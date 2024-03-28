Subaru Diane sent in this great video. It’s only 9 minutes.
This must be like the absurdity of dealing with MAGA people when they expect that facts are like opinions – everyone can have their own.
Open thread!
by WaterGirl| 35 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Subaru Diane sent in this great video. It’s only 9 minutes.
This must be like the absurdity of dealing with MAGA people when they expect that facts are like opinions – everyone can have their own.
Open thread!
japa21
Cool
ETA: Thanks SD
Baud
Cute. Although until they had the news media segments, I was on the fence whether it was some right wing outfit pretending we were the oppressive ones, like how Elon Musk pretends he supports free speech and we cancel it.
HinTN
I’ll take that $22,000 all the way to the bank.
MattF
Um, by that logic 2000 + 2000 = 20002000.
FastEdD
I’m a retired math and science teacher! 34 years in public schools, retired many years ago. I love it! Teaching is essentially an impossible job, when your career depends on the approval of those who you may offend by holding them to a high standard. People have the idea that tenure means you can be a screwup and never be fired. Not true. What it does mean is that if you hold them to standards like-gasp-making them work, and-oh no-grading them based on whether they can actually do the work, you can keep your job even if someone complains. That’s all. Horrible teachers who do horrible things still get fired, but teachers who stand up for themselves keep their jobs. I remember my first two years when a parent complained about his kid’s grade. I said sure, I’ll give him whatever you want. My third year I had tenure. Same kid, same parent, demanding the kid pass. I smiled and said nope, kid needs to earn it. Parent complains to principal, who complains to me. I very nicely told them all to pound sand. That’s what tenure will do, and why we in the union fight like hell to keep it. Contracts aren’t all about money.
JPL
Earlier I mentioned that a Melissa and doug puzzle I ordered was being held by a government authority. The UPS number uses this symbol
A yellow triangle with an exclamation mark in the middle. This warning sign is used to warn people of someone or something that is dangerous
puzzle dust I presume, or a dog with a cold. I’m not going to get that puzzle am I/
SiubhanDuinne
It’s only 9 minutes.
I’ve watched it twice now. That’s 99 minutes I’ll never get back.
Baud
Heh.
NoraLenderbee
Funny, but also terrifying.
SpaceUnit
I’m only halfway through the video, but so far it too closely resembles real life for my tastes.
JPL
@WaterGirl: If it comes, it’s in the trash. I’m not going to donate it an let someone else figure out what happened.
@SiubhanDuinne: She seemed like she would be such a nice teacher. :-)
Baud
I wonder how 2+2=4 became the standard example of pure truth instead of 1+1=2.
Baud
She reminded me of Betty White.
@SiubhanDuinne: I am a bad person for suggesting this, but have you considered sending the video to your flat-earth brother?
zhena gogolia
@SpaceUnit: I didn’t get that far.
Scout211
@JPL: I didn’t see your previous comment.
Does the notice say what government agency is holding it? Could it be US Customs?
What site did you order it from?
ETA: Amazon has many third part sellers from outside of the country and it’s not clear until the package is shipped that it is coming from another country.
Another Scott
Well done. And scary. :-/
Thanks!
Cheers,
Scott.
FastEdD
Another thing I like about the film. The kid is a little asshole, and the parents come in and surprise! They are assholes too! Makes you appreciate that’s where the kid got it. I taught lower income kids because the parents weren’t getting in your face all the time, and when the kids succeeded it really was something to be proud of. We had one kid called “Marvin the Martian” because he spoke made up languages and seemed to think he was in a different world. I got to know his Mom and his home life was so screwed up his different world was the only way to make sense of it. Kid ditched math class for 6 months and aced the AP Calculus test anyway. Scary.
Baud
I can’t believe I forgot about that.
SiubhanDuinne
When my cousin sent it, he included flat-earth brother in the email distribution. Have no idea whether or not he watched it, though (I did vaguely wonder, but not enough to ask).
P.S. Thanks for putting it up. This seems like a good day for it.
Another Scott
It takes about 379 pages of dense math to prove 1+1 = 2
2+2 is easier.
;-)
Cheers,
Scott.
Baud
See my comment at #2. It’s always projection with them.*
* Not that all humans don’t suffer from the problem to some extent.
Jay
What is the yellow triangle with exclamation point on UPS tracking?
Packages that have not had a corresponding shipping paper printed are identified by an exclamation point in a yellow triangle over the printer icon that precedes the tracking number.
Basically, incomplete shipping documents.
JPL
@Scout211: At first that’s what I thought but it originated in CA. I ordered it from Macy’s
6:45PM
Your package is pending release from a Government Agency. Once they release it, your package will be on its way.
,
6:30PM
We were unable to dispatch the trailer on time. This may cause a delay.
,
6:11PM
Arrived at Facility The UPS number doesn’t show details, just has the warning symbol
Hodgkins, IL
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings