Open Thread: This and That

So Bright They Had To Wear Shades

This is from Thursday night’s fundraiser that sounded like it was Oscar/Grammy/WHCD level star quality in attendance.

 

 

I have my issues with Kyle Clark  – mostly having to do with some ill-advised remarks after the 2016 election (and no, not quite over that yet) – but for the most part, between his reporting, charity work and love of sharing good news stories, I do respect his work.  This was right on the mark.

Cleaning out some bookmarks:

A life-sized killer whale was crafted using snow and sand at Jericho Beach. On Friday afternoon, the rain was no match for the beached whale, and it still stood.

Onlookers and beach walkers stopped to take in the work of art with some questioning if it was real from a distance.

More on the Vancouver snow sculptures here.

This guy made me laugh – and yes, when you read my obituary it will probably say, “cause of death, she tried to pet… (something large and unpettable for sure).”

    1. 1.

      FDRLincoln

      • In the movie Elmer Gantry, corrupt demagogue Gantry was a Bible salesman.

        In the book The Dead Zone, demagogue and future president who destroys the world, Greg Stillson, was a Bible salesman.

        Just sayin.

    4. 4.

      Mike in NC

      This Bible also features a copy of:

      • Handwritten chorus to “God Bless The USA” by Lee Greenwood
      • The US Constitution
      • The Bill of Rights
      • The Declaration of Independence
      • The Pledge of Allegiance

      Be advised that Fat Bastard has never read any of the above. A loathsome racist career criminal who once cashed a check for 14 cents.

    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Mike in NC:

      And has a U.S. flag imprinted on the cover.

      If his supposedly Christian followers don’t grok what the problem is here, they’re hopeless.

    12. 12.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @lowtechcyclist: And has a U.S. flag imprinted on the cover.

      If his supposedly Christian followers don’t grok what the problem is here, they’re hopeless.

      The problem is, in fact, that they don’t see the problem. They see the Bible and flag as inextricably bound, 1st amendment and 2nd commandment be damned.

    13. 13.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I watched the Kyle Clark video and he mostly spot on. But he seems not to realize that there is an audience for what Rocky Mountain Gun Owners is doing. A rather large audience and they are all Republicans. These are not good people.

      But the political media will continue to pretend that they are.

