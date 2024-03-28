Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

This really is a full service blog.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Calling On the Super Friends

Per the Associated Press:

When President Joe Biden needs advice, there are two people he can turn to who know what it’s like to sit in his chair. Sometimes he will invite Barack Obama over to the White House for a meal or he will get on the phone with Bill Clinton.

The three men share decades of history at the pinnacle of American and Democratic leadership, making them an unusual trio in presidential history. Although there has sometimes been friction as their ambitions and agendas have diverged, they have spent years building toward a similar vision for the country.

On Thursday, their partnership will be on display in what has been described as a one-of-a-kind fundraising extravaganza in New York City to help Biden build on his already significant cash advantage in this year’s presidential election. It’s a dramatic show of force intended to rally the Democratic Party faithful to secure a second term for Biden despite his stubbornly low poll numbers and doubts due to his age (81)…

The display of solidarity is a sharp contrast to Donald Trump’s isolation from other Republican leaders.

Although Trump has solidified his grip on his party on the way to becoming the presumptive nominee, not even his own former vice president, Mike Pence, is willing to endorse Trump’s bid for another White House term. The only other living Republican president, George W. Bush, is not a supporter, either…

The reports from tonight’s big event should be interesting:

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Three presidents who’ll never get credit for fixing their predecessors’ economic mess because they belong to the political party composed of people the elites find undesirable.

    5. 5.

      gene108

      they have spent years building toward a similar vision for the country.

      Democrats really do have a multi-generational agenda they agree on. The disagreements are in the details.

      Improving access to healthcare is one example.

      Clinton got SCHIP passed. Obama got Obamacare passed. Biden’s making Obamacare more affordable.

      The Dem Party doesn’t get the credit it deserves for having core set of principles that have been embraced for decades.

    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

      Wherein lies the genius of RFK3’s campaign, where he plans to mess with his predecessors’ economic credit while belonging to an undesirable political party composed of people the elites find controllable.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Tony Jay:

      Actually, I do think that’s why rich people are going to go all out for Trump. They want to take credit for Biden’s work, while undermining it.

    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      This is one of those great high-contrast moments:

      1) Biden: well supported, not only by his current party and cabinet, but also democratic ex presidents

      2) trumpov: not even supported by his own former Vice President; W nowhere to be found; Romney and Ryan actively speaking out against him

      hey, we didn’t pick your candidate for you, GOP 🤷‍♂️

    13. 13.

      Kay

      A Republican here told me Trump “isn’t going to get rid of health care – Biden’s lying”. They won’t say Obamacare now – they prefer to make absolutely no sense rather than use a word that credits Obama for the “health care” people like.

    15. 15.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Baud: The problem with billionaire sociopaths (a redundancy?) is they want to be right, even when they’re wrong.

      They live in a world where the word ‘No’ doesn’t exist, they rarely compromise, and they have no fucking idea what normal people are like anymore.

      An example of this myopic mindset is Elmo talking about how ‘regular’ folks will be able to afford to take the shuttle to Mars, after all it’ll only be around $10,000 a seat.

      Supporting Biden would be an acknowledgement that they’re wrong, and that’s unacceptable.

    17. 17.

      Kay

      This is a popular social media app for kids among parents now:

      Safety & Positivity
      Health and wellbeing are number one at Zigazoo. 100% human moderated. No bullying, no commenting, no messaging, no doom scrolling. Positive and empowering content and interactions only!

      It should be the only social media allowed, for anyone.

    19. 19.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Jeffro:

      hey, we didn’t pick your candidate for you, GOP

      OTOH, Hair Furor has always been a standard-issue Republican, he’s just been totally open about being a scumbag.  The pearl-clutching of clowns like Dense and Rmoney is purely performative.

      The modern GOP weaponized the stupid, starting with the Palin VP pick, and it blew up in their faces with the Orange Fart Cloud.

      Their current predicament & public face is the end result of deliberate choices by the GOP going back decades, to demonize opponents, polarize, obstruct in such a way as to screw the political weal and fool the bigots and ignorants by dangling carrots only ever intended for the rich.  The GOP is where it is because of the Southern Strategy, Lee Atwater, Karl Rove, Faux “News”, the Tea Party and generations of GOP operatives like Ronna Rmoney who have been fracking whites for years, gutting their fortunes via social/econ policies and now they’re dealing with the earthquake.  It’s no wonder they can’t provide multi-generational photo ops of their “leaders”.

      And while I only semi-jokingly refer to Obama as the best Republican president since Clinton, they all share the fact they worked toward a fundamental boost for providing health care in a country with a system that would deny that to a large chunk of its citizens and for that, they’re good guys.

    22. 22.

      Kay

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      I don’t know. I mentioned Trump trying to kill Obamacare to this person because I know he has Obamacare. He got very defensive and started lying! So that was shocking, that we couldn’t have a calm discussion about how his favorite President wants to kill him and his family.

    24. 24.

      eclare

      Lizzo and Queen Latifah are among those performing tonight.  Colbert is moderating a discussion.  Dr. Jill is hosting a smaller afterparty.

      The event has already raised $25M.

      All of this from Morning Joe.

    26. 26.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Oh sure, but what these moneyed assclowns value is a melanin-free Galt’s Gulch In Space, and they’re getting more comfortable saying the racist parts out loud. It’s depressing that their Utopian vision of the future is a bad sci-fi novel that’s over fifty years old.

    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Betty: ​
       

      And they would want to go to Mars why? No air, maybe a bit of water.

      Somehow, terraforming Mars will be miraculously way cheaper than preserving the Terraforming of the one planet that’s already Terraformed. //

    29. 29.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Tony Jay: Wherein lies the genius of RFK3’s campaign, where he plans to mess with his predecessors’ economic credit while belonging to an undesirable political party composed of people the elites find controllable.

       

      One of my coworkers is a RFK3 supporter; you mean “the Democrats have lost touch with the people and only care about fighting the Republicans.” At lest that is what the coworker is telling me.  I asked him what policies then is RFK3 calling for and the coworker didn’t have an answer.

    30. 30.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      “No AI – just real people”

      I thought of you. I’m going to put that on my letterhead – “no AI – we are REAL PEOPLE”

    31. 31.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @The Thin Black Duke: They live in a world where the word ‘No’ doesn’t exist, they rarely compromise, and they have no fucking idea what normal people are like anymore.

      I would argue they aren’t even aware of what reality is now like that dork who killed himself with the submarine.

    33. 33.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      “the Democrats have lost touch with the people and only care about fighting the Republicans.”

      Ask your coworker who he’s voted for for president over his lifetime.  That kind of statement is typical of the “Embarassed Republican” type: always finding some reason to never vote for Dems while maintaining some holier-than-thou electoral moral high ground to disguise the fact they’ve always voted conservative up and down the ticket.

    34. 34.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: Trump’s trying to take credit for the rise in the stock market! It’s insane but I’m sure his cult agrees with him. I saw a meme on FB yesterday comparing how much Epstein had to pay to bond out of jail with how much the civil judgment in the NY fraud case is, saying how unfair that is.  Never mind that they’re two completely different things. I posted underneath it to explain, not that my friend cares but there might be others reading it who don’t understand the difference. One person posted there that “they” are trying to bankrupt TFG so he can’t run for president. I posted that people usually raise money for that, they aren’t expected to use their own personal money to run for office. I swear, people don’t understand anything about how this stuff works.

    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      My recent health issues gave me a new appreciation for the ACA. The coverage we get via the mister’s employer sucks big green gators and is absurdly expensive. There’s nothing “affordable” about it or the ACA options in this crappy state that rejects federal money. But at least if we lose coverage, I can get enrolled in another plan without being denied access due to preexisting conditions. That’s a life or death issue for lots of people. Thanks, Democrats!

    36. 36.

      Layer8Problem

      @Betty:  Because it’s spaaaaace!  These guys want the science-fiction world they read about when they were teenagers and have the money to do stupid shit.  To go someplace much less habitable than Antarctica, an entirely different planet where it’s insanely difficult to run straight back home where the grass and trees and beaches are when one’s Robert Heinlein adventure stops being fun.

    38. 38.

      Ken

      @topclimber: Or in-flight costs. “Oh, you wanted oxygen on the trip?”

      I’m also curious about that $10,000 ticket to Mars. I know he’s claimed SpaceX will have a surprisingly* low cost to orbit, but here-and-now $10,000 will get about 10 kilograms into low Earth orbit. Then there’s the transfer orbit to Mars, followed by landing — and I assume many of the passengers might want to come back (“Oh, you thought it was a round-trip ticket?).

      * Some engineers and accountants say “impossibly”, but that’s because they’re not visionaries. Visionaries on ketamine….

    39. 39.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: It’s funny when they won’t even believe TFG when he says it! He keeps saying he’s going to replace it with something much better and cheaper, but he never says what it is or how it would work.

