Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

This really is a full service blog.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thursday Still Morning Open Thread

Thursday Still Morning Open Thread

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: 

Just got home, I’ve got nothin’ but this awesome Biden ad and an open thread.

Well, okay, and a little mocker of Judge (Loose) Cannon:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • B1naryS3rf
  • Baud
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jackie
  • karen marie
  • MattF
  • Mike in NC
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Tom Levenson
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: Ha!  I edited my comment and #2 and when it published, there was your comment.  I agree!  (obviously)

      edit: I think when they look at him, they must not really be seeing HIM.  Just seeing some image they still have in their head?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      rikyrah

      @WaterGirl:

       

      I replied late last night about what I meant about the Biden books:

       

       

      It was Kay who pointed it out first..

      The tendency of these reporters to actually keep pertinent information that should have been revealed in real time…so that they could use it for their books. Information that we, the public, should have been notified of, as it happened – they refused to tell us – because they wanted it FOR THEIR BOOKS.

       

      They LIKED being stenographers for the Orange Menace. It was an easy job.

       

       

      In order to report about Biden and his Administration, you actually have to report on POLICY. They can’t hold shyt back for books. It’s part of the reason why they despise Joe Biden – he makes them work and doesn’t let them grift off of him.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SFAW

      I guess I’m reverting to my asshole nature, because I was underwhelmed by that ad. So was the point that TFG was playing golf while Sleepy Joe Brandon was being “vigorous” (because he’s criss-crossing the USA)? OK, and … ?

      Sorry, I guess I expected a little more than clowny/bouncy music.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @SFAW:

      Yeah, I have to agree, not their best effort. But for the most part the Biden-Harris ads have been excellent — and in any case, you and I are not the target audience.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Tom Levenson:

      His defence team asked for 6.5 years, I think I heard. But a quarter of a century (less whatever reduction for good behaviour) is still a hefty chunk of time behind bars.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in NC

      Fat Bastard looks like shit. Stopped coloring his “hair”. Not wearing his girdle. No coat of orange spray paint on his bloated ugly face. Yet millions of assholes will crawl over broken glass to vote for his racist ass…

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SFAW

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      and in any case, you and I are not the target audience.

      Understood. But it’s not clear what the target audience is. People who think Biden is OLD-OLD-OLD, but TFG is not? People who think TFG is running the country (or should be)?

      I guess maybe I’m not enough of a normie to appreciate what the intended message is.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: I wonder if these ads are shown on FAUX, Newsmax or OAN? TIFG’s MAGA cult may not get the opportunity to see him sans makeup and girdle. Which is too bad; he looks scary as hell Al natural. Biden looks younger AND HEALTHIER in contrast!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      B1naryS3rf

      @zhena gogolia:

      Trump looks awful. Why are there any people who plan to vote for him? Why?

      The sunk cost fallacy. Also, Biden and his party are Satan incarnate. Also too, Biden is secretly controlled by Kamala “Ho” Harris, Hussein Obama and so on at any rate.

      Those alone will get you to almost 45% of the electorate.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Mike in NC:

      Fat Bastard looks like shit.

      As I’ve said before, Joe Biden looks like you hope you will at that age.  Trump looks like you’re scared you will at that age.

      How many of his followers look at him and physically see themselves?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MattF

      Sometimes… I get the feeling that TFG isn’t all that enthused about a prospect of winning in November. Yeah, he has lots of fans who really really really wanna line up libtards and shoot them, but he’s getting on in years and loves to play golf.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SFAW

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      As I’ve said before, Joe Biden looks like you hope you will at that age.

      Absolutely.

      I encounter residents of assisted-living facilities pretty much every day, as part of my job. There are a few — as old or older than the President — who are still sharp and vital. But there are far more who can only dream of having Joe’s vigor and sharpness. And frankly, I’m not convinced that I’ll still* be sharp/vigorous when I’m 80.

      * Yeah, fine, so maybe that ship has already sailed. Just work with me on this one, OK?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.