Political reporters apparently thinking that breaking news means having headlines spoon fed to you by political operatives explains a lot. https://t.co/os73z2kAOK — Sasho Todorov (@SashoTodorov1) March 28, 2024

The thing to understand here is that the RNC absolutely does not care about McDaniel, who Trump just forced to resign. This is all about exerting control over the media – sending a warning shot to all outlets that they’ll be punished if they don’t give in to GOP demands. https://t.co/fc7VGQRStu — Susan J. Demas ?? (@sjdemas) March 29, 2024





Count on (angry, angry!!!) Hugh Half-wit to say the quiet part out loud…

One conceivable way to read this is that Fox is not offering Romney McDaniel a soft landing https://t.co/4K13P0pN1P — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) March 26, 2024

Ronna McDaniel being a normal Republican is exactly the problem Ronna is a fascist who tried to overthrow our democracy. That isn't normal at all but in her cult it is. That's the whole problem https://t.co/A8AHefmvR9 — NYer in Florida (@JesseLaGreca) March 27, 2024

Politico, OTOH, looks for the pony in that pile:

$600,000!! ??McDaniel eyes big payout after NBC drama https://t.co/6ziWohjTzG via @politico — Lisa Guerrero ???? (@4lisaguerrero) March 27, 2024

NBC News Sr VP thanking Ronna's aide for a planned right wing attack on Chuck Todd while encouraging an attack on MSNBC for hiring Jen Psaki tells you all you need to know not only how NBC didn't understand the problem in the first place but how they wanted to make it go away. pic.twitter.com/Tpzb6bBifm — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) March 27, 2024

Also, this imo is kinda important: UNLIKE RONNA ROMNEY MCDANIEL, JEN PSAKI WAS NEVER RECORDED TRYING TO DISENFRANCHISE 800,000 VOTERS IN WAYNE COUNTY MICHIGAN! Nor, FWIW, were Joe Scarborough, Nicole Wallace, or Michael Steele Stop being so fucking stupid… https://t.co/Zv7KMJGnrb — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) March 25, 2024

Let me help you, Byron. There is NO evidence that the election was stolen. If you say it was, you are a denier and Trump enabler. As for the 2016 false equivalence, none of those people did what Trump did, including fomenting a near-coup. Hillary conceded. Trump never has. https://t.co/jgWOqSqq78 — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) March 27, 2024

What Ronna McDaniel did in 2020 — and why NBC journos are so upset. A very useful guide from @jimrutenberg et al: https://t.co/ljTlt3sVpr

McDaniel has "done more to dispute a legitimate election result than any other chair of a major American political party in modern history." — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) March 27, 2024