Just got home, I’ve got nothin’ but this awesome Biden ad and an open thread.
Boom. Dark Brandon rises again by releasing a new ad that drags Donald Trump for playing golf & driving golf carts while he has visited 8 swing states in only 18 days. THIS is how it’s done. So brutal. So freaking good. Watch & share this.
— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 28, 2024
Well, okay, and a little mocker of Judge (Loose) Cannon:
Undocketed filings in US v Trump (M-a-L) are stacking up. Yesterday the govt sought permission to file a surreply relating to a reply that isn't docketed yet, which related to a response that isn't docketed yet, which related to a motion that isn't docketed yet. pic.twitter.com/wYfVQ25M9j
— Roger Parloff (@rparloff) March 28, 2024
