talk about racially polarized politics!

       Does that mean her Democratic female colleagues in the AL House are all women of color? If so, that would be a fine coalition!

    Soprano2

      Soprano2

      @New Deal democrat: Regardless, I think if Democrats regain control of both houses of Congress and the presidency, they should make it a priority to repeal this law. The religious nuts are going to use it to try to make it illegal not just to mail the abortion pill, but all of the birth control that they claim causes abortions. Take away their ability to engage in this fuckery that literally around 80% of the population disagrees with. This is a good lesson that you can’t rely on the court to invalidate a law, you should go ahead and repeal it anyway.

    kindness

      kindness

      Well…we knew it (the Comstock Act) was there and in our extended fantasy adventures it gets used, but in real life it’s a long dead act.  Alioto & Thomas have underlined our need to remove the Comstock Act from the books the next time Democrats have a trifecta.  Otherwise the right will rule us all using that old relic.

    38. 38.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: ​ Having just driven thru MS, I can say with certainty that he’d do better to avoid it.

      By the by, why doe MS have only 3 plumbers in the entire state?

    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      @Marcopolo:

      @H.E.Wolf: Was following this on election shitter last night.  Upon being seated, she will be the only D representing a majority white district in the AL state house. Talk about racially polarized politics!

       

      Ok, THAT is crazy. But, Alabama.

    41. 41.

      Matt McIrvin

      @p.a.: It may be a combination or hash of some of your account data, or a code that incorporates an error-detection mechanism, so that not all combinations of digits are meaningful.

    TBone

      TBone

      Mammogram will have to be rescheduled due to insanity: “Masking is only required if

      -You have Covid
      -You have been around someone with Covid
      -You have symptoms

      Otherwise, masking is optional!  Also, you may get billed by two separate providers at this facility.”

    Marcopolo

      Marcopolo

      @H.E.Wolf: Um, no, though that might be the case.  It means that the voter demographics for this district (60W/18B/10H/5Asian), which aren’t terribly far off from the statewide average (something like 68W/20B/10H) make it majority white like many (most?) AL house districts. And with this election result it will be the only majority W district representatived by a Dem.

    TBone

      TBone

      The female counsel should have said, out loud, “You wouldn’t be trying to regulate my vagina IF IT FIRED BULLETS.”

    Nelle

      Nelle

      @Marcopolo: We didn’t have to file In New Zealand when we were working for others.  The government took their share from the paychecks and that was that.  It got thornier when we opened our own consulting company but even then, much simpler than here.  We didn’t pay for bombs and general destruction of the world, but we did get health care for everyone in the country.

