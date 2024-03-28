Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Good Combination: Entertainment and Education Open Thread

    35Comments

    2.

      Baud

      Cute. Although until they had the news media segments, I was on the fence whether it was some right wing outfit pretending we were the oppressive ones, like how Elon Musk pretends he supports free speech and we cancel it.

      Reply
    6.

      FastEdD

      I’m a retired math and science teacher! 34 years in public schools, retired many years ago. I love it! Teaching is essentially an impossible job, when your career depends on the approval of those who you may offend by holding them to a high standard. People have the idea that tenure means you can be a screwup and never be fired. Not true. What it does mean is that if you hold them to standards like-gasp-making them work, and-oh no-grading them based on whether they can actually do the work, you can keep your job even if someone complains. That’s all. Horrible teachers who do horrible things still get fired, but teachers who stand up for themselves keep their jobs. I remember my first two years when a parent complained about his kid’s grade. I said sure, I’ll give him whatever you want. My third year I had tenure. Same kid, same parent, demanding the kid pass. I smiled and said nope, kid needs to earn it. Parent complains to principal, who complains to me. I very nicely told them all to pound sand. That’s what tenure will do, and why we in the union fight like hell to keep it. Contracts aren’t all about money.

      Reply
    7.

      JPL

      Earlier I mentioned that a Melissa and doug puzzle I ordered was being held by a government authority.  The UPS number uses this symbol

      A yellow triangle with an exclamation mark in the middle. This warning sign is used to warn people of someone or something that is dangerous

      puzzle dust I presume, or a dog with a cold.   I’m not going to get that puzzle am I/

      Reply
    11.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL: I’m not sure if you’re going to get it, but I am pretty sure that I would no longer want to receive it.

      For all you know, the guy who worked in the shipping department deals drugs on the side, and some drug sniffing dog thought it was interesting. :-)

      Reply
    22.

      Scout211

      @JPL: I didn’t see your previous comment.

      Does the notice say what government agency is holding it? Could it be US Customs?

      What site did you order it from?

      ETA: Amazon has many third part sellers from outside of the country and it’s not clear until the package is shipped that it is coming from another country.

      Reply
    25.

      FastEdD

      Another thing I like about the film. The kid is a little asshole, and the parents come in and surprise! They are assholes too! Makes you appreciate that’s where the kid got it. I taught lower income kids because the parents weren’t getting in your face all the time, and when the kids succeeded it really was something to be proud of. We had one kid called “Marvin the Martian” because he spoke made up languages and seemed to think he was in a different world. I got to know his Mom and his home life was so screwed up his different world was the only way to make sense of it. Kid ditched math class for 6 months and aced the AP Calculus test anyway. Scary.

      Reply
    28.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      When my cousin sent it, he included flat-earth brother in the email distribution. Have no idea whether or not he watched it, though (I did vaguely wonder, but not enough to ask).

      P.S. Thanks for putting it up. This seems like a good day for it.

      Reply
    31.

      BigJimSlade

      @MattF: Ooh, yeah! They should’ve worked with that – she could’ve offered both as possible correct answers and asked how open-minded he was.

      Reply
    32.

      Jay

      @JPL

      What is the yellow triangle with exclamation point on UPS tracking?

      Packages that have not had a corresponding shipping paper printed are identified by an exclamation point in a yellow triangle over the printer icon that precedes the tracking number.

      Basically, incomplete shipping documents.

      Reply
    33.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @JPL:

      That is extremely weird. Have you talked with an actual person at Macy’s? Be interesting to know if similar problems have occurred with the same product line or manufacturer. Hope the whole thing gets sorted quickly for you.

      Reply
    34.

      JPL

      @Scout211: At first that’s what I thought but it originated in CA.   I ordered it from Macy’s

      6:45PM

      Your package is pending release from a Government Agency. Once they release it, your package will be on its way.
      ,

      6:30PM

      We were unable to dispatch the trailer on time. This may cause a delay.
      ,

      6:11PM

      Arrived at Facility     The UPS number doesn’t show details, just has the warning symbol

      Hodgkins, IL

      Reply

