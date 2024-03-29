If you were asked to paint a picture of Trump in a single sentence, it seems like this would be a pretty good one.

Antichrist update: He’s selling Bibles during Holy Week to cover his bills while manipulating the stock market with a pump and dump IPO and attacking the daughter of a judge with a story he fabricated. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 29, 2024

Is this too many words for a tombstone (when the time comes)? I think the only change we’d need to make would be to change “he’s selling” to “he sold”.

How long can community notes last on twitter if they are going to disrupt things by pointing out the truth?

Nancy Mace getting absolutely crushed by community notes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/b6xVdrk92I — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 28, 2024

This is the only line I’ve seen from Biden’s Big Event last night, but I already know it’s my favorite.

.@JoeBiden at the NY fundraiser: Harry Truman said if you want a friend in Washington, get a dog. I got one and it bit a secret service agent. — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) March 29, 2024

Senior Judge Reggie Walton: “We do these jobs because we’re committed to the rule of law & we believe in the rule of law & the rule of law can only function effectively when we have judges who are prepared to carry out their duties without the threat of potential physical harm.” pic.twitter.com/V1GC7LVD2g — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 29, 2024

CNN interview with Judge Reggie Walton.

(Media-ite) interview excerpts

Collins asked senior United States district Judge Reggie Walton why he decided to speak out. “I think it’s important that, as judges, we speak out and say things in reference to things that conceivably are going to impact on the process, because if we don’t have a viable court system that’s able to function efficiently, then we have tyranny,” Walton said. “And I don’t think that would be good for the future of our country or the future of democracy in our country.” COLLINS: What do you make of how the judge here, Judge Juan Merchan, didn’t include himself or his family in the gag order? JUDGE WALTON: Yeah, I understand why he wouldn’t do that. I mean, again, I think we cannot make ourselves a part of the case. I mean, obviously, we are a part of the case because we’re presiding over the proceeding, but we can’t make the case and the issue about us. And that can be very difficult, but it comes with the territory. COLLINS: You’re someone who has always been really straightforward in your assessment of the former president. If you read your comments when you’re sentencing people, when you’re in these cases, you once referred to him as a “charlatan” at the sentencing of a January 6 defendant. I know you’ve gotten a lot of those cases before you. You’ve said that you don’t think he cares about democracy, only power. That you once seemed to suggest you didn’t, you weren’t sure he’d accept defeat if he lost in this election. Do you still feel that way tonight? JUDGE WALTON: I’d rather not comment on that. I mean, I’ve made those, you know, the comments I made in the context of the sentences I imposed because I’m hoping that what I say to the individuals who I’m sentencing will resonate with them and cause them to rethink the activity that they engaged in that brought them before the court, and hopefully deter them from engaging in further conduct of that nature in the future. COLLINS: Have you been on the receiving end of more threats since you’ve had the January 6 defendants in your court? JUDGE WALTON: Yes, I’ve had more threats than what used to be the case. Yes, I have received a greater number of threats as a result of that incident and the fact that cases arising out of that incident have appeared before me. I mean, it was rare. I’ve been a judge for over 40 years, and this is a new phenomenon. I’m not saying that it didn’t happen before, but it was very rare that I would ever receive any type of a threat, regardless of what type of cases I was handling. And unfortunately, that is no longer the case. I know the marshals service has seen a significant increase in the number of threats against judges, and I think, obviously, that’s very, very, very concerning.

Open thread.