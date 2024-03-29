Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

In my day, never was longer.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Bark louder, little dog.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

The revolution will be supervised.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

You are here: Home / Open Threads / GOP Working the Refs Open Thread: Ronna Romney McDaniel, Sock Puppet

GOP Working the Refs Open Thread: Ronna Romney McDaniel, Sock Puppet

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

GOP Working the Refs Open Thread: Ronna <del>Romney</del> McDaniel, Sock Puppet

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)



Count on (angry, angry!!!) Hugh Half-wit to say the quiet part out loud…

Politico, OTOH, looks for the pony in that pile:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • BlueGuitarist
  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Citizen Dave
  • David 🏈 Mahomes! 🏈 Koch
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jackie
  • Josie
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • piratedan
  • RaflW
  • RepubAnon
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SpaceUnit
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      West of the Rockies

      Oh, dear, whatever shall we do if Republicans aren’t allowed to pedal lies and bullshit?  Please, anything but that!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      NBC’s executives eerily parallel those in Boeing’s Executive Suite in that their primary driving forces are cowardice and cupidity.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Josie

      I agree with Driftglass. I can’t think of many more unpleasant ways to spend my time than to watch or listen to the goings on at the Republican National Convention. Not one good thing will happen there. NBC should thank their lucky stars.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      With regards to Hugh Hewitt saying Ronna will sue sue sue, since I have memories longer than either the typical goldfish or the typical pundit, I remember all the harping conservatives used to do about ‘tort reform’ and ‘frivolous out of control lawsuits’ and so forth.
      I know they don’t care about the hypocrisy, but that doesn’t mean we should give them a free pass on it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Anonymous At Work

      RNC is bluffing on the restrictions on NBC at the convention.  If NBC journalists can’t get talking heads to regurgitate talking points, they might commit some journalism and look at what elected officials did, are doing and plan to do, not just the words they use on TV.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RepubAnon

      So, when will Fox News hire Keith Olbermann?  After all, they wouldn’t want to appear biased, would they?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      piratedan

      Maybe it’s one of those lessons that parents taught their kids, integrity is earned, not bartered.  Same with trust.  The actions of these people involved in all of this show that they either don’t care, don’t understand or have no idea on how to be a human.

       

      Society is built on trust, your water is safe, food is edible, your physician is credible….you start eroding that trust, well then pretty much those dollars you’re securing for shareholders don;t matter as much when it all falls apart.  No one is going to give a shit that you’re great at turning a profit that comes from a stable system.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      Now I’m hoping that the RNC bars NBC, so NBC shows Law & Order re-runs instead and pulls in larger audiences than Trump’s speeches.

      Seriously, what could possibly be worth watching at either convention? The 2020 Democratic one was only interesting because of the COVID workarounds. If they do the state roll-call video again, I might watch that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      different-church-lady

      Jesus fuckin’ christ how do I get someone to pay me hundreds of thousands of dollars when they realize I shouldn’t be doing a job for them?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🏈 Mahomes! 🏈 Koch

      MSNBC has never had a problem hiring republicans.  Scarborough has had a show on their channel for 20 years.  Greta Van Sustren and Hewitt were given shows in 2017 that were quickly canceled because no one would watch them.  Alan Greenspan’s dimwit spouse has had a show forever. They hired a slew of GOP operatives, from Steve Schmidt, Nicolle Wallace, Stuart Stevens, to pollsters who worked for Dubya.   Laura Ingraham even used to have a show.  But the viewers wouldn’t eat the dog food.​

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Ken: Besides, how many Americans would even understand the speeches at the RNC?  Most Americans don’t know German.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      I wonder how much of a chump Mitten’s niece feels like looking at Megyn Kelly’s $60 million payday for being a walking shitpile.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chetan Murthy

      @different-church-lady: You have to have a well-negotiated contract.  I do wonder whether Ronna got a good contract.  If so, the NBC people who approved it should lose their goddamn jobs for incompetence.  Sigh.  Reading the revelations about what NBC honchos did to woo her is disgusting.  Lester Holt should be ashamed of himself.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      “Why’d you pick my wife instead of me, Pop?”

      “”Ummm… You’re much too valuable to me where you are, Eric. Yeah, that’s the ticket.”

      //

      Reply
    24. 24.

      RaflW

      I assume the Republican Convention will again feature press pens where reporters will have abuse hurled at them by enraged MAGAs. Which is so incredibly normal in a functioning democracy.

      MSNBC taking a pass, and maybe parent NBC too, seems like n.b.d. really.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Villago Delenda Est

      “Access ‘Journalism'”, along with Broderism, are malignant cancers on the 4th Estate.   Some of them see this, but most of them don’t seem to care as long as there six to eight figure salaries flow freely.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jackie

      @Josie:

      I can’t think of many more unpleasant ways to spend my time than to watch or listen to the goings on at the Republican National Convention. Not one good thing will happen there. NBC should thank their lucky stars

      Ditto! Getting the “good” and/or insane highlights the next morning on MJ is sufficient for me!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      @dmsilev:

      That’s like their “activist judges” bullshit. They have systematically installed conservative religious activists as judges all the while screaming that was what the Democrats were doing.

      If they claim the Democrats are doing it then they are confessing their own actions.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chetan Murthy

      @RaflW: Do the networks’ convention broadcasts actually get good ratings?  I mean ….. I can’t imagine wanting to watch — do average Americans really do so ?  Why?  I mean, what could possibly be the interest ?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      kindness

      Funny how Trump’s tendency to mimic mob enforcement moves has transferred to the whole Republican party as a mind set.  They really think they own this.  The translation of Cosa Nostra is ‘our thing’.  Yup….that’s the whole Republican Party now.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SpaceUnit

      Any television coverage of the GOP convention should probably be prefaced with a warning about viewer discretion.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.