You are here: Home / Open Threads / A Couple of Good Stories

A Couple of Good Stories

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: 

Elizabeth Lopatto rounds out her coverage of the SBF trial with a great final piece on that asshole:

At his sentencing, I sat several rows behind Bankman-Fried, clad in prison khaki and clanking faintly when he walked from the shackles on his feet, while he gave his statement to the court. “I’m sorry about what happened at every stage,” Bankman-Fried said. “I failed everyone I cared about.”

What Bankman-Fried did not say was that he had, in fact, committed crimes and he wouldn’t do it again. Instead, he talked about the “mistakes” he’d made, how he’d assisted the FTX customers in dealing with the bankruptcy estate, that he hadn’t actually engaged in witness tampering, and that, in fact, the FTX estate had “billions” more than necessary to repay the customers, and that has been true the whole time. He didn’t say a word about his lenders, two of which went bankrupt, or the investors, whose money is gone.

It struck me that Bankman-Fried was going with the strategy he’d outlined in a document, submitted as evidence by the prosecution. He was simply going to blame the bankruptcy lawyers, as outlined in points 4, 5, 6, and 9 in his little Google Doc.

SBF reminds me of the great line from Kathleen Edwards’ song In State:  “You wouldn’t be yourself if you weren’t telling a lie.”  (Another lyric:  “Maybe 20 years in state will change your mind” is also apropos, though this particular leopard probably isn’t going to change his spots.)

Another good piece: Mo Tkacik on Boeing’s quest to fire all their good quality inspectors and replace them with rubber stamps:

Few quality managers were as stubborn as Swampy [the Boeing whistleblower who recently “committed suicide]. A Seattle Times story detailed an internal Boeing document boasting that the incidence of manufacturing defects on the 787 had plunged 20 percent in a single year, which inspectors anonymously attributed to the “bullying environment” in which defects had systematically “stopped being documented” by inspectors. They weren’t fooling customers: Qatar Airways had become so disgusted with the state of the planes it received from Charleston that it refused to accept them, and even inspired the Qatar-owned Al Jazeera to produce a withering documentary called Broken Dreams, in which an employee outfitted with a hidden camera chitchatted with mechanics and inspectors about the planes they were producing. “They hire these people off the street, dude … fucking flipping burgers for a living, making sandwiches at Subway,” one mechanic marveled of his colleagues; another regaled the narrator with tales of co-workers who came to work high on “coke and painkillers and weed” because no one had ever had a urine test. Asked if they would fly the 787 Dreamliner; just five of 15 answered yes, and even the positive responses did Boeing no favors: “I probably would, but I have kind of a death wish, too.”

Boeing’s big customers like Emirates are demanding an engineer for the next CEO, but the next guy in line, Larry Culp, is a Harvard MBA.  The new head of Boeing commercial, Stephanie Pope, began her career there as a cost accountant and also has an MBA.  As the X-rays clearly show, this bone was broken long ago.  The MBAs came in and fucked Boeing.  The unfuck is going to be long and ugly, and it may not work.

  • $8 blue check mistermix
  • Captain C
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Jager
  • Leto
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • TBone
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • Wapiti

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      TBone

      If the Supremacist Court guts our expert agencies’ regulatory ability even further, I dunno what we’re gonna do, but something’s gotta give!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      He didn’t say a word about his lenders, two of which went bankrupt, or the investors, whose money is gone.

      He should know better. Screw customers all you want, lenders and investors can get you in trouble.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Leto

      Boeing’s big customers like Emirates are demanding an engineer for the next CEO, but the next guy in line, Larry Culp, is a Harvard MBA.

      Stop buying from them. Only way it’ll change. And if we could eliminate every MBA program in the country, that’d be great too. One of those two is feasible/practical.

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: he’s going to club Fed, low security. On top of a maybe 21 years? Gtfo of here with that nonsense. He did Maddoff level crimes, same sentencing.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Leto: MBAs could use their powers for good. The culture needs to change

      @Leto: We already knew we have a two-tiered justice system. Don’t forget it just because Trump is complaining life is too difficult on the upper tier.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      (Brought up from downstairs. Didn’t know there was a fresh thread up.)

      O/T, just saw that Louis Gossett Jr has died at 87. What a really great actor he was. Don’t know much about his personal life, but he always seemed like a person I would like to know. RIP, and condolences to his loved ones and legions of admirers

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jager

      I watched the MBAs destroy my old business. Under the old FCC ownership and financial rules, radio was one of the best and most profitable local businesses. Now it’s a smoking ruin.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Leto: Like many other situations where duopolies are involved, the customers don’t have a lot of choice.  Both Airbus and Boeing have full order books for years in the future.  Plus, airlines like Ryanair and Southwest that have standardized on the 737 are in a real bind.

      In other words, Boeing is “too big to fail” since there’s no place else for their customers to go.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Captain C

      @TBone:

      If the Supremacist Court guts our expert agencies’ regulatory ability even further, I dunno what we’re gonna do, but something’s gotta give!

      Force the Shitty Six to fly on their own autopiloted 737-MAX everywhere, until the problem is solved for us.

      Though I would settle for Alito and Thomas being forced instead to use Melon Skum’s new Rubberbandomatic Human Trebuchet instead.  I’m sure that will go well for us them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chetan Murthy

      @$8 blue check mistermix:

      airlines like Ryanair and Southwest

      when I went to college in Houston, i would fly back and forth to DFW on Southwest.  I was a kid, so I didn’t know any better.  But that’s insane: texas needs rail for such short trips.  I’ve never taken Ryanair, but I’ve read that It’s an extremely low margin business, And They compete directly against rail.  It’s not clear why I should shed a tear if Ryanair goes under because they can’t buy cheap planes.

      Reply

