Today Was Better

by

This post is in: 

Today was a pretty good day.

When I got up this morning I was jittery as all hell. Just nervous energy and dread, and I did not want to get up. Unfortunately, the rest of the world is not going to stop because of how I feel, so I just saddled up and just started doing shit because I don’t really have any other choice. I had to drive to Morgantown for a doctor’s appointment I had scheduled prior to hitting Arizona. So I got up, got showered, and off I went.

The calm of the drive was nice, and there were very few people on the road, so I had a nice leisurely drive. Doctor’s appointment went fine, ran some other errands, stopped by the office to pick up some books and other stuff, and then hit the road back. On the way back, I thought- “Wow, I almost feel ok?” And I did.

And still do. I am still ragged around the edges and going through life with training wheels and a helmet, but today was better. Had to hit Best Buy to return the memory sticks I did not end up using, Petco for some food for Steve, and Menard’s to replace some light bulbs. Stopped by the parents house since I had not seen them since they got home, and am now back home. Made a playdate with their dog to go for a walk tomorrow, and I will make sure to take pictures.

At any rate, I am pooped. Like I said, I still feel totally insecure and just raw, but even though I can still hear the tiger roaring, I feel like the beast is caged and the bars are holding. Like I know a backslide is right there if I am an idiot, but right now I am going the right way.

And my blood pressure is finally back to fucking normal. And I am to the point that when I read things, I comprehend them, rather than the way it was the last week, when I would read something, stare at it, and look at the words and none of them made any sense. It was like the meaning of whatever I read just bounced off my noggin and I was impervious retaining any information. I opened my email the other day and someone I have corresponded with for work over a dozen times had emailed me, and I COULD NOT REMEMBER WHO THEY WERE. I had to do a search and re-read all my previous emails back and forth just to remember who they were.

Fucking brain chemistry.

Also, I see that Joe Lieberman has died, and I would like to remind you all that if you can’t say anything nice about him, feel free to say it in the comments.

    2.

      Rat Lady

      Thank all of the gods ever imagined or who will be imagined.  About Fucking time.  What took you so long.

    3.

      Another Scott

      Better is still good. Way to go! :-)

      I opened my email the other day and someone I have corresponded with for work over a dozen times had emailed me, and I COULD NOT REMEMBER WHO THEY WERE. I had to do a search and re-read all my previous emails back and forth just to remember who they were.

      I thought this was normal – it happens to me too, when I go away for a week or more. I’ve rationalized that there’s “work memory” and “vacation memory” and it takes a few days to move between them and swap them over and back.

      Keep on keeping on.

      :-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    5.

      Starfish

      There is definitely some reading comprehension stuff that goes on with depressed brain. I could read the same paragraph numerous times and still have no idea what it said.

      I am glad that you are starting to feel better, John Cole.

    7.

      gwangung

      @Another Scott: This happened to me a couple times already with a person I worked with for years, and I misplaced their name for a month or two. I knew who they were, but not their name. (And I’m way older than John, here).

      Better day on top of everything else today? Sweeeeet.

    11.

      Unabogie

      @johncole

      You’re not alone here. Last year I was diagnosed, at age 53, as have Autism Spectrum Disorder. There are lots people like me who basically made it through life knowing we weren’t exactly like those around us, but couldn’t exactly explain why. But being able to “mask” effectively, I have a job and a house and happy marriage.

      But along with this comes exhaustion, sensory overwhelm, and a lot of other co-morbidities that just kind of suck.

      So yeah, hang in there. I’m glad you’re getting some support.

    13.

      wjca

      I’m envious of those who can remember people at all.  I’ve spent a lifetime where, when I travel, people will come up, give me a big hug, and tell me how glad they are to see me again.  And I’m standing there with no idea who they are, or even if I’ve ever seen them before.  (Yeah, faces as bad as names.)

      I manage my siblings, a couple of friends, and my wife.**  But that’s about it.  I’d worry that it was something age related, except that it goes back to at least my early 20s.

      ** Although there was the time, about 5 years after we got married, that I went to introduce her to some one and went totally blank on her name.  Fortunately, she’s got a quirky sense of humor, and thought it was funny.

    18.

      CaseyL

      This put a smile on my face and a song in my heart.  You go, guy!

      Um… why are you buying food for Steve but not for Maxwell?  Is one of them on a special diet?

      How are your folks?

      I’ve already said most of what I had to say about The Passing of the Putz in earlier threads.  These hagiographical obits the MSM runs for any politician who wasn’t an outright ax murderer do piss me off, though.

    19.

      Layer8Problem

      Very glad to hear this John, keep ’em flying!

      And . . .

      . . . and I would like to remind you all that if you can’t say anything nice about him, feel free to say it in the comments.

      They also serve who only sit and insult.

    22.

      Jackie

      Also, I see that Joe Lieberman has died, and I would like to remind you all that if you can’t say anything nice about him, feel free to say it in the comments.

      THAT’S the John Cole we know and love!

      Glad you’re continuing to feel better! Are you mentally and physically back on ET zone, yet? If you’re struggling with getting up in the morning, your body may still be adjusting to time-zone disorder.

    26.

      caringandsensitive

      John, this is left over from yesterday. You said you were thinking about getting ink. I am an old so factor that when considering (or not) my opinion. I do not understand why anyone would mutilate themselves with a tattoo. I recognize that people do, but I don’t get it. My advice is simply don’t do anything until you are satisfied that your brain chemistry is normal/stable

    31.

      Ohio Mom

      Cole, glad to hear things are improving for you — keep up the good work.

      @wjca: Have you ever heard of Prosopagnosia, also called face blindness? It’s a neurological condition where you have difficulty recognizing faces.i know about it because Ohio Son has a mild case of it.

    32.

      citizen dave

      Often the one outliving so many lesser pols comes to mind–Jimmy Carter is still going.  In fact, on Monday, April 1, he will be 99 and one half years young.

    33.

      zhena gogolia

      I was in the US Embassy cafeteria in Moscow in 1988. I knew that Bush had defeated Dukakis, but I didn’t yet know the outcomes for Congress (pre-internet days, kiddies). While waiting in line, I saw a posted list that told me that Lieberman had defeated Weicker. I was sick to my stomach. I went to the Lenin Library and wrote a long letter to Weicker. A couple of months later I got a personal reply from him. My Russian friends were incredibly impressed.

      That’s my first Lieberman memory. It goes downhill from there.

    37.

      wjca

      @Ohio Mom: Have you ever heard of Prosopagnosia, also called face blindness?

      Pretty obvious, when I finally heard of it a few years ago, that it’s what I’ve got.  Does make me sure that Mom was wrong all those years ago when she said I just wasn’t paying attention.

