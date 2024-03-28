Balloon-Juice

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We Are Running Out of Saviors, dammit!

by

This post is in: ,

The courts won’t save us, and neither will corporate media.  We are running out of saviors, dammit!

Politics is information warfare, and too many Democrats are content to outsource our messaging to the folks who think Ronna McDaniel is worth hiring.

I was struck by that comment from Dan Pfeiffer – who is arguably the smartest of the Obama Bros – in his latest article:

On one level, who cares that much about how NBC News wants to spend $300,000 a year? They are a big network owned by an even bigger mega-corporation. The line items for pastries in the green room is likely larger than McDaniel’s salary.

The whole Ronna fiasco shows that people who call the shots in the media aren’t coping with the reality of covering Donald Trump and an extremist movement prone to violence.

What was NBC thinking? Did they believe that someone publicly defenestrated by Trump possessed special insight into his campaign and possible future White House? Did they hope paying McDaniel would buy them credibility with Republican viewers or politicians? Maybe they thought McDaniel had some special insight or talent never previously demonstrated in countless media appearances.

They didn’t think it all. NBC hired McDaniel because that’s what they have always done.

.

NBC — and most of the press — have yet to accept the reality that this is not a normal election between a Republican and a Democrat. Donald Trump and his enablers represent an extraordinary threat to democracy.

This industry, which prizes objectivity above all else, is incapable of accurately covering an election where one candidate is a normal politician and the other is a dishonest, corrupt insurrectionist.

To accurately portray events would make the press out to be biased and they would rather stumble into autocracy than take a side.

At the end of the day, traditional media outlets are line items in the P&L sheets of larger corporations. Despite the democracy-saving work done by many journalists in often dangerous situations, their bosses are only judged on whether they make money for a parent company.

.

Politics is information warfare, and too many Democrats are content to outsource our messaging to the folks who think Ronna McDaniel is worth hiring.

Mainstream media can make us crazy because we think they should care about Democracy.  The days of the media being the fourth leg of the stool – the one that allowed the rest of the system to work – are long gone.  Now it’s about making money and promoting the party line, and unfortunately for all of us, the mainstream media people consider them part of the elites.

Funny thing, though, the actual elites know that they are not.  They are simply pawns.

What alternative media do you guys go to now that old media has lost its way?  Talking Points Memo is the only one I support with my dollars.  How about you guys?  What sources do you think are worth paying for?  Other good sources that are free?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    71Comments

    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Tony Jay will rightly laff but my first source for international and by extension, domestic US news is BBC. They retain the ability and resources for deep-dive journalism, have resources embedded literally around the globe, but also show Tory handprints, very noticeable in their lack of nuance covering and understanding of US politics.

      I’ve shed broadcast network news, local broadcast news, cable news as flawed, shallow, literal propaganda mills (pick 2). Local news”paper” we subscribe but mostly for gleaning restaurant openings and such. Their news staff seems like three people with iphones.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      H.E.Wolf

       WaterGirl: What alternative media do you guys go to

      Electoral Vote blog. 1 multi-topic post every morning. Mon-Fri news, Sat Q&A, Sun mailbag.

      2 writers: V and Z, who write on different days during the week and share the weekend duties. V is older and a bit more pessimistic. I prefer Z (the historian). However, overall they both refrain from freaking out about current political news, which I appreciate.

      https://electoral-vote.com/ – current day’s post is at the top of the page.

      https://electoral-vote.com/evp2024/Info/welcome.html – general information about the blog.

      https://electoral-vote.com/evp2024/Info/votemaster-faq.html – biographical info about V and Z.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TBone

      Heather Cox Richardson is in my inbox every morning, she always covers what’s important and gives context and historical perspective.  I feel like I’ll never miss anything important in the news dept.  (But of course I go all over the map after that, reading lots of different sources and opinions.). Heather Digby Parton & friends at Hullabaloo is good too.

      For instance, I didn’t know this:

      Grenell’s globe-trotting has sparked deep concern among career national security officials and diplomats, who warn that he emboldens bad actors and jeopardizes U.S. interests in service of Trump’s personal agenda. In the process, Grenell is openly charting a foreign policy road map for a Republican presidential nominee who has found common cause with authoritarian leaders and threatened to blow up partnerships with democratic allies.

      https://digbysblog.net/2024/03/28/the-shadow-presidency/
      “I don’t know what laws can be deployed to stop this unprecedented behavior but you would think there would be something you could do about a person who had a top security clearance as the Director of National Intelligence running around the world in opposition to the elected US Government. If there isn’t, there should be.
      This person will be hugely important in a new Trump administration. Just think of it.”
      – Digby

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      I do a combo of things in the Anglosphere – the Guardian, Sydney Morning Herald, CBC, BBC, Sky.  Haaretz can be helpful.  Boston Globe, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair and LA Times can do good work, too.  Depending on topic, I find Jen Rubin to be a decent weathervane, and I mostly like the curmudgeonly takes of Tom Nichols and Rick Wilson. Even Joe Walsh has some useful stuff.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Golux

      The problem that the failed NBC hire demonstrates is that the mainstream media is bending over backwards to appeal to people who don’t agree with reality, instead of simply telling the goddam truth.  They can’t do that, because the truth deters readers they believe they need.

      As a wise man frequently said – fuckem.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      frosty

      Besides this site I send money to TPM and Wonkette. Ms F has a subscription to WaPo and the York Dispatch. I have a trial subscription to the Baltimore Banner – a non-profit for local news that started when the Baltimore Sun went south after the Tribune (and now a hedge funder) bought them.

      Most of my news comes from B-J thanks to the excellent links from Anne Laurie, Betty Cracker, and you, WG. I don’t feel like I’m missing much.

      ETA I forgot the Guardian/Grauniad/FTFGuardian (h/t Tony Jay)​
      ETA2: The inbox. Heather Cox Richardson, Timothy Snyder, James Fallows​

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @The Golux: I’m not sure they see us as readers or watchers, as people who count on them for facts.

      SUBSCRIBERS

      Just dollars to them.  That they didn’t see the problem with this hire says everything.  they have no problem with disinformation, as long as it brings them eyeballs.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chris

      To me, the biggest problem with the mainstream media remains the fact that people think it’s liberal.

      None of the crap about Biden’s Age or Hillary’s Emailz would’ve made all that much of a dent if it was just Fox News pushing it – people, even conservatives to some extent, expect that from Fox News and think “well, they’re going to say it’s true whether or not it is.”  The fact that whatever the right-wing crisis of the day is, outlets like the New York Times or NPR will instantly pick them up and run with them is a much bigger problem, because people see that and think “OMG, EvenTheLiberal media thinks it’s a problem!  It must be true if even they’re talking about it!”

      And I have no idea what it’s going to take to break that, especially if something as blatant as 2016 didn’t.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ewrunning

      Digby’s Hullabaloo is good (and free). Steve M’s No More Mister Nice Blog is free, but getting to be a bit of a depressing read, since he seems convinced Biden will lose. I read Daily Kos’s abbreviated pundit round up. I pay to read TPM, Charlie Pierce at Esquire and New York magazine’s Daily Intelligencer. I check Memorandum for breaking news and to keep up with what’s going on in the hive mind.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Chris:

      And I have no idea what it’s going to take to break that, especially if something as blatant as 2016 didn’t.

      I don’t know either.  Even the big red wave that didn’t happen didn’t disabuse them of their bullshit.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      catclub

      This industry, which prizes [the appearance of] objectivity above all else, is incapable of accurately covering an election

      FTFY

      Reply
    22. 22.

      ewrunning

      I forgot one more. The Maddowblog that Steve Benen does. It’s free, covers most political news on weekdays, though he has a few tics that get a bit repetitious.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Telsiree

      Judd Legum. Aaron Rupar. Radley Balko. Parker Molloy. Erin Haines. And of course, Greg Sargent.

      These are my main sources of information these days, and I try to support them as much as I can.

      RIP Eric Boehlert, your voice is sorely missed these days.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Marcopolo

      So, yeah, a lot (maybe all) of the corporate news media is shitty as hell because they are more interested in $$ than in accurately informing their viewers. I’ve actually half come around to the idea this is a two way street: they are bad because they are chasing clicks/eyeballs BUT they know what their audience wants! What we want is to be entertained, not educated.  So they serve it up.  It’s the Pogo “We have met the enemy & the enemy is us” moment.

      But to answer your question.  I am a TPM subscriber.  I also subscribe to the Atlantic, but they have their shitty moments on occasion.  I look at DailyKos but there’s much less worthwhile stuff there than there used to be—not sure why.  DRVolts does good coverage of energy issues.  I think Taniel does pretty good election coverage (lots of local race info) work at his place.  Mostly what I do, though, is I find intelligent critical folks (not necessarily reporters) who are already swimming around in the information ocean and I see what they are seeing. A lot of this involved figuring out work around to view shitter posts (am not and will not ever create an account there, lol, so it can be a challenge) but Josh Marshall & Tom Nichols & Mueller, She Wrote & Elie Mystal & some other folks still post good stuff there.  Hell I do look at Yglesias (don’t always agree w/ him but he is curious about so many issues (and he’s good at links) he often leads me to good reporting on them.  I check out Popehat & Nycsouthpaw on Bsky. Also on shitter I look at Aaron Frischner (congressional staffer) for his takes on Congress.  A guy named Conor Sen for Econ takes.

      So in a nutshell over the years I’ve IDed folks i view as trusted sources & let them do the “hard” work of sifting info wheat from chaff. It’s very idiosyncratic & probably wouldn’t work for most folks.

      Last but not least, my fellow posters here often share good stories & info!  Thanks all y’all.  Pretty much the only way I read articles, though I do read a lot—not a podcast person at all— is through someone else reading them first & posting a link.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cain

      Propublica – of which Clarence Thomas is most unhappy with. The investigative journalism they have been doing is invaluable.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TxTiger

      I support (financially) the following news sources:

      • Talking Point Memo
      • ProPublica
      • Texas Tribune
      • The 19th – https://19thnews.org/, independent reporting on gender and politics
      • Letters from an American, by Heather Cox Richardson
      • Lucid, by Ruth Ben Ghiat
      • Popular Information by Judd Legum
      • Citation Needed by Molly White
      • Balloon-Juice
      • Hullaballoo by digby
      • Various podcasts from MSW Media including Daily Beans/Jack and Aisle45
      • NYTimes & Washington Post and my local paper as well as the local free independent paper

      And probably others! After reading On Tyranny, I decided that it matters to support news sources that report the truth and I needed to do that as much of that as I could. Mostly $5/month or the minimum annual buy in, but after ProPublica came out with the Clarence Thomas exposes, I bumped them to $15/month. I pay for TPM’s Prime AF level because they are that good.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Chris

      @trollhattan:

      I’ve shed broadcast network news, local broadcast news, cable news as flawed, shallow, literal propaganda mills (pick 2). Local news”paper” we subscribe but mostly for gleaning restaurant openings and such. Their news staff seems like three people with iphones.

      This is actually the worst development in terms of media and politics, because it’s made it so goddamn hard to follow local politics.  I mean, have you tried even just googling your candidates at election time?  It’s fucking ridiculous!  At least a third of them have literally nothing about them anywhere.  No wonder the more local the election is, the lower the turnout.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Marcopolo

      @TBone: Oops forgot about HCR.  She’s great!

      Also propublica.  Some great comments here.

      For MO state news, The Missouri Independent.  My local NPR station is the best place for local news (yes, Ira Glass, I am a paying member).

      Reply
    33. 33.

      cain

      @The Golux:

      Remember this is about the bottom line and also journalist celebrityship – so the people most willing to spend dollars that pay the bottom line are older conservatives. Fox News makes money because their viewers are zombies and have it on 24/7. CNN and MSNBC want those kinds of people as it is great for their bottom line.

      So if you get a Ronna McDaniel – maybe some of those people will tune in.

      Liberal viewers tend to be younger and don’t watch the telly that much.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      hrprogressive

      Even the above take is way too generous to the corporate media.

      I need people like Dan to understand, realize, and elucidate out loud, and with frequency that it is not just “a failure” of the media to cover the Fascist Threat to the Republic.

      The media actively wishes to help usher in the Fascist Trump Reich and the destruction of the Republic because they believe it would benefit them.

      That’s the entire point.

      This isn’t about both sides nonsense. The Coup is coming from all sides.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      catclub

      @Chris: agreed.

       

      Can someone help me with the name of the news aggregator who was ‘ the MSM’s assignment editor’

      All I can remember was that he wore a fedora.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      gene108

      @WaterGirl:

      That they didn’t see the problem with this hire says everything. they have no problem with disinformation, as long as it brings them eyeballs.

      Eyeballs and access to Trump and Republicans, in general.

      I’ve decided the national DC political media are gossip columnists focused on politicians, instead of Hollywood celebrities. Their coverage of politics is “what’s trending” by conducting polls, versus celebrity gossip that’ll look at TikTok views for a viral video to cover or see what actresses wear to awards ceremonies.

      There’s the whole “who’s up, who’s down” regarding horse race coverage of anything in DC, like a politicians popularity in their party, whether a bill can or cannot pass, etc. Celebrity gossip pretty much does this with their “who’s hot, who’s not” segments.

      Explaining things clearly to people not in the DC politics fandom isn’t what they do.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ruckus

      @trollhattan:

      I use selected bits of the internet. I don’t even get broadcast TV. When I first moved where I live now there is line of site with the broadcast towers in the San Gabriel mountains so I bought one of those wall mounted antennas. (Live in an apartment so no roof antenna) I took it down and threw it away the second day because it wasn’t worth the cost to watch commercial TV. The antenna cost just less than $10. Might be considered the worst $10 I’ve ever spent.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Urza

      The cultists are not just a threat to democracy this year.  Regardless of the number of losses they endure there are now enough of them to form a new Lost Cause stream in American politics.  Like Goldwater and the LaRouchies.  The fascists that planned to take down FDR.  Their ideology is laughed at and thought defeated but keeps coming back and growing despite all sensibility.  They will be a problem for democracy for at least as long as anyone here is alive, making every election just as important as this one.  And since many of them or their enablers own primary news sources they can keep spreading.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Kathleen

      @WaterGirl: Or puts Baud in a corner. ETA Can’t believe I agree with an OBro. He’s absolutely right about our unrealistic expectations of Mainslime Media.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Zzyzx

      OK it’s the AG not the SC, but – if I understand correctly – it opened because the court refused to allow an extension to the hearing.

      I’m not going to pretend to be a complete expert here but this could be huge.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kathleen

      @TBone: You’re right. Professor Cox Richardson’s painstaking parsing is a reminder that media do produce newsworthy information but she does the heavy lifting by researching, aggregating,  analyzing and providing context from both the past and the present. She’s an invaluable resource.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Spanky

      We have met our savior, and he is us.

      Vote. Get others out to vote. Do what you can to demoralize MAGAs. Left you local Dems running for office know they appreciated and supported.

      Remember Obama’s “Fired up! Ready to go!” story?

      Reply
    61. 61.

      zhena gogolia

      Balloon Juice (Patreon), Aaron Rupar, Heather Cox Richardson, NYT, WaPo, Guardian, Atlantic, New Yorker.

      Of these, the only one I actually read is Balloon Juice.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kathleen

      @Chris: Exactly. That’s why I believe the so called “liberal” media outlets are more toxic harmful than Fox or Sinclair. You know you’re getting right wing propaganda from them and their ilk. But when mainslime media just recycle and “both sides” it’s not right wing propaganda anymore.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Bill Arnold

      I go broad, using the news.google.com feed, with World, US, Science, and Health tabs left open in a browser.
      The auto-classified current news categories can be opened in their own tab, and sorted by date for finding the newest story in some category, e.g. right now, Russia vetoing North Korea sanctions monitors.
      Generally, there is a variety of sources in a category, include left, right, left/right nutcase, and from some other spectrum entirely. Exceptions include; India-related stories, and stories being pushed by RW USA propagandists. It includes paywalled sources, which is annoying, but usually some links work.
      Also, Reuters Fact Check is helpful, with several checks per day: https://www.reuters.com/fact-check/
      (and https://www.factcheck.org/ is helpful, though not updated as often.)
      Plus a variety of other blogs/sources. Nothing Right Wing, though. Can’t be bothered(arsed) to fact check every other sentence.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Bard the Grim

      I subscribe or give money to:

      Washington Post

      ProPublica

      Mother Jones (surprised nobody’s mentioned them yet)

      Daily Kos (for their Ukraine coverage)

      A nearly top 10,000 blog run by a lovable curmudgeon

      Reply
    67. 67.

      tomtofa

      Richardson has been mentioned a few times, rightly so because of her ability as an historian to put current events into perspective. Another newsletter I find valuable is Joyce Vance’s. She covers legal matters, especially the ongoing Trump trials.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      ewrunning

      Emptywheel (free) is also valuable, albeit extremely granular, on the various Trump and Hunter Biden legal cases. I particularly appreciate her persistence in pointing out the offenses of Barr and John Durham.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Erin in the Morning for keeping up on the latest in Republican trans genocide.

      Joe.My.God is a good news aggregator — including what’s going on MAGA World, so you don’t have to follow the Republican wing nuts yourself — and has a good LBGTQ coverage

      I pay for TPM, and follow Digby’s (free) blog. Also follow various people on Bluesky and the hellsite (there’s trans folks who aren’t on Bluesky).

      Also Stonekettle’s (irregular) blog and on Bluesky.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      geg6

      TPM is almost the only one I pay for, but I read Salon even though they have some real doofuses writing there. But I now know who they are and just skip over their stuff. But Digby and Marcotte still write there and some of their entertainment and lifestyle stuff is good. I also still scroll through GOS, though I only read the stuff their paid staff write. The community stuff is just…well…amateurish, to be extremely generous. And I’ll catch Lawrence O every now and again on MSNBC. I don’t think he gives a shit if they fire him. I’m guessing he’s still raking in residuals from The West Wing that are enough to keep him until he dies. I still watch the local news pretty religiously and I keep it to the CBS owned channel as I like their weather people and sports desk (I went to high school with their main sports anchor). Oh, and I have an Apple News subscription, so I can read stuff that interests me in the major national media now and again, and I also still subscribe to Vanity Fair because I always have and I like a lot of their articles and, especially, their Hollywood coverage.

      Reply

