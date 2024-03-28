Balloon-Juice

The courts won’t save us, and neither will corporate media. We are running out of saviors, dammit!

Politics is information warfare, and too many Democrats are content to outsource our messaging to the folks who think Ronna McDaniel is worth hiring.

I was struck by that comment from Dan Pfeiffer – who is arguably the smartest of the Obama Bros – in his latest article:

On one level, who cares that much about how NBC News wants to spend $300,000 a year? They are a big network owned by an even bigger mega-corporation. The line items for pastries in the green room is likely larger than McDaniel’s salary.

The whole Ronna fiasco shows that people who call the shots in the media aren’t coping with the reality of covering Donald Trump and an extremist movement prone to violence. What was NBC thinking? Did they believe that someone publicly defenestrated by Trump possessed special insight into his campaign and possible future White House? Did they hope paying McDaniel would buy them credibility with Republican viewers or politicians? Maybe they thought McDaniel had some special insight or talent never previously demonstrated in countless media appearances. They didn’t think it all. NBC hired McDaniel because that’s what they have always done.

NBC — and most of the press — have yet to accept the reality that this is not a normal election between a Republican and a Democrat. Donald Trump and his enablers represent an extraordinary threat to democracy. This industry, which prizes objectivity above all else, is incapable of accurately covering an election where one candidate is a normal politician and the other is a dishonest, corrupt insurrectionist. To accurately portray events would make the press out to be biased and they would rather stumble into autocracy than take a side.

At the end of the day, traditional media outlets are line items in the P&L sheets of larger corporations. Despite the democracy-saving work done by many journalists in often dangerous situations, their bosses are only judged on whether they make money for a parent company.

Mainstream media can make us crazy because we think they should care about Democracy. The days of the media being the fourth leg of the stool – the one that allowed the rest of the system to work – are long gone. Now it’s about making money and promoting the party line, and unfortunately for all of us, the mainstream media people consider them part of the elites.

Funny thing, though, the actual elites know that they are not. They are simply pawns.

What alternative media do you guys go to now that old media has lost its way? Talking Points Memo is the only one I support with my dollars. How about you guys? What sources do you think are worth paying for? Other good sources that are free?