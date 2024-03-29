That is all.
1.
In essence, this makes it easy to figure out what they’re up to. They’re telling us, almost every time! You just have to be able to see them upside down and backwards.
2.
I’m starting to think MTG has a space laser.
3.
IOKIYAR.
4.
@Baud: that’s a reflection from Dark Brandon’s laser focus. Oops. Deflection. She should just defect and get it over with .
5.
And I’ll bet the cops didn’t drag that Rethug guy down to the police station in handcuffs, even.
Fuck all these racists.
6.
Hmmmm. I wonder what the difference is between those two people. I’m sure it’s right in front of me, but I just don’t quite see it. IOKIYAR indeed.
7.
Did Crystal Mason actually do time or was she released while her appeal was pending?
8.
@Melancholy Jaques: Even if she didn’t spend a day in jail, she certainly got punished with court time and celebrity status for following the law.
9.
@Melancholy Jaques: I think she spent some months back in prison pending her appeal.
10.
The poor guy got sentenced to 45 years in prison, right?
11.
The trouble is that the one traditional consensus that unites the Republican party—officials and knucklehead voters—is that when a Black person votes, that is voter fraud. More Black voting means more voter fraud. It’s a simple syllogism, for which no evidentiary basis is needed, and against which no evidence to the contrary can prevail.
12.
@Melancholy Jaques: Good question. I googled and can’t find info.
