    21Comments

    4. 4.

      HeleninEire

      Yeah. That happens. At 61 I got tired of feeling tired and not being able to sleep. Really…I’ve been an insomniac for all of my life. And then NY made weed legal. And gummies.

      Now I take a gummie and 1 hour later I lay down and blissfully sleep.

      Try it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Raoul Paste

      The Buddha was asked “ What is enlightenment?”

      He said “When you are hungry, eat.    When you are tired, rest.   That’s enlightenment“

      I always liked that story

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TeezySkeezy

      To sleep by 9 is the healthiest thought you’ve had all week. It’s good you are keeping yourself rested. Nothing to be ashamed of. (Channelling Paul reiser, but seriously 9-5 is the best sleep time)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TeezySkeezy

      @HeleninEire: I wish it worked like that for me but it just doesn’t. The best way to ruin a night of sleep for me is almost any psychoactive substance after 4 pm. Guarantees racing thoughts, especially those nonsensical kind that are like dream logic but you arent asleep enough to be getting good rest. Chamomile…probably doesn’t actually work, but it is a comfort while decompressing and it is all I dare these days before bed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      @TeezySkeezy: That’s close to my desired sleep pattern, although I do well with 7 hours so I try to sleep from 10 until 5.

      I spent a large part of my life in depression, but I did better once I developed a simple self-care plan: get enough sleep, and stay away from people with negative energy.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I go to bed around then.  I also get up at 3:30am to run 6.5 miles.

      One follows the other.  If you hafta go to bed at 9pm, do that, don’t fight it.  I wasn’t a morning person per se until when I was an intel officer at the Pentagon, then it was up at the butt crack of dawn.  That job literally made me a morning person and it’s stuck 30+ years later.

      And age.  Again, don’t fight it and see what your body tells you to do.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Pharniel

      I know your feel, bro.

      But since there’s just tons of things I can’t get done until Little Owl (Sprog) goes to bed, I’m constantly tired these days.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TeezySkeezy

      @Geminid: Whelp you clearly are slacking on the second rule, heh. Seriously, I can thrive on 7 hours too if I am in a good place, similar to what you seem to be saying. I think if I fall asleep soon after my head hits the pillow, 7 is perfect. But in times of angst that’s not happening.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      TeezySkeezy

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Having kids did it to me (combined with wanting a few hours of silence and peace where i can think while still fresh, not at the end of the day after struggling to get the kids to bed.). I love 4 am, but only when i truly am asleep by 9 ( as opposed to tossing and turning at 9)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ruckus

      I rarely do not get enough sleep but I go to sleep when I’m sleepy and get up when I actually wake up. My clock is across the room so I can’t see it at night and the only time I have to get up before I normally wake up is when I have an early healthcare appointment. And I try really hard to never have one of those. When I was a youngster mom made me go to bed early but I’d lay there, wait till the parents went to bed and get up and watch movies on the B&W tv that my granddad gave me because he bought a better one, early color I believe. Fabulous 52 movies! Every night at 11pm. Those of you that were born well after color tv don’t know what you were missing. Lucky bastards……

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Geminid

      @TeezySkeezy: It’s also tougher to get to sleep early during Daylight Saving Time. I have to try hard  when it’s still light at 9 pm.

      I sometimes use a generic Ibuprophen PM pill, with the small dose of an antihistamine. That helps but I try not to use it regularly.

      As for this place, I think it’s basically positive and not negative. I am by nature an argumentative person though, so certain topics get me revved up and sometimes keep me up late.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Lyrebird

      The first time I encountered the concept of anxiety disorders was surfing on the web quite a while ago.  The pages had text scraped from the DSM IV, festooned with warnings about not applying things to yourself etc etc.

      Somewhere on there it said that one of the top symptoms of anxiety was FATIGUE.  And the web site author pointed out that it takes energy and resources to worry.  The weight that came off my shoulders right then was something!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      persistentillusion

      @Ruckus: Same.  I grew up in the Chicago area. WGN would play movies from the 40s and 50s starting at 10:30pm.  Amazed that I graduated from anything, but the sleep debt was good training for the later to come children.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      John? As a fellow sufferer, I feel you. Right now, I just want sleep, which was hard to find today.

      Reply

